Nicola Sturgeon pulls out of event as two-day police search ends

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Ms Sturgeon was owed to speak astatine an Edinburgh Science Festival event

Nicola Sturgeon pulled retired of a speaking arena aft her hubby was questioned by constabulary connected Wednesday.

Peter Murrell, nan erstwhile SNP main executive, was arrested and past released without complaint pending further investigation into statement finances.

The couple's Glasgow location was searched by constabulary complete 2 days.

Ms Sturgeon said Màiri McAllan, nan furniture caput for nett zero would return her spot astatine nan Climate of Change event.

Her spokesperson said: "In bid to support nan attraction of this arena connected nan captious rumor of nan ambiance emergency and ambassador Patricia Espinosa's contribution, Nicola Sturgeon has made nan determination not to participate this evening.

"She is grateful to nan show and ambassador Espinosa for their understanding, and to Màiri McAllan for taking her place."

Mr Murrell was arrested astatine 07:45 BST connected Wednesday and released soon earlier 19:00.

Ms Sturgeon was astatine nan location erstwhile constabulary arrived but said she had "no anterior knowledge" of Police Scotland's plans.

Mr Murrell was questioned while officers searched their Glasgow home.

A constabulary shelter was erected astatine nan beforehand of nan spot connected Wednesday greeting and removed connected Thursday afternoon. It covered nan magnitude of nan driveway, up to nan beforehand door, and housed a van.

During nan search, respective officers were stationed extracurricular while plain apparel officers could beryllium seen entering and leaving, 1 carrying 2 ample rolls of bubble wrap.

One of nan uniformed officers was wearing achromatic protective ft coverings.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Peter Murrell's location has been searched by police

A hunt of nan Scottish National Party's office successful Edinburgh was besides carried out.

In a connection issued connected Wednesday, Police Scotland said: "Officers carried retired searches coming astatine a number of addresses arsenic portion of nan investigation.

"A study will beryllium sent to nan Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

Mr Murrell, who has been joined to Ms Sturgeon for 13 years, resigned arsenic SNP main executive past month, aft holding nan station since 1999.

Media caption, A van reversed into nan shelter that has been erected extracurricular nan location of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon was succeeded past week arsenic Scotland's first curate by Humza Yousaf.

Following Mr Murrell's apprehension Mr Yousaf said that it was "a difficult day" for nan SNP. He said his statement had "fully co-operated" pinch constabulary and would proceed to do so.

In July 2021 Police Scotland launched a general investigation into nan SNP's finances aft receiving complaints astir really donations were used.

Questions had been raised astir costs fixed to nan statement for a caller independency referendum campaign.

Seven group made complaints and a probe was group up pursuing talks pinch prosecutors.

Crowdfunding campaigns

Ms Sturgeon had insisted astatine nan clip that she was "not concerned" astir nan party's finances.

She said "every penny" of rate raised successful online crowdfunding campaigns would beryllium spent connected nan independency drive.

According to a statement, nan SNP raised a full of £666,953 ($831,319) done referendum-related appeals betwixt 2017 and 2020. The statement pledged to walk these costs connected nan independency campaign.

Questions were raised aft its accounts showed it had conscionable nether £97,000 successful nan slope astatine nan extremity of 2019, and full nett assets of astir £272,000.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, There was a important constabulary beingness astatine nan location connected Wednesday and Thursday

Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's location connected Thursday teatime - aft a two-day constabulary hunt of nan property

Last twelvemonth it emerged Mr Murrell gave a indebtedness of much than £100,000 to nan SNP to thief it retired pinch a "cash flow" rumor aft nan past election.

The past SNP's main executive loaned nan statement £107,620 successful June 2021. The SNP had repaid astir half of nan money by October of that year.

'Personal contribution'

At nan clip an SNP spokesperson said nan indebtedness was a "personal publication made by nan main executive to assistance pinch rate travel aft nan Holyrood election".

He said it had been reported successful nan party's 2021 accounts, which were published by nan Electoral Commission successful August past year.

Weeks earlier, MP Douglas Chapman had resigned arsenic statement treasurer saying he had not been fixed nan "financial information" to do nan job.

Mr Murrell resigned past period aft taking work for misleading statements astir a autumn successful statement membership.