NFT marketplace LooksRare launches v2, reducing fees from 2% to 0.5%

1 hour ago
The erstwhile type of nan nonfungible token marketplace will beryllium sunsetted by April 13, 2023.

Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace LooksRare has upgraded to type 2, reducing fees by 75% and implementing respective different features, according to an April 6 announcement from nan company.

Rolled retired rn:
- Fee dropped to 0.5%
- Gas 50% cheaper than Blur
- One-signature bulk listing
- Buy 70+ NFTs astatine once
- Sellers get ETH alternatively of WETH

Full deets https://t.co/3XXGeGK2r2

— LooksRare (@LooksRare) April 6, 2023

The LooksRare type 1 level charged 2% per trade. This has been reduced to 0.5% successful type 2. In addition, v2 has much gas-efficient contracts, allowing users to prevention astir 30% connected state fees versus nan erstwhile type of nan app.

The institution explained that successful type 2, sellers person Ether (ETH) alternatively of Wrapped Ether (WETH) for astir sales, and nan smart contracts let for bulk buying and trading orders if a personification wants to spot aggregate trades simultaneously. In addition, aggregators tin now instrumentality civilization recipients, allowing users to bargain an NFT pinch 1 wallet but nonstop it to another.

Sellers tin besides database their NFTs for waste successful token prices alternatively of ETH, including for a fixed U.S. dollar value to beryllium paid successful balanced ETH.

The squad said successful a abstracted April 7 station that LooksRare v1 will be sunsetted. On April 12, nan app’s beforehand extremity will nary longer let users to station type 1 auctions done nan nationalist API. All existent v1 auctions will beryllium removed from nan website astatine 10:00 americium UTC connected April 13, and nan smart contracts themselves will beryllium abnormal done an admin usability astatine 11:00 americium UTC.

Related: NFT aggregator Blur eyes 30% value pump by March amid airdrop euphoria

Reaction to nan announcement was mostly positive, arsenic galore LooksRare users believed nan caller features would supply a beardown situation to competitors specified arsenic OpenSea and Blur.

pic.twitter.com/fYnXUbNtSv

— Luke Cannon | Lukecannon.eth ‍♂️ (@lukecannon727) April 6, 2023

But not everyone was convinced that LooksRare v2 would beryllium capable of a alteration to woo users from different platforms. Some users expressed that v2 still fails to supply bully token incentives aliases allow capable collections to beryllium listed.

LooksRare faced immoderate contention successful October erstwhile it decided to eliminate creator royalties. However, it has besides benefited from nan caller boom successful NFT prices.

