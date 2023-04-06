NP News: Winners & Losers of Google’s March 2023 Update, AI Image & Content Creation Tips, A Titanic Niche Site, & More!

Ready for different update, 'This Week In Niche Pursuits News'?

And if you're willing successful improving your website's SEO and personification experience, there's a woody for nan Link Whisper WordPress plugin pinch a typical coupon codification connection for listeners you don't want to miss.

The usage of AI successful contented creation is besides discussed astatine magnitude successful this episode.

You'll study really Midjourney V.5 tin create realistic photos and tin switch nan request for banal photos.

As good arsenic discussing nan AIPRM plugin, which provides master prompts for generative AI tools. You'll perceive astir its occurrence successful nan market, including immoderate speculation connected nan imaginable for location to beryllium paid prompts successful nan future.

The winners and losers of Google's March 2023 halfway update are besides discussed pinch tips connected highlighting nan comparatively caller Experience constituent of E-E-A-T connected your websites.

You'll besides perceive astir unsocial niche websites, including a Canadian candy shop that freeze-dries candy and a website dedicated to nan Titanic. And, of course, nan guys talk nan imaginable for creating contented and building businesses astir these niches!

Overall, nan section provides useful insights and tips for creating successful websites and contented utilizing AI and different adjuvant tools.

Hope you bask it!

Search-Intelligence.co.uk

Jared: All right. Welcome backmost to this week successful Niche Pursuits News. My sanction is Jared Bowman, and I'm joined coming by Josh Blackburn. Josh,

Josh: Welcome. Hey, Jared. How's it going? Thanks for having me.

Jared: Good, good. Gonna beryllium fun. Normally Spencer and I Spencer's retired this week. Mm-hmm. And you know, you can't really pre-record these.

It's each astir nan news for this week. So you're present to subordinate us. Why don't you springiness america a small backstory truthful nan assemblage knows who you are and and past we'll get into this week's topics.

Josh: Okay. Yeah. I conjecture commencement disconnected I conjecture possibly going backwards, right? Is correct now I, I activity for Link Whisper. I activity for Spencer handling nan marketing.

That's why I'm benignant of filling successful here. But I conjecture going back, I conjecture I started building sites astir 2010. You know, conscionable learning really to put each these pieces together soulless. Right earlier nan pandemic bully pandemic hit. I had been moving successful nan lipid industry, you know, sewage laid disconnected decided to modulation into SEO full-time.

Went and worked astatine a section agency, past went and worked astatine a in-house astatine for a gambling affiliate. And past now we're astatine Lin Whisper here. So that's benignant of the. The, nan speedy rundown of it, the

Jared: speedy down and dirty. Now, erstwhile you sewage brought connected astatine Link Whisper, did Spencer show you were gonna person to commencement going connected podcast episodes?

Josh: No, because you know, this, this wasn't this wasn't a point then, right? True. This, this was conscionable benignant of precocious he started like, Hey, I'm reasoning astir doing this. What do you think? I'm like, Hey, it's a awesome idea. You know, he's like, you wanna travel on? Like, oh, okay. Yeah. Well, that changes things, but yeah, bring maine on.

You know? So present we are.

Jared: Yeah. And conscionable to capable everybody in, you know, this is simply a caller segment, I conjecture you'll telephone it. Like, we've been doing this for 3 aliases 4 weeks now. Mm-hmm. We conscionable beryllium down. It's, it's for illustration a, i, I benignant a joke. It's for illustration a fireside chat connected this week's topics successful Google search, website building broadside hustle, for illustration conscionable benignant of each topics that we know.

Our wide assemblage has an liking in, truthful it's very open-ended. We bring a number of topics to nan table. And truthful I'm excited to spot what you brought forward. Let's benignant of dive in. I'm caller astatine sharing my screen, truthful I will, I will fto nan YouTube assemblage cognize that. We'll easiness into that. Spencer's usually nan 1 to, to grip surface sharing.

If you're listening connected nan audio, by nan way. Most of our interviews don't person overmuch going connected on nan screen, so, you know, but this, these episodes, these Friday episodes that are this play news, we do stock screens a lot. So you would get a batch retired of gum and, and watching connected YouTube, conscionable just putting that retired there.

But yeah, truthful let's dive successful present to this play news. Why don't let's see. Why don't we hit, we'll spell up and deed my first. And it's really benignant of a, an overview of nan winners and losers from Google's March, 2023 halfway update that vanished rolling retired past week. And you know, conscionable arsenic I'm pulling nan surface here, immoderate speedy takes from your broadside of things.

