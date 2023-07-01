Nicholas Pooran's blistering ton helps MI New York clinch Major League Cricket title

Nicholas Pooran put up a superlative effort pinch nan bat to thief MI New York clinch nan first-ever Major League Cricket title connected Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 137 runs disconnected 55 balls arsenic MI New York took down Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets astatine Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

MI New York restricted Seattle Orcas to 183/9 earlier chasing down their target successful conscionable 16 overs.

MI New York didn't get disconnected to nan champion of starts arsenic Imad Wasim dismissed Steven Taylor successful their 3rd transportation of nan opening over.

However, Pooran made his intentions rather clear for nan nighttime erstwhile he struck consecutive sixes disconnected Wasim's bowling successful nan aforesaid over. The West Indian showcased tremendous shape arsenic he deed Dwaine Pretorius for 3 sixes and 2 boundaries successful nan 3rd over.

Opening batter Shayan Jahangir fell to Wayne Parnell successful nan 5th over, but Pooran continued to find maximums astatine nan different end. He struck 3 sixes disconnected Andrew Tye's bowling to return MI New York's people to 80/2 successful conscionable 6 overs.

Pooran kept uncovering nan mediate of his bat and smashed a full of 10 fours and 13 sixes during his innings. The Captain remained unbeaten connected 137 runs disconnected 55 balls and single-handedly took MI New York complete nan statement pinch 4 overs to spare.

Earlier successful nan day, MI New York won nan flip and put Seattle Orcas into bat. Quinton de Kock looked successful premier touch arsenic he struck Jessy Singh for consecutive boundaries successful nan 2nd over. However, Rashid Khan sent De Kock's opening partner Nauman Anwar packing for 9 runs disconnected 13 balls successful nan 5th over. Thereafter, Shehan Jayasuriya provided fantabulous support to De Kock arsenic he deed David Wiese for a 4 and six successful nan seventh over. But Steven Taylor bowled him retired for 16 runs disconnected 15 balls successful nan tenth over.

Following Heinrich Klaasen's early departure, De Kock and Shubham Ranjane put up a awesome business of 51 runs from 24 balls to return Orcas' people to 142/4 successful 16.1 overs. Thereafter, nan Orcas kept losing wickets astatine regular intervals, but Dwaine Pretorius' cameo of 21 runs from 7 balls helped his squad station a formidable full connected nan board.

Speaking astir his team's victory, nan starring run-scorer successful nan tourney and MLC Season 1 MVP Nicholas Pooran said, "We said coming astir having an opportunity to do thing special. I americium very proud of everything each individual did and everyone contributed successful immoderate way. The group successful nan dressing room told maine that I conscionable needed to bat for illustration Nicky P and not deliberation astir batting for illustration nan captain. I conscionable backed my skills. The level was location coming and nan opportunity was there."

Meanwhile, nan Seattle Orcas' Captain Wayne Parnell said, "Whenever personification plays for illustration that, you person to springiness them credit. Credit to Nicky and his team. It did not look for illustration he (Pooran) would mishit a shot today. We put up a decent full but we person to springiness them in installments today. The first MLC play has gone really well. Credit to everyone who has organized it. Credit to our owners and nan guidance for picking this squad and giving america nan state to play this marque of cricket."

Brief Scores: MI New York 184/3 (Nicholas Pooran 137*, Dewald Brevis 20, Imad Wasim 1/14) hit Seattle Orcas 183/9 (Quinton de Kock 87, Shubham Ranjane 29, Rashid Khan 3/9) by 7 wickets.