Nikola clear to increase share count — thanks to Delaware rule change

Nikola tin summation nan number of its authorized shares pursuing a caller regularisation signed into rule successful Delaware. CEO Michael Lohscheller recorded a video urging shareholders to walk nan measure.(Photo: Nikola)

Delaware Gov. John Carney has signed authorities that clears nan measurement for Nikola Corp. to double its number of outstanding shares. That will alteration nan electrical motortruck shaper to waste shares to salary liking connected indebtedness and support nan motorboat of its hydrogen-powered substance compartment trucks.

The doubling of authorized shares from 800 cardinal to 1.6 cardinal doubly grounded to person capable shareholder proxies, starring to 2 adjournments of Nikola’s virtual yearly meeting. The next count will return spot Aug. 3, but nan result of nan ballot is irrelevant.

Before nan norm alteration successful nan authorities wherever Nikola is incorporated, nan stock summation needed to person a majority, aliases astir 400 cardinal proxies, adjacent to 50% positive 1 of each outstanding shares.

Lower threshold

The caller regularisation requires only a mostly of shares voting connected nan proposal. Nikola said it already has capable votes for nan summation by counting that way. It was included successful a package of changes that passed successful some chambers of nan Delaware Legislature.

Shareholders person seen Nikola’s value emergence importantly successful caller weeks — including 61% past Thursday. They look dilution of their holdings arsenic Nikola registers nan shares for sale. The accrued number of shares makes existing shares little valuable. Shares (NASDAQ: NKLA) traded intraday Wednesday astatine $2.65 compared to a debased of 54 cents arsenic precocious arsenic June 6.

Milton votes thumbs down

Founder and erstwhile Executive Chairman Trevor Milton collapsed a astir three-year soundlessness connected societal media to impulse shareholders to ballot against nan measurement aliases alteration their votes if they antecedently voted successful favor. Milton, who faces sentencing connected 3 national fraud convictions connected Sept. 22, owns astir 8% of Nikola shares, little than a 3rd of his onetime holdings.

Nikola needs money to salary overdue liking connected a $200 cardinal indebtedness it received from hedge money Antara Capital successful 2022. Antara required Nikola to activity nan higher stock authorization if it could not work nan debt.

The institution is besides nearing nan extremity of arbitration pinch Milton complete getting nan erstwhile president to reimburse Niloka for a $125 cardinal good nan institution agreed to salary to nan Securities and Exchange Commission related to Milton’s mendacious claims astir Nikola’s exertion accomplishments and prowess.

Nikola reports second-quarter net connected Aug. 4.