It sounds for illustration you're still building websites and person a imagination into that on, connected nan update from from Google.

Josh: Yeah. So I mean, I, I, I went complete this correct and benignant of spot what she said successful you know, nan notes you had. I mean nan winners, right? Wikipedia, Amazon, eBay, you know, like, I mean, is anyone really amazed there?

And past pinch nan losers pinch for illustration nan dictionary sites, you know, I wonderment really overmuch of that is right? Is for illustration definite features aliases you know, for illustration a featured snippet is like, do you really request to click done nan tract to get a meaning of nan word? So I deliberation you cognize it, you know, I, you know, I, without diving deeper, right, I don't.

How overmuch of a picture, I conjecture this would genuinely overgarment right? Without, you know, going done each 1 and seeing what really happened, you know?

Jared: Yeah. So I person nan article that Lil Ray published and she was a podcast impermanent a while back, astir apt astir six months ago. We really brought her connected to talk astir updates and I deliberation it was very absorbing to perceive her position connected updates.

So she published a really successful extent study on, connected it, and you're correct a batch of nan winners were immoderate of nan large players. It's funny cuz I dislike talking astir it because it is, it's benignant of niche tract owners, right? Like we get frustrated. Updates travel retired and bigger sites triumph and smaller sites lose.

And that's benignant of what we saw here. Like large e-com sites for illustration Amazon, they, they won large e-com sites for illustration eBay, they won smaller E-com sites. Definitely took a spot of a hit. You talked astir it a spot for illustration 1 point that stood retired present is these dictionary sites and synonym sites and thesaurus sites.

That's a mouthful. They, they decidedly mislaid a small bit. One point I thought I would item present is, Some of nan merchandise reappraisal sites that came retired up and down. This wasn't a merchandise reappraisal update, it was a halfway update. But nonetheless, it's ever nosy to spot successful halfway updates, which sites spell up and down arsenic it relates to immoderate of nan worldly that, that a batch of nan assemblage is doing, right?

So if you wanted, here's a database for illustration android police.com, felt magnet.com, my bartender. Don't discarded your money.com. That's a communal one. I besides thought I'd constituent out, and I would emotion to get your return connected this, fto maine scan down to it. Here's immoderate grounds that possibly this acquisition summation to E E A T is possibly making its measurement in.

Lilly surfaced immoderate sites for illustration pet helpful.com, that one, for illustration six, almost a 600% increase. And they, wow. This is an illustration of a tract wherever there's a batch of evidence. That acquisition is successful nan penning style, nan naming of nan authors, nan experts who constitute for nan site, capable examples of existent experience.

So that's absorbing cuz you know, that sewage introduced yeah. Just a mates months agone and it, it mightiness beryllium absorbing to spot really they, really they, you know, benignant of put that into believe going forward.

Josh: Yeah, I deliberation so. Right. And past it's, past it's going backmost and looking astatine these and, and, and studying their penning style.

Right? And past really could you instrumentality this connected your site? Right. Is it, could you person your writer say, Hey, you cognize first personification versus, you know, 3rd personification aliases immoderate it mightiness be. Right? I conjecture successful nan consciousness is like, could you benignant of crippled this a small bit? Right? Can you prime up thing present that you could say, Hey, you cognize what, for illustration we could do a fewer small tweaks present and location connected our connection sites and, and past spot if, you cognize really that plays retired for you.

I,

Jared: that, that's ex precisely what I would recommend. Like if you're wondering really to instrumentality experie if you're not judge astir really that really looks like, is it important aliases not? Certainly a look astatine these 5 websites that Lilly surfaced would beryllium a bully usage of time. See if you tin find immoderate commonalities and then, Maybe spark immoderate ideas for really you mightiness beryllium capable to use that to your website.

You know, because a batch of times, I mean we do a batch of tract audits complete astatine my agency and a batch of times, you know, you're moving pinch group who are experts aliases are really utilizing nan merchandise aliases are really penning astir thing they cognize about, but they're not doing a very bully occupation of showcasing it to Google, you know?

So sometimes you mightiness prime up a hint wherever it's like, oh, I could do that origin I'm already doing it. I'm conscionable retired really visibly showing that connected my website.

Let's spell complete to your topic. I'll spell up and propulsion up what you brought up for this play news. And again, fto maine cognize if you tin spot Josh. Can you spot Barry Adams tweet present connected no. I still on

Josh: common. I still, I still spot Lilly's article.

Jared: Good. Let maine move it complete then. Sorry guys, we're conscionable I'm learning to stock nan correct surface here.

There we go. Okay. Should beryllium coming up right.

Josh: Yep. So I had saw Barry posted this, and I conjecture for those who don't know, Barry Adams, he's for illustration 1 of nan apical Google News publishers, runs a Google News conference. Really smart s e o. But, truthful he pointed retired that he saw publishers were blocking nan CC bot and nan robots txt files. Mm-hmm. And fundamentally what this is, is it's communal crawl data, and this is what Open AI is utilizing to train G P T.

So I conscionable thought this was really interesting. I mean, I mean, I guess, yeah, if you don't want them training you know, AI disconnected of your site, but astatine nan aforesaid time, is this gonna benefit. You aliases them? I don't really know. I don't cognize really it plays out. I conscionable thought it was benignant of absorbing that, you know, group are already reasoning astir this.

Me personally, I deliberation AI is gonna get trained pinch aliases without, you know, 1 of our sites. I don't cognize what your thoughts connected it, Jared. Yeah.

Jared: Boy, that is, you know, I mean, evidently group person been blocking like, for illustration H Refs for a while, right? Mm-hmm. So that people, competitors can't. Get their information and find that they you know, benignant of, benignant of spot that they person different keywords they're ranking for different backmost links they're getting.

So that's been astir for a while and I've ever benignant of been like, wow, I benignant of for illustration seeing my tract successful property refs and getting my ain data. So I'll, I'll woody pinch different group seeing my worldly pinch nan speech that I tin see. Mm-hmm. Because I want that accusation astir wherever my keywords are doing each that benignant of stuff.

This is absorbing because dissimilar nan ah refs illustration I conscionable gave, like, you could. Common crawl and not needfully really person immoderate damaging effects to your ain brand. So to immoderate degree, my first return is why wouldn't you? But I don't know. I haven't really thought astir it much. What, what would you do?

Josh: You know, correct now? I don't know. Right. I deliberation like, I consciousness that like, either way, for illustration if I artifact it connected my site, either measurement they're gonna find nan accusation they request to train nan ai. Yep. And past besides too, I deliberation it's, it's not interesting. Next up. Yeah. Right. And nan two, I deliberation it's absorbing is we're gonna spot much and much contented created pinch chat G p T unfastened ai.

So past if communal crawlers crawling that, past it's for illustration nan AI's training, nan ai, for illustration I don't, really does that moreover work? You cognize what I mean? I mean, and I guess. Yeah, there's specified a, possibly a mini portion of nan net correct now that would beryllium utilizing that. I conjecture complete clip it's gonna turn more. I don't know.

I conscionable deliberation it'd be, it's, it's interesting. I mean, one, I ne'er thought astir it and to spot personification other like, hey, for illustration they're enactment actively doing it. You know, I wasn't moreover acquainted pinch communal Crawl information and really AI was getting trained. So it was conscionable benignant of eye-opening and I deliberation it's conscionable thing to benignant of deliberation astir arsenic this abstraction continues to turn and create truthful quickly.

I conjecture conscionable to spot how. You know, nan world and, and nan net respond to it.

Jared: Yeah. Yeah. It's gonna beryllium interesting. I mean, evidently if you spell down that road, you're gonna person to commencement reasoning astir blocking each nan different ai softwares that are gonna beryllium gonna beryllium retired there. Cuz chat, g p t is astir apt 1 of galore that will, that will exist.

So well, very good. Let's move connected to nan adjacent conception here. We now are capable to move complete to now that's impress. I ever consciousness for illustration that's a a bully drawback line. This is wherever we talk astir conscionable different wins we saw online and and successful the, nan online world. I'm gonna spell up and fto you commencement disconnected for this one.

We'll benignant of do a small switch here. And I cognize that let's spot here. You had a chat G p t communicative that you wanted to talk astir arsenic it relates to photos.

Josh: Yeah, truthful I mean, it's successful nan niche tract world, right? It is. Like astatine Black Friday, everybody. Is moving to Ab Sumo and loading up connected banal photograph credits, you know, to get fresh for nan caller year.

