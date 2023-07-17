Not a high spender? Here are two credit cards that earn you 5% rewards

- Home
- Latest
- News
- Markets
- Premium
- Money
- Mutual Fund
- Industry
- Companies
- Technology
- Web Stories
- Opinion
- Videos
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Money
Shipra Singh 6 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Summary
Depending connected your spends, ICICI Amazon Pay and SBI Cashback in installments cards connection rewards successful nan scope of 1-5%.
Rewards matter, for everyone. It would beryllium heavenly if these were successful nan shape of free formation tickets and luxury edifice stays. Credit cards thief gain specified rewards but that requires precocious spends—upwards of ₹10 lakh annually, a higher disposable income, aggregate in installments cards to optimize each spend, utmost readying to redeem rewards for nan champion woody and, finally, costly yearly fees charged by nan cards. If each this doesn’t sound for illustration your cup of tea, location is simply a simpler action for you: a cashback in installments card.
Catch each nan Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates connected Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more
topics
- #SBI Card
- #ICICI Bank
Wait for it…
Log successful to our website to prevention your bookmarks. It'll conscionable return a moment.
Yes, Continue
You are conscionable 1 measurement distant from creating your watchlist!
Login Now
Wait for it…
Oops! Looks for illustration you person exceeded nan limit to bookmark nan image. Remove immoderate to bookmark this image.
×