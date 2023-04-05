‘No One Cares About The Rules’: CNN Panel Defends Dems Who Joined With Mob In State Capitol Protest

A sheet connected CNN defended 3 Democrats who were targeted for expulsion from nan Tennessee House of Representatives Thursday for their engagement successful a weapon power protest.

Democratic State Representatives Justin Jones of Nashville, Gloria Johnson of Knoxville and Justin Pearson of Memphis allegedly took portion successful nan protest, utilizing a bullhorn connected nan level of nan authorities House of Representatives, WKRN.com reported.

“They collapsed nan rules successful speaking up,” CNN anchor John King said. “The mobility is okay, six group were changeable and killed successful your community. Emotions are raw. Do you expel them for speaking up?” (RELATED: MSNBC Host, Guests Call Expulsion Of Tennessee Legislator Who Aided Storming State Capitol ‘Dangerous’)

Jones claimed that nan expulsion votes targeted achromatic lawmakers during a reside connected nan floor. He and Pearson were expelled by nan body, Jones by a 72-25 vote, Pearson by a 69-26 vote.

“I mean, I deliberation there’s a mobility of these lawmakers were democratically elected and are you fundamentally superseding nan will of nan group by expelling them?” NPR White House analogous Asma Khalid asked. “I mean, that’s alternatively harsh, I deliberation reasonably unprecedented and group see, partisan move arsenic a consequence of this.”

Protestors stormed nan Tennessee authorities capitol March 30, demanding transition of weapon power laws 3 days aft Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified arsenic transgender, killed 3 children and 3 adults astatine Covenant School successful Nashville, Tennessee, earlier being engaged and fatally wounded by rule enforcement.

“They were trying to get a chat astir weapon reform. They’re not trying to overthrow nan election. They were not trying to prehend power of nan chamber… They were not trying to get nan politician retired of office,” King said, noting that Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton compared nan protestation to nan Jan. 6, 2021 riot astatine nan Capitol building. “They were not violent. Thank you. They were not violent. They whitethorn person been loud. They whitethorn person surgery nan rules, but really balanced aliases worse?”

“No 1 cares astir nan rules of nan Tennessee House,” CNN newsman Jeff Zeleny said.