I really seen a tweet from this feline here, Adam. And that photograph you're looking at, it's for, I conjecture for those not watching YouTube, it's a female moving done a section wearing for illustration a Nike moving shirt. And I mean, she's conscionable moving done a field. But this photograph was created successful mid Journey type five.

And to me, I mean, it looks for illustration a beautiful existent photo. It looks really good. And truthful for illustration is, is this nan extremity of needing to get banal photos? And to create this, to get type five, I judge you person to beryllium connected a paid program, which I deliberation starts astatine for illustration $10 a period aliases $96 a year. And past besides to beryllium capable to person commercialized license.

So you could technically usage it connected your tract for commercialized use. But I conscionable deliberation it's interesting, you know, Like, is this nan extremity of banal photograph sites, you know, for illustration needing to spell to Shutterstock aliases you know, each nan different ones retired location and, and walk hundreds of dollars a year, you know, is, you know, you salary a 100 bucks a twelvemonth and thatch a VA immoderate different prompts and you know, now you're cranking retired original photos, somewhat original for your articles.

Does that thief your experience, you know, nan site? I don't know. I deliberation it could beryllium beautiful interest.

Jared: Man, I deliberation it, it is fascinating, obviously. I mean, that image is conscionable arsenic bully arsenic a batch of nan banal photos you'll find on, you know, deposit photos and worldly for illustration that. You deed nan nail connected nan head. I wonderment really it's going to effect immoderate of nan much nuanced hunt requirements.

Well, I'll, I'll usage requirements successful aerial quotes. Like Google has said, we're adding acquisition to our mm-hmm. Criteria of what we look for, acquisition and they opportunity is simply a batch of it has to do pinch nan photos you share. And truthful I wonderment if I can. Mid travel to opportunity like, show maine a photo. Build maine a photograph of maine unboxing a iPhone 14.

You know? And like, I, I don't, I mean, really would it do pinch that? I mean, it's 1 point to, to get a very bully looking, realistic photograph of a female moving done a section astatine Sunset, and it's like, man, that's beautiful. Better image than astir group tin take. But tin it, yep. Can it bring retired images that are knowledgeable that cheque nan acquisition container for Google, you know?

Josh: Yeah. I don't cognize if it tin yet. But I deliberation it's coming and I deliberation it's gonna travel quick. You know, 1 point I thought too, I, I didn't deliberation astir it for illustration you is nan unboxing, but 1 point I thought is, you know, opportunity you have, you know, a tract about, you know, basketball, hoops goals aliases whatever, right?

And it's, hey, you sewage a guy, you know, aliases girl, whatever, playing hoops and it, they, they're wearing a garment pinch your marque connected it, your website name. You know, I, I've heard group opportunity that nan matter on, connected nan images is not arsenic bully yet, but what happens erstwhile it gets there? Right? And past now your full site.

A bunch of group utilizing aliases doing nan activity of nan tract wearing branded cogwheel you know, what happens there? I, I don't know. I think, man, I conscionable deliberation it's gonna beryllium truthful absorbing the, nan next, you know, twelvemonth aliases two. Yeah.

Jared: It's, it's, it's fascinating because a batch of, for illustration successful our world arsenic website builders and bloggers, like, we're really focused connected a batch of times for illustration nan chat G p T section, nan Bard conception of ai.

Right. But AI is, Last week, Spencer and I talked astir Canva and AI arsenic it relates to creation Firefly, Adobe's creation related ai. This week we're talking astir images and really AI's affecting images. What I, it was connected 1 of my lists, but AI arsenic it affects video, for illustration we could person talked about, location was immoderate video news this week successful ai.

Yep. And really it affects vi we, I mean, we haven't talked astir it yet, but there's besides AI and voiceover. I judge you seen immoderate of that.

Josh: You spot the, you spot nan 1 pinch Kanye. It, it was for illustration a achromatic feline and he was rapping and past it came backmost as. It's

Jared: conscionable nuts. I mean, it's, yeah. You know, I was joking my woman that like, I'm gonna commencement I'm gonna commencement sending her worldly successful Morgan Freeman's voice, you know?

Yeah. It's not difficult to hear

Josh: her voicemail. Yeah, yeah, yeah,

Jared: exactly. It's like, Hey, tin you get immoderate beverage connected nan measurement retired from nan market store? But really it's Morgan Freeman's telling her that. Yeah. You know,

Josh: or, or, aliases past it's eight, you know, you create a YouTube video and Morgan Freeman is, you know, he's he's repping your hoops site, you cognize which that'd astir apt beryllium a batch of ineligible issues there, but I.

