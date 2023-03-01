Nintendo Re-Enables Ability to Redeem Download Codes for 3DS and Wii U for Limited Time

Nintendo re-enables nan expertise to redeem download codes for 3DS and Wii U games for a constricted clip aft nan characteristic was accidentally cut.

The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops were taken offline yesterday, but Nintendo has re-enabled nan expertise to redeem download codes for games connected some platforms for a constricted time. There are a fewer kinks that Nintendo has to activity retired successful closing some nan Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops, pinch download codes getting a later expiration day fixed nan circumstances.

As caller generations of Nintendo consoles are released, support for older ones slow disappears arsenic nan Japanese developer prioritizes resources for nan freshest launches. With nan Nintendo Switch already six years aged arsenic of earlier this month, Nintendo has decided to close nan Wii U and 3DS eShop, pinch a informing fixed to fans respective months up of time. While galore Nintendo players person clambered to download nan 3DS and Wii U titles that their collections were missing, others voiced concerns astir download codes that are still redeemable.

Twitter personification Wario64 is known for confirming a wide array of video crippled details, and they person issued a tweet informing Nintendo fans that they still person a fewer days to redeem 3DS and Wii U codes. Because nan Wii U and 3DS offered respective first and third-party titles done these redeemable download codes, immoderate fans whitethorn person forgotten astir free Nintendo games successful nan shape of vouchers that whitethorn beryllium lying astir their library. According to a Nintendo eShop discontinuation Q&A shared by Wario64, fans will proceed to beryllium capable to redeem these codes until April 3 astatine 9:30 Pacific time.

Nintendo precocious added an important statement to nan 3DS and Wii U eShop discontinuation Q&A that clarifies that nan redeem action for these codes was temporarily removed, but nan rumor has been rectified. Based connected nan note, this characteristic was intended to beryllium removed connected April 3 but had inadvertently been linked to nan eShops going offline, and Nintendo has recommended that players redeem these codes earlier nan April date. The connection specifies that it's been adjusted for each nan members of nan Wii U and Nintendo 3DS families of consoles, pinch nan second being much broadly represented.

Although overmuch of the Nintendo community has spent nan past fewer months unlocking nan 3DS and Wii U titles that they initially passed on, immoderate whitethorn still person codification vouchers that stay unredeemed. While immoderate Nintendo fans person expressed that they serendipitously person redeemable codes, others stay hopeful that Nintendo will alteration its mind connected nan removal of nan 3DS and Wii U eShops.

MORE: Nintendo Switch Online GBA Plans Are Missing an Overdue Two-For-One Deal