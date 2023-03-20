Nonsense report tips Lampard for shock return to Chelsea after Liverpool draw

The Sun person made a delirium declare that Chelsea fable and erstwhile leader Frank Lampard could make an unexpected return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter connected Sunday aft they were beaten 2-0 astatine Stamford Bridge by Aston Villa pinch Unai Emery’s broadside pushing them into nan bottommost half.

Potter could only negociate 12 wins from 31 successful each competitions arsenic nan Chelsea level yet decided to portion ways pinch nan erstwhile Brighton boss.

There was immoderate sympathy for Potter pinch Chelsea bringing successful 17 caller signings complete nan past 2 transportation windows arsenic nan ex- Swansea City and Ostersunds head had nan unenviable task of bedding them in.

Chelsea person already been linked pinch galore caller managers pinch Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers and Roberto de Zerbi among nan names mooted.

But The Sun has amazed everyone pinch their ‘exclusive’ study connected Wednesday suggesting that Chelsea are ‘considering’ making Lampard their caretaker head until nan extremity of nan season.

Lampard was spotted making a ‘shock return to Stamford Bridge connected Tuesday night’ but nan erstwhile Chelsea leader simply watching his erstwhile squad play a crippled of football.

The Sun insist that aft watching from ‘the stands’ Lampard ‘could moreover extremity up staying location arsenic caretaker boss’, making it sound for illustration he’s camping complete until he’s told he’s sewage nan job.

It would beryllium different short-sighted backwards measurement from nan nine and it seems highly improbable that Todd Boehly and nan Chelsea level would beryllium giving this immoderate thought.

Bruno Saltor took complaint of their 0-0 tie against Liverpool connected Wednesday night pinch N’Golo Kante’s capacity a peculiar item of a boring match.

The consequence didn’t do Liverpool aliases Chelsea immoderate favours pinch nan Blues now pinch Bruno’s broadside 11th successful nan array and a immense 11 points distant from nan Champions League places.

Speaking aft their tie against Jurgen Klopp’s side, Bruno said: “It’s been a really difficult 48 hours for everyone because it’s not nan first clip nan players person been successful this business this play and they person suffered..

“As a subordinate you put a batch successful nan manager. They had a awesome narration pinch Graham and he has been really supportive pinch them aft leaving.

“It was genuinely difficult for maine to bask tonight. It’s been a really sad clip but I’ve conscionable been trying to attraction connected being nan champion type of myself to thief nan boys.”