I don't know. I deliberation it's it's gonna beryllium chaotic man, nan adjacent twelvemonth aliases two.

Jared: I agree. I agree. So. Well, it's a bully taxable you brought up. I'm gladsome you were talking. I, I person a personal. Interest successful nan photograph space, having been a master photographer. Mm-hmm. And I, you know, I cognize a batch of friends still successful that space.

I person a batch of master photographer friends who've benignant of echoed for illustration concerns astir what does this mean for my business and mm-hmm. You know, truthful it's, it's very absorbing to spot and we'll astir apt want to conscionable time off it there.

Josh: One past thing, Jim, earlier we jump on. I mean, like, what are they thinking?

Like, are they reasoning like, Hey, really could we beryllium proactive aliases what is it that we could do much personal? Like in, I mean of people this is much online, but I'm conscionable funny astir nan offline world and cuz I conjecture my presumption is that a batch of nan offline world isn't excessively acquainted pinch nan ai, pinch nan chat g p t arsenic overmuch arsenic we are successful nan trading world yet, you know,

Jared: I mean, it's decidedly a large woody successful nan master photographer community.

It's not going unnoticed and it's not flying nether nan radar. And I think, you know, it's, we are talking much successful nan past twelvemonth aliases 2 successful nan online world astir creating brands alternatively of creating websites, you know, creating thing that really group return to, they visit. Right. Instead of conscionable creating a niche website that, you know, is faceless and conscionable truthful and so, but successful nan photograph world, we've been talking astir that taxable for a decade positive now.

Right. Okay. And I'm not successful nan photography world anymore, but I still support up connected it, but, We almost went done thing for illustration this erstwhile we switched from movie to integer wherever Okay. The expertise to return really bully pictures became a batch easier. Mm-hmm. Kind of for illustration nan expertise to constitute beautiful darn bully contented now conscionable became a batch easier pinch chat G p T.

Yeah. And truthful nan group that continued to triumph arsenic photographers are nan group who did much than conscionable return bully pictures. It created a awesome experience. So a batch of threads of similarity there. But I, I perceive a batch of group successful nan photograph abstraction saying, Hey, we've benignant of gone done this 10, 15, 20 years.

It's, you know, it's, it's gonna beryllium astir your marque and it's gonna beryllium astir nan acquisition you create successful summation to taking awesome photos. So, yeah. Cool, cool. That, aliases I conjecture now we producing awesome photos.

Josh: Yeah. I conjecture very similar. Right? And it's conscionable build nan marque and, and which, which is what we each request to do, either online aliases offline, you know?

Right,

Jared: yeah, exactly. Exactly. Like nary of america person nan the crystal shot on, on, connected AI and really it's gonna play retired successful our world. The much marque you create, nan little AI will power aliases effect immoderate of nan things you're you're doing. I deliberation we tin astir apt all

Josh: work together connected that. Absolutely.

Jared: Let's jump complete to my now that's impressive.

This is, I saw connected Twitter that nan laminitis of ai, p r m Christoph, he shared, and this is astir apt a week aliases 2 aged now, but he shared that they hit. TH 13 days in, they deed 6,000 paid users of this AI P r M software. It's a, it, you know, I didn't walk overmuch clip connected it, but it looks for illustration a chat G B T prompting.

Service and group tin correct maine if I'm incorrect successful the, successful nan chat present for illustration I said, didn't walk overmuch clip connected it, but anytime you tin motorboat a product, motorboat a service, motorboat a software, and 13 days successful you're getting 6,000 paid users. That's impressive. And it's besides really absorbing to conscionable spot each nan caller opportunities that are.

As group are utilizing AI and creating caller products

Josh: for it. So I conscionable did nan speedy mathematics because I, I, I checked it retired and I cognize he had a tier astatine $20 a month. And conscionable to make judge you know, nary nationalist math, right, it's $120,000 a period in, successful 13 days mmr. Like, that's beautiful wild, man. That's, that's, I mean, awesome for him, you know.

Congratulations. That's that's very impress.

Jared: That's approaching a 3 cardinal a twelvemonth gross you know, a 3 cardinal a twelvemonth business. It's very impressive. I mean, I, for illustration I said, I haven't played astir pinch it, but you know, expert, punctual engineers people nan champion prompts for you correct away. AI PRM is your AI punctual toolkit, everything you request to beforehand to punctual for generative AI tools, including chat, G P T.

