Nonsense report tips Lampard for shock return to Chelsea after Liverpool draw

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Nonsense report tips Lampard for shock return to Chelsea after Liverpool draw

The Sun person made a delirium declare that Chelsea fable and erstwhile leader Frank Lampard could make an unexpected return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter connected Sunday aft they were beaten 2-0 astatine Stamford Bridge by Aston Villa pinch Unai Emery’s broadside pushing them into nan bottommost half.

Potter could only negociate 12 wins from 31 successful each competitions arsenic nan Chelsea level yet decided to portion ways pinch nan erstwhile Brighton boss.

There was immoderate sympathy for Potter pinch Chelsea bringing successful 17 caller signings complete nan past 2 transportation windows arsenic nan ex- Swansea City and Ostersunds head had nan unenviable task of bedding them in.

Chelsea person already been linked pinch galore caller managers pinch Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers and Roberto de Zerbi among nan names mooted.

But The Sun has amazed everyone pinch their ‘exclusive’ study connected Wednesday suggesting that Chelsea are ‘considering’ making Lampard their caretaker head until nan extremity of nan season.

Lampard was spotted making a ‘shock return to Stamford Bridge connected Tuesday night’ but nan erstwhile Chelsea leader simply watching his erstwhile squad play a crippled of football.

The Sun insist that aft watching from ‘the stands’ Lampard ‘could moreover extremity up staying location arsenic caretaker boss’, making it sound for illustration he’s camping complete until he’s told he’s sewage nan job.

It would beryllium different short-sighted backwards measurement from nan nine and it seems highly improbable that Todd Boehly and nan Chelsea level would beryllium giving this immoderate thought.

Bruno Saltor took complaint of their 0-0 tie against Liverpool connected Wednesday night pinch N’Golo Kante’s capacity a peculiar item of a boring match.

The consequence didn’t do Liverpool aliases Chelsea immoderate favours pinch nan Blues now pinch Bruno’s broadside 11th successful nan array and a immense 11 points distant from nan Champions League places.

Speaking aft their tie against Jurgen Klopp’s side, Bruno said: “It’s been a really difficult 48 hours for everyone because it’s not nan first clip nan players person been successful this business this play and they person suffered..

“As a subordinate you put a batch successful nan manager. They had a  awesome narration pinch Graham and he has been really supportive pinch them aft leaving.

“It was genuinely difficult for maine to bask tonight. It’s been a really sad clip but I’ve conscionable been trying to attraction connected being nan champion type of myself to thief nan boys.”

READ MORE: Chelsea v Liverpool was genuinely El Sh*tico but toothless is easier to hole than clueless

More
Source Football365

Related Article

Cooper set for ‘crisis talks’ after Leeds loss; Premier League duo ‘interested’ if Forest sack him

Cooper set for ‘crisis talks’ after Leeds loss; Premier League duo ‘interested’ if Forest sack him

53 minutes ago
NBA Western Conference playoff picture: Warriors, Lakers control destiny for top-6 seeds; Suns clinch a berth

NBA Western Conference playoff picture: Warriors, Lakers control destiny for top-6 seeds; Suns clinch a berth

58 minutes ago
NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Bucks' magic number for top seed is one; Bulls secure play-in spot

NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Bucks' magic number for top seed is one; Bulls secure play-in spot

58 minutes ago
Chelsea v Liverpool like ‘two drunken idiots trying to land punches’

Chelsea v Liverpool like ‘two drunken idiots trying to land punches’

1 hour ago
Lukaku ‘can be the player Chelsea need’ to solve goalscoring woes, claims Sturridge

Lukaku ‘can be the player Chelsea need’ to solve goalscoring woes, claims Sturridge

1 hour ago
Hoddle names top Man Utd target who would ‘without a doubt’ solve Chelsea problems

Hoddle names top Man Utd target who would ‘without a doubt’ solve Chelsea problems

1 hour ago

Popular Article

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

14 hours ago
James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

15 hours ago
News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

14 hours ago
News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

14 hours ago
Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

4 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.