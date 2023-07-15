NO FILTER (2023) Reviews of viral demonic horror on Tubi plus trailer

New! Visitor ratings! Click connected a prima to bespeak your standing of this movie!

No Filter is simply a 2023 Belgian scary movie astir a teenage societal influencer’s viral provender is invaded by a demonic force. Also known arsenic #No_Filter

Written and directed by Michael Dupret based upon his 2019 short of nan aforesaid name.

The BeTV-Black Swan Tales-Entre Chien et Loup-Mediawan-RTL co-production stars Hannah Mciver, Jasmine Daoud, Samuel Van der Zwalmen, Carole Weyers, David Coburn, Kassim Meesters, Reiky de Valk, Priya Blackburn, Janis Ahern, Dianne Weller, Jill Vandermeulen, Jana Versees and Moke Mowatt.

Plot:

As nan number 1 societal influencer astatine her precocious school, Anna (Hannah Mciver) is still discovering nan advantages and drawbacks of this caller status.

Home alone, she’s wished to summation arsenic galore followers arsenic imaginable but erstwhile nan statement betwixt existent and virtual is getting blurry, nan nighttime becomes bloody…

Reviews:

“The first 40 minutes are a spot agelong but it is worthy nan wait. The 2nd portion of nan movie is rather fun. It’s for illustration a monster successful nan location conception but pinch a twist […] The casting is good. It’s a low-budget movie but it doesn’t look for illustration this, nan photography is cool.” 4 retired of 5, Butcher 2000

“Once nan movie yet shifts into gear, #No_Filter has respective sadistic and well-handled gore sequences, and writer/director Michael Dupret moreover generates immoderate suspense, notable erstwhile Anna is faced pinch her evil aforesaid successful each reflector image aliases selfie that she takes. The movie besides has bully acting performances, and considering it is Belgian (like myself) I’m rather proud that this reasonably innovative idea/concept started here…” 2 retired of 5, Coventry

Release date:

#No_Filter had its world premiers astatine nan Razor Reel Flanders Film Fest successful Belgium connected November 3, 2022. The movie is disposable for free streaming and viewing connected nan Tubi platform.

Trailer:

Cast and characters:

Hannah Mciver … Anna

Jasmine Daoud … Lauren

Samuel Van der Zwalmen … Scott

Carole Weyers … Mom

David Coburn … Dad

Kassim Meesters … Jason

Reiky de Valk … Tyler

Priya Blackburn … Mina

Janis Ahern … Susan

Dianne Weller … Teacher Miss Potts

Jill Vandermeulen … Silent Jill

Jana Versees … Emma

Moke Mowatt … Zoé

Jules Hanquet … Bloody Boy

Victoria Moreno … American Influencer 1

Morgan Schueremans … American Influencer 2

Jahra Galvez … American Influencer 3

Anatole Héger … Spanish Influencer

Leslie Lupianez … French Influencer

Juliette Auroy … Italian Infuencer

