Non-Fungible Token Sales Slid 31% Lower in March With $882 Million in NFT Sales

According to statistics, nan number of non-fungible token (NFT) income successful March was 31.42% little than nan erstwhile month, dropping from $1.03 cardinal successful income for February to $882.89 million. The number of NFT buyers and transactions besides declined, by 22% to 29%, complete nan past 30 days.

March NFT Sales Slow, Ethereum Sales Dominate by Over 60%

In March, income of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) dropped by 31% compared to nan erstwhile month, arsenic nan number of buyers and transactions declined. Data shows that successful February, NFT income reached $1.03 billion, but statistic for nan past time of March bespeak that income complete nan past 30 days amounted to $882.89 million. Of these sales, $537.89 cardinal were settled connected nan Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, which dominated March income pinch much than 60%. Solana-based NFT income accounted for 10.57% of March sales, pinch $93.36 cardinal recorded.

30-day NFT income measurement according to cryptoslam.io metrics connected March 31, 2023.

In position of NFT sales, Solana was followed by Polygon ($36.16 million), Immutable X ($28.82 million), and Cardano ($10.08 million). The top-selling NFT postulation successful March was Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which generated $35.81 cardinal successful sales, though this fig represented a 48.19% diminution from nan erstwhile month. Cryptopunks was nan 2nd largest NFT postulation successful position of sales, pinch $30.11 million, an summation of 87.95% compared to February.

According to statistic from cryptoslam.io, nan Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Cryptopunks NFT collections were followed by Otherdeed ($29.20 million), MG Land ($25.71 million), and HV-MTL ($18.59 million). Among nan apical 10 NFT collections, Degods saw a 70.53% summation successful income successful March compared to February, conscionable beneath nan 87.95% summation that Cryptopunks knowledgeable complete nan aforesaid period. Other notable collections that saw increases successful income this period see Y00ts, Claynosaurz, and Whiko NFT.

The astir costly NFT income this period were Azimuth Points #236, which sold for $704,000, followed by Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) #5,116, which sold for $689,000, and Fidenza #971, which sold for $561,000. BAYC #2,062 sold for $557,000 5 days ago, while Fidenza #395 sold for $547,000 conscionable complete a period ago. According to 30-day statistics, nary NFTs sold for complete a cardinal dollars successful March. According to Dappradar.com and Dune Analytics, Blur dominated income pinch complete 70%, while Opensea captured 19.9%.

