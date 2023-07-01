North's airports press for return of duty-free shopping for EU flights

Northern Ireland’s airports person called for nan return of duty-free shopping for flights betwixt nan region and nan European Union.

Following nan UK’s exit from nan EU, from January 2021, duty-free shopping from airports successful Britain was extended to see EU destinations.

George Best Belfast City Airport, Belfast International Airport and City of Derry Airport person made a associated plea to nan UK Government and EU to widen this installation to Northern Ireland’s airports.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pinch European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The anomaly came astir amid discussions astir nan implementation of nan Northern Ireland Protocol.

After nan Windsor Framework was agreed betwixt nan UK and EU, aimed astatine tackling difficulties successful nan protocol, location person been calls for nan return of duty-free accommodation to Northern Ireland’s airports.

Bosses astatine nan Belfast and Derry airports said duty-free income relationship for much than £900 cardinal (€1 billion) successful GDP to nan UK economy, and non-aeronautical gross tin relationship for arsenic overmuch arsenic 40 per cent of nan full gross of an airport.

Further, they said, nan inability of Northern Irish airports to waste duty-free equipment to passengers travelling to nan EU is “already resulting successful an estimated £5 cardinal nonaccomplishment each year”.

The airports besides said restoring duty-free shops for EU flights would put them connected an “equal footing to different airports successful nan UK, and present existent economical benefits successful position of income generated by nan airports”.

Nigel Keal, president of nan UK Travel Retail Forum, who is co-ordinating nan telephone to nan UK Government and EU Commission, described nan existent business arsenic unfair.

“The return of duty-free post-Brexit has proven incredibly celebrated pinch consumers, pinch overseas retailers seeing important increases successful income of duty-free equipment to departing UK passengers,” he said.

“This has been a important financial support arsenic nan aviation and recreation unit sectors retrieve from nan Covid-19 pandemic. Preventing airports and businesses successful Northern Ireland from accessing this gross watercourse is unfair. It puts them astatine a competitory disadvantage to nan remainder of nan UK, and to nan remainder of Europe.

“On behalf of nan industry, nan recreation unit manufacture is calling connected nan Westminster Government and nan EU Commission to activity together to level nan playing field, and bring nan rules connected work free astatine Northern Irish airports successful statement pinch rules astatine their British and European counterparts.”

The UK Treasury has been contacted for a response.