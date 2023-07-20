Nothing’s Phone 2 is official with a bigger display, more power, and a price bump

After each nan leaks and rumors, Nothing’s Phone 2 is yet charismatic and comes pinch a scope of improvements and larger dimensions than its predecessor. Now powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, nan Phone 2 besides sports a bigger 120Hz display, accrued artillery power, upgraded dual 50MP cameras, and a tweaked Glyph lighting strategy that is much useful. All of this intends nan Phone 2 besides sees a bump successful value to $599/£579 (Up from £399 successful nan UK).

Unlike its debut handset, Nothing’s Phone 2 is connected waste successful nan US arsenic a due smartphone pinch afloat user authorities arsenic opposed to nan Phone 1’s weird beta program.

This clip around, nan Phone 2 is powered by a due flagship processor, nan Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and while it’s a twelvemonth aged it’s still a top-notch spot of silicon. The Phone 2 is disposable successful 8/128GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB representation and retention configurations, and runs connected nan Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 package retired of nan box. As pinch past years phone, nan Phone 2 launches pinch its ain grid, widget size, and colour schemes whilst besides gaining illustrated covers and caller files layouts.

The larger 6.7-inch OLED show sports FHD+ solution pinch 394ppi, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There’s support for HDR10+ and SGS Low Blue Light and its protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass. On nan taxable of protection, nan Phone 2 is rated astatine IP54 h2o and particulate resistance.

With much lighting segments than its predecessor, nan Phone 2’s Glyph interface offers much capabilities and customization options. It tin now useful arsenic a ocular countdown, measurement checker, and moreover show nan advancement of your deliveries. The Essential Glyph Notifications action will person exclusive usage of nan top-right LED erstwhile enabled.

The 4,700mAh artillery should beryllium bully for full-day usage astatine a minimum, pinch support for 45W wired charging which achieves a afloat complaint successful 55 minutes arsenic good arsenic 15W Qi wireless charging. And, successful lawsuit you person wireless earbuds that request topping up, 5W reverse charging is besides included for convenience.

On nan rear of nan Phone 2 are a brace of 50MP cameras, 1 of which (Sony IMX890) is nan main camera pinch features specified arsenic OIS, EIS, Advanced HDR, and 4K video astatine 60fps. The different 50MP sensor (Samsung JN1) takes attraction of ultra-wide and macro shots and features EIS, precocious HDR, and has a 114° FoV.

A 32MP front-facing camera (Sony IMX615) is housed successful nan punch-hole cutout successful nan top-center of nan display.

The Phone 2 is disposable successful achromatic and acheronian grey colorways pinch pricing for nan various configurations arsenic shown below:

8/128GB: $599/£579

$599/£579 12/256GB: $699/£629

$699/£629 12/512GB: $799/£699

You tin bid nan Phone 2 straight from Nothing’s website: