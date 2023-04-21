No charges for Quebec police officers who allegedly beat Senegalese diplomat

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2023 3:58 pm

April 21, 2023'

Quebec’s prosecution work says it will not laic charges against nan Gatineau, Que., constabulary officers who allegedly hit a Senegalese diplomat successful August.

Spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says prosecutors ruled retired charges aft they received a study connected nan incident by Quebec’s constabulary watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

The Senegalese Embassy has alleged that diplomat Niang Oumou Kalsoum Sall was beaten truthful severely by constabulary that she had to beryllium transported to hospital.

Gatineau constabulary person said they were called to nan diplomat’s residence to assistance a bailiff attempting to prehend spot successful relationship pinch a tribunal bid for her to salary a erstwhile landlord $45,000.

Police claimed Kalsoum Sall, who has negotiated immunity, spot and struck officers who arrived astatine nan scene.

The Senegalese Embassy successful Ottawa did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

