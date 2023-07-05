‘Not my King!’: Protesters in Scotland boo, heckle King Charles

21 hours ago

Anti-monarchist protesters gathered successful Scotland connected Wednesday to boo, outcry and chant “not my King” up of King Charles’ thanksgiving work successful Edinburgh.

A work of dedication for King Charles and Queen Camilla, arsenic a measurement to people nan coronation, took spot astatine St Giles’ Cathedral, wherever Charles was presented pinch nan country’s crown jewels.

Hundreds turned up Wednesday day on nan Royal Mile starring to nan cathedral pinch yellowish placards, loudly expressing their displeasure pinch nan royal visitors.

Anti-monarchy protesters clasp up placards adjacent St Giles’ Cathedral up of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication connected Wednesday to people nan Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The King is to person nan Honours of Scotland during nan service. Danny Lawson / Pool / Getty Images

Police Scotland confirmed that 2 women, aged 20 and 21, were arrested during nan protestation for allegedly trying to climb complete a information obstruction connected nan Royal Mile.

Two women – aged 20 and 21 – person been arrested successful relationship pinch a breach of nan bid aft allegedly attempting to climb complete a crowd information obstruction connected nan Royal Mile, Edinburgh. Our privilege is nationalist safety, balanced against people’s authorities #RoyalWeek pic.twitter.com/a3ZFXQURHM — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) July 5, 2023

The protests took spot during Scotland’s Royal Week, aliases “Holyrood Week,” which marks Charles’ first since becoming King. The juncture will beryllium marked by respective celebrations, including a 21-gun salute, a flypast and a convoy done nan streets of Edinburgh.

One of nan groups progressive successful nan demonstrations was Republic, a unit group campaigning for nan abolition of nan monarchy.

We've made it clear – Charles is not our king. No number of Coronations are going to alteration that. Edinburgh – convey you. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/tqHY3df8ds — Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 5, 2023

Republic tweeted Wednesday that its members would protestation extracurricular nan constabulary section until those arrested were released, and later confirmed that nan anti-monarchists were fto spell from nan position pinch constabulary warnings.

The anti-monarchists arrested connected nan Royal Mile person been handed recorded constabulary warnings and been released. They're thankful for nan support given. — Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 5, 2023

Protester Evie Smith, who lives connected nan Royal Mile, told SkyNews that while she’s successful favour of nan monarchy, she wants to spot nan British Royal Family put much money “back into nan country.”

“Some group can’t moreover spend a Sunday dinner. Others for illustration nurses are besides looking for amended pay,” she told nan outlet.

“I would for illustration to spot [the Royals] springiness importantly much back, arsenic good arsenic each nan billionaires.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known arsenic nan Duchess of Rothesay while successful Scotland, Prince William, Prince of Wales, known arsenic nan Duke of Rothesay while successful Scotland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla be nan National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and nan position of nan Honours of Scotland, astatine St Giles’ Cathedral connected Wednesday. Jane Barlow / Pool / Getty Images

Grant McKenzie, a personnel of Republic, told Good Morning Scotland that protesters are upset pinch nan magnitude of money being spent connected pomp and pageantry.

“It’s being forced upon us. We’ve sewage an unprecedented costs of surviving crisis,” he said.

“I don’t deliberation nan nationalist successful nan U.K. are peculiarly willing successful their payer money being put towards a parade up and down nan Royal Mile successful Edinburgh. It’s tone-deaf.

“Of course, group are going to beryllium capable to bask it if that’s what they want to do. Protests by their very quality are disruptive. We will beryllium making ourselves visible and heard.”

The co-leaders of nan Scottish Green Party declined their invitations to nan service, and Member of nan Scottish Parliament, Patrick Harvie, said that nan work is akin to a “Game Of Thrones-style cosplay exercise,” reports Yahoo U.K.

Speaking to a rally extracurricular nan Scottish Parliament organized by different group called One Republic, Harvie said, “It is fundamentally astatine odds pinch nan benignant of modern and antiauthoritarian nine we are trying to build here.”

He added afterwards: “I admit location is going to beryllium disruption erstwhile location is simply a awesome arena on. But let’s deliberation astir really a modern, antiauthoritarian caput of authorities would spell astir their business successful Scotland.

“It wouldn’t person this level of pomp and ceremonial and rigmarole.”

