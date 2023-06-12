North Korea unveils new drones, ICBMs during military parade in Pyongyang

The parade was held arsenic portion of nan ceremony of nan 70th day of nan Korean War of 1950-1953

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. During a subject parade connected July 27, North Korea unveiled its precocious reconnaissance and onslaught drones and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), nan Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported connected Friday.

Among different things, nan state unveiled its Hwasong-17 ICBM and caller solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM, tested doubly earlier this year.

The parade was held arsenic portion of celebrations to people nan 70th day of nan 1950-1953 Korean War (known arsenic Fatherland Liberation War successful North Korea).

