Niger coup leaders given ultimatum to reinstate president in one week

West African nations person fixed Niger’s coup leaders 1 week to reinstate nan country’s democratically elected president and person threatened to usage unit if nan demands aren’t met.

The announcement came astatine nan extremity of an emergency gathering of West African countries Sunday successful Nigeria, wherever nan location bloc, known arsenic ECOWAS, convened to respond to past week’s subject takeover. President Mohamed Bazoum remains nether location apprehension and has yet to resign.

“In nan arena nan authority’s demands are not met wrong 1 week, (the bloc will) return each measures basal to reconstruct law bid successful nan Republic of Niger. Such measures whitethorn see nan usage of force,” said nan statement.

The bloc besides imposed strict sanctions, including suspending each commercialized and financial transactions betwixt ECOWAS personnel states and Niger and freezing of assets successful location cardinal banks.

Economic sanctions could person a heavy effect connected Nigeriens, who unrecorded successful nan third-poorest state successful nan world, according to nan latest U.N. data. The state relies connected imports from Nigeria for up to 90% of its power, according to nan International Renewable Energy Agency.

The sanctions could beryllium disastrous and Niger needs to find a solution to debar them, Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou told French media outlet Radio France Internationale connected Sunday.

“When group opportunity there’s an embargo, onshore borders are closed, aerial borders are closed, it’s highly difficult for group … Niger is simply a state that relies heavy connected nan world community,” he said.

The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc has unsuccessfully tried to reconstruct democracies successful nations wherever nan subject took powerfulness successful caller years. Four nations are tally by subject governments successful West and Central Africa, wherever location person been 9 successful aliases attempted coups since 2020.

In nan 1990s, ECOWAS intervened successful Liberia during its civilian war. In 2017, it intervened successful Gambia to forestall nan caller president’s predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, from disrupting nan handover of power. Around 7,000 troops from Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal entered, according to nan Global Observatory, which provides study connected bid and information issues.

If nan location bloc uses force, it could trigger unit not only betwixt Niger and ECOWAS forces but besides civilians supporting nan coup and those against it, Niger analysts say.

“While this remains to beryllium a threat and improbable action, nan consequences connected civilians of specified an attack if putschists chose confrontation would beryllium catastrophic,” said Rida Lyammouri, elder chap astatine nan Policy Center for nan New South, a Morocco-based deliberation tank.

“I judge economical sanctions are nan ones to beryllium imposed, but don’t spot a subject involution happening because of nan unit that could trigger,” he said.

The subject junta, which seized powerfulness connected Wednesday erstwhile members of nan statesmanlike defender surrounded Bazoum’s location and detained him, is already cracking down connected nan authorities and civilian liberties.

On Sunday, junta spokesperson Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane said connected authorities tv that each authorities cars request to beryllium returned by midday Monday and banned nan usage of societal media to diffuse messages against authorities security. He besides claimed that Bazoum’s authorities had authorized nan French to transportation retired strikes to free Bazoum. The Associated Press can’t verify his allegations.

In anticipation of nan ECOWAS determination Sunday, thousands of pro-junta supporters took to nan streets successful nan capital, Niamey, denouncing its erstwhile assemblage ruler, France, waving Russian flags and telling nan world organization to enactment away.

Demonstrators successful Niger are openly resentful of France, and Russia is seen by immoderate arsenic a powerful alternative. The quality of Moscow’s engagement successful nan rallies, if any, isn’t clear, but immoderate protesters person carried Russian flags, on pinch signs reference “Down pinch France” and supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The business of this state is not bully … It’s clip for change, and alteration has arrived,” said Moussa Seydou, a protester. “What we want from nan putschists _ each they person to do is amended societal conditions truthful that Nigeriens tin unrecorded amended successful this state and bring peace,” he said.