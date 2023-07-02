Nintendo president hints at 'next generation console' in huge news for gamers

A next-generation Nintendo console is connected nan measurement and it could fto you play each your Nintendo Switch games pinch ease.

That's astatine slightest according to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, who has fixed his biggest hint yet that nan patient is moving connected a successor to nan Nintendo Switch.

According to Japanese gaming expert Genki, Mr Furukawa told Nintendo shareholders that nan patient plans 'to make a soft modulation for customers from Nintendo Switch to nan next-generation console by utilizing nan Nintendo Account'.

This apt intends that Switch gamers will beryllium capable to move complete nan games they already own, arsenic good arsenic immoderate prevention files, to nan adjacent Nintendo console utilizing nan company's online service.

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa said he wants gamers to 'smoothly transition' to a caller console (Image: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mr Furukawa added: "As for nan modulation from Nintendo Switch to nan adjacent procreation machine, we want to do arsenic overmuch arsenic imaginable successful bid to smoothly modulation our customers, while utilising nan Nintendo Account."

This could mean that nan adjacent Nintendo console has immoderate grade of backwards compatibility pinch nan Switch, though this has not been clarified aliases confirmed successful immoderate measurement by Nintendo.

If Nintendo did present this, it would fulfill countless fans who person been calling retired for backwards compatibility connected nan adjacent console.

Nintendo's latest console, nan Switch OLED edition, was released successful 2021 (Image: Getty Images)

Responding to nan news connected Twitter, 1 gamer called Kaizer said: "They amended see Backwards Compatibility because there's nary measurement I'll salary each that money for nan aforesaid games without immoderate upgrades again."

Another Twitter personification added: "Hopefully this intends you existent integer room carries over."

Nintendo has confirmed thing truthful acold astir a Nintendo Switch 2 aliases immoderate different caller standalone console to switch nan 6-year-old Switch.

Mr Furukawa has already said location are nary plans to merchandise immoderate caller hardware during nan adjacent fiscal year, meaning there's improbable to beryllium immoderate caller console until astatine slightest April 2024.