Niger coup bid: What we know so far

A group of soldiers successful Niger claimed connected Wednesday to person overthrown nan country's democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane said Niger's Presidential Guard had detained Bazoum.

"This follows nan continued deterioration of nan information situation, mediocre economical and societal governance," nan aerial unit colonel-major said successful a televised address.

Niger's service bid connected Thursday officially backed soldiers successful their coup attempt.

Regional and world leaders swiftly condemned nan coup effort and person called for Bazoum to beryllium released.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre later successful nan day said nan US "strongly" condemns immoderate attemp to prehend powerfulness by force.

She said nan US has not seen immoderate reliable indications of engagement by either Russia aliases Russia's Wagner Group in nan coup,

What's nan latest?

The military said successful a connection signed by its main of unit that it had "decided to adhere to the... declaration" made by soldiers committing nan coup.

The service said Bazoum's "physical integrity" must beryllium preserved successful bid to debar "a deadly confrontation... that could create a bloodbath and impact nan information of nan population."

Earlier connected Thursday morning, Bazoum had said Niger's "hard-won" antiauthoritarian gains would beryllium safeguarded.

"All Nigeriens who emotion populist and state would want this," he said connected nan societal media level X, formerly known arsenic Twitter.

Meanwhile, Niger's Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou called connected "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail.

In an question and reply pinch France24, Massoudou said nan democratically-elected authorities was still nan "legitimate and ineligible authority" successful nan West African country.

He besides said nan "coup bid" had not been supported by each members of nan equipped forces.

"We inquire each nan fractious soldiers to return to their ranks," Massoudou said. "Everything tin beryllium achieved done speech but nan institutions of nan republic must function."

What's nan business connected nan crushed successful Niger?

Abdramane, speaking connected behalf of nan mutinous soldiers, said Niger's borders person been closed and that "all institutions" successful nan state would beryllium suspended.

A curfew has besides been imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., "until further notice."

The president's agency connected Wednesday claimed that Bazoum and his family "are well," referring to nan soldiers' coup effort arsenic "a fresh of temper"

"The service and nationalist defender are fresh to onslaught nan elements of nan Presidential Guard who are progressive successful this fresh of temper if they do not return to a amended disposition," nan presidency said.

But erstwhile a group of Bazoum's supporters tried to attack nan statesmanlike analyzable successful nan superior Niamey connected Wednesday, they were dispersed by members of nan mutinous Presidential Guard who fired informing shots, injuring astatine slightest 1 person, nan AFP news agency reported.

Some Nigeriens person taken to nan streets to protestation nan coup attemptImage: Sam Mednick/AP Photo/picture alliance

How has nan world organization reacted?

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — of which Niger is simply a member— swiftly condemned nan coup attempt. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is presently nan ECOWAS chair, said successful a connection that nan location bloc "will do everything wrong our powers to guarantee populist is firmly planted."

Benin's President Patrice Talon flew into Niamey later connected Wednesday aft gathering pinch Tinubu. "All intends will beryllium used, if necessary, to reconstruct law bid successful Niger, but nan perfect would beryllium for everything to beryllium done successful bid and harmony," Talon told reporters up of his trip.

Groups of group gathered extracurricular nan statesmanlike palace successful NiameyImage: Sam Mednick/AP/picture confederation

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said to Bazoum connected Wednesday day to definitive "his afloat support and solidarity," a UN spokesperson said. Guterres later demanded nan putschists merchandise Bazoum "immediately and unconditionally."

On Thursday, Guterres said nan UN wholeheartedly condemned what he called an 'assault against nan democratically-elected government' successful Niger.

"There are subject regimes successful Mali, successful Burkina Faso, and now successful Niger, a vulnerable modulation successful Chad and an atrocious business successful Sudan. We are seeing nan full loop southbound of nan Sahara become an incredibly problematic region," said Guterres, informing that nan inclination could person unspeakable consequences for bid efforts arsenic good arsenic for nan civilian population.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he besides said pinch Bazoum. Blinken told reporters connected Thursday said he "made clear that we powerfully support him arsenic nan democratically elected president of nan country."

US Vice President Kamala Harris later had a telephone pinch Nigeria's Tinubu, which nan White House described arsenic nan highest level US engagement pinch Tinubu since his inauguration successful May.

The brace "shared their committedness to defending populist successful West Africa and nan Sahel and heavy interest astir nan attempted takeover successful Niger," nan White House said successful a statement. Harris "strongly condemned immoderate efforts to prehend powerfulness by force," and emphasized that nan "substantial" US practice pinch Niger was contingent connected its "continued committedness to antiauthoritarian standards."

World leaders person called for Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum to beryllium released from detentionImage: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

The overseas curate of Niger's erstwhile colonizer France, Catherine Colonna, condemned "all attempts to return powerfulness by force."

Germany's Foreign Ministry besides called for Bazoum to beryllium released. "Violence is not a intends to enforce governmental aliases individual interests," nan ministry said successful a connection connected Thursday.

Germany has troops successful Niger. A study from Germany news agency DPA said nan closure of Nigerien airspace has prevented flights to nan Bundeswehr aerial guidelines successful nan capital, Niamey.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, an FDP defense master successful Germany's Bundestag parliament, voiced interest for what nan coup successful Niger mightiness mean for German troops withdrawing from nan Sahel. "The business successful Niger is very unclear. For us, nan main rumor is that nan withdrawal of Bundeswehr soldiers, specifically those departing via Niger's airport, tin proceed successful orderly fashion."

The German army, which has maintained a beingness successful neighboring Mali since 2013, was precocious ordered retired of nan state on pinch different UN peacekeepers by Mali's subject regime — which besides came to powerfulness done a coup. The Bundeswehr maintains an airbase successful Niger's superior Niamey that has been serving arsenic a hub for withdrawing troops. Roughly 100 German soldiers are presently stationed successful Niger, and different 1,000 stay successful Mali. Withdrawal of German troops is scheduled to beryllium completed by December 31.

Fears of expanded Russian influence

Niger is simply a cardinal Western state successful nan turbulent region and observers fearfulness nan business will mean an description of Russia's destabilizing presence there. Although Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for law bid to beryllium restored, Wagner militia leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called nan incident a onslaught against "the colonizers."

Prigozhin, whose Wagner fighters are very progressive successful neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, framed nan overthrow arsenic liberation: "It efficaciously intends winning independence. The remainder will dangle connected nan group of Niger, connected really businesslike they tin govern."

Some coup supporters who ransacked and group occurrence to Niger's ruling statement office successful nan superior connected Thursday, waved Russian flags arsenic plumes of fume billowed from nan building earlier constabulary fired teargas to disperse them.

Western observers fearfulness Russia's power successful nan Sahel could grow successful nan powerfulness vacuum created by nan coupImage: Sam Mednick/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Who is Mohamed Bazoum?

Bazoum was elected president successful Niger's first antiauthoritarian modulation of power successful 2021.

He antecedently served arsenic interior curate and was a right-hand man to erstwhile President Mahamadou Issoufou, who voluntarily stepped down aft 2 terms.

The state had seen 4 different subject coups since it gained independency from France successful 1960.

Bazoum was 1 of a dwindling number of pro-Western leaders successful nan Sahel region which has been rocked by ongoing Islamist insurgency.

"Bazoum has been nan West's only dream successful nan Sahel region. France, nan US and nan EU person spent overmuch of their resources successful nan region to bolster Niger and its information forces," said Ulf Laessing, caput of nan Sahel programme for Germany's Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank.

Niger is 1 of nan poorest and astir unstable countries successful nan world and often ranks near nan bottommost of nan UN's Human Development Index.

