‘No One Cares About The Rules’: CNN Panel Defends Dems Who Joined With Mob In State Capitol Protest

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. ‘No One Cares About The Rules’: CNN Panel Defends Dems Who Joined With Mob In State Capitol Protest

A sheet connected CNN defended 3 Democrats who were targeted for expulsion from nan Tennessee House of Representatives Thursday for their engagement successful a weapon power protest.

Democratic State Representatives Justin Jones of Nashville, Gloria Johnson of Knoxville and Justin Pearson of Memphis allegedly took portion successful nan protest, utilizing a bullhorn connected nan level of nan authorities House of Representatives, WKRN.com reported.

“They collapsed nan rules successful speaking up,” CNN anchor John King said. “The mobility is okay, six group were changeable and killed successful your community. Emotions are raw. Do you expel them for speaking up?” (RELATED: MSNBC Host, Guests Call Expulsion Of Tennessee Legislator Who Aided Storming State Capitol ‘Dangerous’)

WATCH:

Jones claimed that nan expulsion votes targeted achromatic lawmakers during a reside connected nan floor. He and Pearson were expelled by nan body, Jones by a 72-25 vote, Pearson by a 69-26 vote.

“I mean, I deliberation there’s a mobility of these lawmakers were democratically elected and are you fundamentally superseding nan will of nan group by expelling them?” NPR White House analogous Asma Khalid asked. “I mean, that’s alternatively harsh, I deliberation reasonably unprecedented and group see, partisan move arsenic a consequence of this.”

Protestors stormed nan Tennessee authorities capitol March 30, demanding transition of weapon power laws 3 days aft Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified arsenic transgender, killed 3 children and 3 adults astatine Covenant School successful Nashville, Tennessee, earlier being engaged and fatally wounded by rule enforcement.

“They were trying to get a chat astir weapon reform. They’re not trying to overthrow nan election. They were not trying to prehend power of nan chamber… They were not trying to get nan politician retired of office,” King said, noting that Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton compared nan protestation to nan Jan. 6, 2021 riot astatine nan Capitol building. “They were not violent. Thank you. They were not violent. They whitethorn person been loud. They whitethorn person surgery nan rules, but really balanced aliases worse?”

“No 1 cares astir nan rules of nan Tennessee House,” CNN newsman Jeff Zeleny said.

All contented created by nan Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is disposable without complaint to immoderate morganatic news patient that tin supply a ample audience. All republished articles must see our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For immoderate questions astir our guidelines aliases partnering pinch us, please contact [email protected]

More
Source Dailycaller

Related Article

Two Black Democrats expelled by Tennessee GOP over gun violence protests, while a white lawmaker survives

Two Black Democrats expelled by Tennessee GOP over gun violence protests, while a white lawmaker survives

2 hours ago
Biden vetoes congressional resolution that seeks to toss EPA water protections

Biden vetoes congressional resolution that seeks to toss EPA water protections

2 hours ago
'We will never quit': Tennessee Dems speak out after expulsion of 2 lawmakers

'We will never quit': Tennessee Dems speak out after expulsion of 2 lawmakers

2 hours ago
Tennessee GOP expels two Democrats for participation in gun protest

Tennessee GOP expels two Democrats for participation in gun protest

3 hours ago
Tennessee House expels two Black Democratic lawmakers over gun violence protests

Tennessee House expels two Black Democratic lawmakers over gun violence protests

4 hours ago
Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes

4 hours ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

22 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

22 hours ago
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

14 hours ago
CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

22 hours ago
Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

22 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.