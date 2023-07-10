Northern Lights expected to be visible in 17 states Thursday

Northern Lights shown successful stunning caller video The Northern Lights were seen complete Ogden, Utah, connected April 23. Watch this video showing nan gorgeous pinkish and greenish entity — nan video consists of 5 still pictures mixed and extended.

Skygazers successful 17 American states will person nan chance to drawback a glimpse of nan Northern Lights this Thursday.

Also known arsenic aurora borealis, Northern Lights are astir often seen successful Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia. An 11-year star rhythm that's expected to highest successful 2024 is making nan lights visible successful places farther to nan south.

Northern Lights hap erstwhile a magnetic star upwind slams into nan Earth's magnetic field and causes atoms successful nan precocious ambiance to glow.

Auroral activity is forecasted connected Thursday successful Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.

An aurora borealis, besides known arsenic nan bluish lights, is seen successful nan nighttime entity successful nan early greeting hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, adjacent Washtucna, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Light displays are expected to beryllium visible overhead successful Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Montana, and debased connected nan sky successful Salem, Oregon.; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Annapolis, Maryland; and Indianapolis, according to nan institute.

Those wanting to acquisition nan spectacle should get distant from metropolis lights. Best viewing times are betwixt 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. section time, according to nan National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

A geomagnetic scale known arsenic Kp ranks auroral activity connected a standard from zero to nine, pinch zero being not very progressive and 9 being agleam and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday's storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.