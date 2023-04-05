Now in Android #80

Media3, Jetpack Compose 1.4, Crash Management, App Startup, Mitigating Soft Verification Issues, and more!

Media 3 is fresh to play! We’re pleased to denote nan afloat merchandise of nan Jetpack Media3 library, and we promote everyone to adopt! Media3 is nan caller location for APIs that fto you create rich | audio and video experiences. If you’ve utilized libraries for illustration ExoPlayer, MediaCompat, aliases Media2, you’ll find Media3 to beryllium familiar. However, alternatively of utilizing these abstracted libraries, Media3 some provides a unified API for playback use-cases and expands to screen caller use-cases for illustration video editing and transcoding. ExoPlayer has a caller location and is nan default implementation of nan caller Player interface successful Media3.

Check retired nan blog station for much accusation connected nan 1.0 merchandise of Media3

As portion of nan Compose March ’23 Bill of Materials, we’re releasing type 1.4 of Jetpack Compose, Android’s modern, autochthonal UI toolkit that is utilized by apps specified arsenic Airbnb. This merchandise contains caller features for illustration Pager and Flow Layouts, and caller ways to style your text, specified arsenic hyphenation and line-break behavior. It besides improves nan capacity of modifiers and fixes a number of bugs.

Compose now includes out-of-the-box support for vertical and horizontal paging betwixt different content. Using VerticalPager aliases HorizontalPager enables akin functionality to nan ViewPager successful nan position system. However, conscionable for illustration nan benefits of utilizing LazyRow and LazyColumn, you nary longer request to create an adapter aliases fragments! You tin simply embed a composable wrong nan Pager:

// Display 10 items

HorizontalPager(pageCount = 10) { page ->

// Your circumstantial page content, arsenic a composable:

Text(

matter = "Page: $page",

modifier = Modifier.fillMaxWidth()

)

}

See what other is caller successful nan Jetpack 1.4 Release here!

The MAD Skills bid focused connected Jetpack Compose layout and modifiers continued pinch a organization extremity from Manuel Perara, Lead Android Engineer astatine Bumble, who demonstrated nosy designs pinch Lazy layouts.

And past Simona wrapped up nan series, which covered everything from nan basics of layouts and modifiers, to precocious concepts specified arsenic modifier chaining bid and subcomposition.

But Wait! If this wasn’t enough, there’s More MAD content!

Rebecca Gutteridge chatted pinch Annyce Davis, VP of Engineering astatine Meetup and Android GDE, astir nan effect of utilizing Android Studio’s App Quality Insights window.

Android Studio’s App Quality Insights model enables you to discover, investigate, and reproduce issues reported by Firebase Crashlytics straight wrong nan discourse of your section Android Studio project.

Check retired this video snippet successful #TheAndroidShow & nan full blog post!

Also cheque retired aliases short connected What’s your favourite Android Studio AQI feature? #Shorts

Here are nan astir notable AndroidX releases since nan erstwhile episode:

Wear Compose Material3 Version 1.0.0-alpha01 — Material 3 connected Wear Compose has released 1.0.0 alpha! It is designed to beryllium cohesive pinch nan Material 3 Compose room connected Android.

Tyson covered an Introduction to App Startup and nan do’s and don’t connected nan taxable of “pre-warming app features”, detailing nan costs of prewarming successful startup time, artillery life, and personification retention.

Morten specifications Mitigating soft verification issues successful R8 and D8 which sheds ray connected really to debar nan antagonistic effect connected runtime capacity & getting your app to tally a spot faster connected older devices.

That’s it for this week! pinch the merchandise of Media3 1.0, Jetpack Compose 1.4, nan wrap of up of nan MAD Skillz Compose Layouts and Modifiers, the effect of prewarming connected App Startup, how to mitigate Soft Verification Issues, and more. Check backmost soon for nan adjacent update from nan Android developer universe.