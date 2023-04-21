No charges for Quebec police officers who allegedly beat Senegalese diplomat

Laura Casella has nan Global News Morning headlines for Friday, April 21, 2023

Quebec’s prosecution work says it will not laic charges against nan Gatineau, Que., constabulary officers who allegedly hit a Senegalese diplomat successful August.

Spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says prosecutors ruled retired charges aft they received a study connected nan incident by Quebec’s constabulary watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

The Senegalese Embassy has alleged that diplomat Niang Oumou Kalsoum Sall was beaten truthful severely by constabulary that she had to beryllium transported to hospital.

Gatineau constabulary person said they were called to nan diplomat’s residence to assistance a bailiff attempting to prehend spot successful relationship pinch a tribunal bid for her to salary a erstwhile landlord $45,000.

Trending Now

Story continues beneath advertisement

Police claimed Kalsoum Sall, who has negotiated immunity, spot and struck officers who arrived astatine nan scene.

The Senegalese Embassy successful Ottawa did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.