North Carolina lawmaker signals party switch with big impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speculation is rising successful nan North Carolina legislature that a Democrat is astir to move parties and springiness Republicans a complete veto-proof mostly successful nan General Assembly, a move that could impact authorities connected immigration, abortion and voting.

The GOP scheduled a Wednesday news convention astatine statement office pinch Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County. House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday that Cotham and enclosure leaders will “make a awesome announcement.”

If nan Democrat does move parties, it would beryllium a awesome governmental setback for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and friends successful their attempts to artifact blimpish initiatives during nan governor's last 2 years successful office.

It could make it easier for Republicans to enact bills that would unit sheriffs to cooperate pinch national migration agents and forestall counting absentee ballots received aft Election Day. The GOP is besides debating if and really to spot further restrictions connected abortion.

While Republicans already clasp nan 30 Senate seats needed to override vetoes, they person been 1 spot awkward of a akin advantage successful nan House since nan November elections. Cooper made preventing supermajorities his apical run privilege past fall.

Cotham, a erstwhile coach and adjunct principal, served successful nan House for astir 10 years done 2016 earlier returning successful January.

She sat astatine a caller table surrounded by Republicans connected nan House level for nan precocious Tuesday day session. Staff members earlier took her belongings from her erstwhile desk, which had adjoined those of different seasoned House Democratics.

Cotham near aft nan level convention ended without taking reporters' questions and didn't respond to a matter message. Her Twitter relationship “liked” a station that welcomed her to nan House GOP caucus.

Moore declined remark Tuesday erstwhile asked whether Cotham was switching parties. Cotham's elector registration accusation connected nan State Board of Elections website precocious Tuesday listed her arsenic a Democrat.

Republicans person been advancing authorities this twelvemonth that successful erstwhile years Cooper successfully vetoed. Until now, nan politician has had capable Democratic votes to uphold vetoes if nan statement members showed up and voted together.

Last week, nan Legislature successfully overrode 1 of Cooper's vetoes for nan first clip since 2018 and approved a measure that successful portion eliminated nan state’s pistol licence acquisition system. Cooper has stopped short of vetoing 3 different bills this twelvemonth connected topics that he vetoed successful 2021. He didn't motion this year's measures, but alternatively allowed them to go rule without his signature.

Cotham was 1 of 3 House Democrats who were absent past week during nan override votes connected nan weapon bill. The absences meant Republicans were capable to meet nan three-fifths mostly period basal to complete nan override and beforehand their agenda.

Cotham said later that time that while she didn’t support nan licence repeal, she had informed some parties she would beryllium absent for nan vote, citing a scheduled infirmary treatment. She and different absent Democrats took disapproval for what happened, starring astatine slightest 1 liberal-leaning group to denote plans to “hold them accountable” successful 2024.

News of Cotham's imaginable statement move led immoderate Democratic leaders to telephone connected her to resign from nan House instead, saying voters elected her based connected her support arsenic a Democrat for abortion rights, nationalist acquisition and civilian rights. It's unclear whether her views person changed.

Separately, Cooper said Cotham's evident statement move was a “disappointing decision.”

Her votes connected “women’s reproductive freedom, predetermination laws, LGBTQ authorities and beardown nationalist schools will find nan guidance of nan authorities we love,” Cooper said successful a news release.