Nightmare Itch from Bug Bites? This Device 'Burns' It Away

7 hours ago
@heysheashea
Apr 5, 2023, 2:00 p.m. EST | 1 min read

A man scratches at a bug bite on his arm.

Yes, nan upwind is warmer and nan sun is retired more. Unfortunately, that besides intends it’s bug wound season. While, of course, location are bug sprays and different deterrents, you can’t ward them each off. But if you get bit, there’s a solution to each that itching.

As it turns out, power tin thief relieve bug wound itchings, and there’s a handy, portable instrumentality that does conscionable that.

The Bite Away offers alleviation from stings and bites from insects (particularly mosquitos and biting gnats) by applying power to a circumstantial area. The small, pen-shaped instrumentality features a ceramic caput that heats up to 124 degrees Fahrenheit and is applied for 3-5 seconds. While those seconds aren’t going to beryllium nan astir comfortable moments of your life, they will alleviate nan itch for respective hours—and isn’t it worthy it?

Bite Away is due for each ages (just beryllium judge to beryllium delicate pinch mini children arsenic this does person immoderate sting to it) and is approved by nan FDA. Plus, dissimilar accepted treatments specified arsenic creams, it makes zero messiness and has nary medicinal smell. It’s genuinely conscionable heat.

So really does it work? According to Bite Away, an insect’s wound triggers an immune guidance and our bodies nutrient histamine which binds to nervus cells and tin origin itching. Bite Away useful by utilizing power arsenic a “counter-irritant” that stops nan awesome to itch from walking to your brain. The pen besides useful via power daze which could slow nan merchandise of histamine and different inflammatory responses that origin itching.

Whether you scheme to beryllium camping pinch nan family, lounging by nan lake, aliases conscionable mostly being outdoors during bug season, Bite Away could thief pinch immoderate beautiful overmuch inevitable itching.

