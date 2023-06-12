North Korea holds military parade with guests Russia, China

North Korea held a late-night subject parade successful Pyongyang connected the 70th day of nan extremity of nan Korean War connected Thursday night, its authorities news agency KCNA reported early connected Friday.

July 27 is known arsenic "Victory Day" successful North Korea.

Nuclear-capable missiles and caller onslaught drones were among nan weapons connected display, according to authorities media.

"Strategic unmanned reconnaissance craft and multi-purpose onslaught drones recently developed and produced... flew successful demonstrations while circling successful nan entity complete (Kim Il Sung) square, doubling nan joyousness of nan group celebrating," KCNA said.

North Korea unveiled caller drones earlier successful nan week astatine an arena attended by visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was shown successful KCNA images flanking Kim on with Chinese Communist Party charismatic Li Hongzhong on a pavilion overlooking nan parade successful Kim Il Sung square.

Although nan KCNA worldly is not verifiable, a parade was anticipated fixed nan 70th day and researchers monitoring nan patchy outer information disposable said location were indications of a ample gathering connected Thursday evening astatine nan site.

North Korea's subject showed disconnected immoderate of its newer instrumentality successful nan demonstrationImage: KCNA/REUTERS

Russia and China study ICBM they erstwhile forbade

Shoigu and Li are nan first high-ranking overseas visitors to nan reclusive dictatorship since nan outbreak of COVID-19, erstwhile North Korea shut down almost each cross-border movement.

Their sojourn besides coincides pinch heightened tensions for some countries pinch Western powers, peculiarly successful Russia's lawsuit amid nan penetration of Ukraine.

North Korea was forbidden by UN sanctions — supported by Russia and China astatine nan clip — from developing its Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, whose quality KCNA claimed "heightened nan joy" of those attending nan parade connected Thursday night. The missiles, thought to person nan capacity to onslaught anyplace successful nan US, were first tested this year.

While successful nan past Moscow and Beijing had distanced themselves from North Korea's sanctions-defying subject activities, some governments sent elder officials to study nan instrumentality together this week.

KCNA besides reported that Shoigu and Kim shared a luncheon earlier connected Thursday, successful which Kim vowed solidarity pinch nan Russian group and its military.

Shoigu and Kim attended respective events arsenic nan Russian defense curate took a fewer days disconnected Ukraine and nan aftermath of nan Wagner mini-mutinyImage: KCNA/REUTERS

Korean War ended successful armistice only

Hostilities ceased successful nan 1950-53 Korean War — betwixt nan Soviet- and Chinese-supported North and nan US-supported South — pinch nan signing of an armistice connected July 27, 1953.

No afloat bid woody was ever brokered betwixt Pyongyang and Seoul aft nan first awesome conflict of nan Cold War era, but nan vulnerable cease-fire has held pinch only a fewer exceptions since.

msh/sri (AFP, AP, Reuters)