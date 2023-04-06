'Nothing decided' by Old Firm win - Celtic boss

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 8 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage : Listen connected BBC Radio Scotland, unrecorded matter commentary connected nan BBC Sport website & app

Celtic head Ange Postecoglou concedes that beating Rangers could person "a awesome impact" connected nan Scottish title title but insists "nothing gets decided connected nan weekend".

The reigning champions lead their metropolis rivals by 9 points pinch conscionable 8 Premiership games remaining.

Rangers are seeking their first Old Firm derby triumph of nan season.

"It'll beryllium precisely 3 points," Postecoglou said erstwhile asked what a triumph astatine Celtic Park would mean for his side.

"Without being flippant astir it, we are evidently playing nan squad that's closest to us. If we win, it furthers that region and games are moving retired - we understand that - truthful it could person a awesome effect successful position of nan extremity of nan season.

"But, irrespective of nan result, we've sewage to make judge we beforehand up nan pursuing week and spell again."

Postecoglou is expecting different "tough game" against nan Ibrox broadside but does not expect immoderate surprises from nan visitors.

"They are a very bully side, it's a large crippled and successful each large games there's a spot of an separator to them," he said.

"Both teams are going to person their moments. I don't deliberation it's going to beryllium immoderate different."

Like skipper Callum McGregor, Postecoglou would for illustration distant fans to beryllium coming but is simply looking guardant to nan "great atmosphere" generated by nan location support.

Away support for Old Firm derbies has been importantly reduced since nan 2018-19 run and nan clubs announced past period that nary tickets for distant fans would beryllium disposable for nan 2 remaining convention meetings this season.

Urging a afloat allocation of 7,500 distant fans, McGregor said: "I deliberation it adds a small spot of thing different.

"It's a difficult capable fixture to spell location pinch fans, ne'er mind without fans. The spot becomes much dispute and we'll beryllium looking to usage that to our advantage astatine nan weekend."

