A Democratic congressman and personnel of nan left-wing “Squad” told Fox News Monday location was “no harm, nary foul” aft nan Secret Service was incapable to find whose cocaine was recovered successful nan White House earlier this month.

“I’m concerned ever astir illicit substances. No harm, nary foul and we move on,” said New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

The Secret Service recovered nary suspects successful a ten-day investigation into cocaine recovered astatine nan White House successful early July, according to a statement from nan agency. Several Democratic legislature members gave their guidance aft being confronted by a Fox newsman extracurricular nan Capitol connected Monday, which aired connected Jesse Watters’ caller 8 p.m. primetime slot that night.

“There are thousands of group who spell successful and retired of nan White House. If you each wanna beryllium portion searched for substances earlier you spell successful nan White House, that’s thing that you should activity pinch nan Secret Service to spot if they tin accommodate,” said California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

One Democratic personnel was unaware that nan investigation had ever taken spot and suggested that nan Secret Service commencement one. (RELATED: Top Democrat Rep Is ‘Satisfied’ With Failed White House Cocaine Investigation)

“We request to do an investigation, if there’s an forbidden drug,” said Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

“They’re ending their investigation though. Is that a problem?” asked nan reporter.

“I’m sorry, I’m conscionable not up connected nan details,” Slotkin responded. “I didn’t cognize they were ending nan investigation.”

The Secret Service ended nan investigation connected July 13 aft having recovered nary suspects for nan White House cocaine. The agency reportedly conducted fingerprint and DNA testing and combed done visitant logs and surveillance footage of “hundreds of individuals.”

All contented created by nan Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is disposable without complaint to immoderate morganatic news patient that tin supply a ample audience. All republished articles must see our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For immoderate questions astir our guidelines aliases partnering pinch us, please contact [email protected].