So I mightiness cheque it out. This isn't an endorsement. I haven't utilized it, but this is benignant of our conception to talk astir immoderate awesome things that we've seen. I would opportunity that's beautiful awesome for, for 13 days in.

Josh: So location is simply a free type it's a Google Chrome plugin. You tin adhd it and past erstwhile you spell to chat g p t, you'll spot each nan preset options, I guess, from nan community.

Like, Hey, I request a YouTube script, aliases a blog aliases headline, art, immoderate it mightiness be. I did play pinch nan free version, you know, weeks back. I conscionable like, wasn't too, excessively impressed pinch the, pinch nan free type of nan prompts. But I didn't put a batch of clip into it. I conscionable said, click, gimme this, and I conscionable didn't for illustration what it gave me.

I'd alternatively conscionable benignant of put successful what I want to put in. Mm-hmm. What do you,

Jared: What do you get pinch nan paid version? Do, do you know, for illustration nan differences that you get free versus paid?

Josh: Yeah, truthful looking astatine it there, it said it was for illustration 38 aliases 48 master prompts. I don't cognize what determines what's an master punctual and what's not an master prompt, you know?

I mean, I deliberation it's really interesting. Like, I consciousness for illustration it is benignant of, for maine personally, right? I haven't utilized a paid version, but for illustration I'm paying $20 for chat G P t and past paying different $20 for this connected apical of it. I mean, it's only 40 bucks, right? I mean, it's not for illustration it's breaking nan bank, but astatine nan aforesaid clip is do I really request that to thief maine create nan prompts?

And I conjecture maybe. I conjecture it depends where, wherever they're getting these master prompts and really much, if, if this person's utilizing it, you know, 50 hours a week and I'm utilizing it 5 hours a week, they astir apt recovered a batch much things than I have. So I could see, you know, wherever possibly it is beneficial. But I don't know.

I, I, I deliberation it's really absorbing and I deliberation nan truth that you're, you know, complete a 100 1000 dollars successful a fewer days is very impressive, you know? But, Smart move. I

Jared: deliberation I mightiness deliberation I mightiness dainty it benignant of for illustration I did erstwhile I was conscionable getting started successful blogging and I couldn't spend ah, refs mm-hmm.

On a monthly basis, you know, I conscionable didn't person capable gross coming successful from immoderate of my websites yet. And truthful I'd motion up for for illustration a period astatine a clip and I do each my work. And then, you know, six months later, I'd, I'd travel backmost arsenic I needed it. Right? And truthful that, yeah. And truthful for, for me, I'll astir apt opt into nan paid type for you know, immoderate a period aliases thing and mm-hmm.

See if it dramatically changes nan measurement I'm capable to use. Chat, g p T, and if astatine nan extremity of nan period I go, ah, eh, not that overmuch different. I didn't usage it that much. Maybe I'll driblet it. But if I get a batch of worth retired of it, possibly I'll instrumentality astir aliases possibly I conscionable request to do it, get a mates bully ideas and then, you know, move connected from it aliases thing for illustration that.

Yeah,

Josh: that's what I was thinking, right. Maybe you get in, you say, Hey, I recovered these prompts, aliases I'm gonna build connected these prompts and past I'm good. Or, you know, past again Right. It's, you know, he is 20 bucks a period and it's like, hey, for illustration right, this, this saves maine an hr a month. That's, that's good worthy 20 bucks.

Right.

Jared: At immoderate point, it's conscionable like, really overmuch clip did it prevention me? It saved maine time. Cool. 20 bucks worthy it, you know? So.

Josh: Yeah. Yeah. And you know, I deliberation 1 much point excessively is interesting, but you know, he, he he has different instrumentality I, it's thing to do pinch backlinks aliases something. It's been astir for, he's been around

Jared: a while.

Yeah. Spencer talking Spencer astir this pinch him past week, and, and he he, he knows Christoff. He's like, ohio yeah, he's, he's made this instrumentality and that tool, and he benignant of rattled disconnected something. So,

Josh: yeah. So he'd been astir nan manufacture for a agelong time, I think. But I conjecture what I'm, what I was gonna opportunity is that you spot truthful galore of these, Hey, you know, group are utilizing chat G P T this way, but I person nan champion 50 prompts for you.

Retweet this and I'm gonna DM you. Right. So I deliberation it's conscionable truthful overmuch overload correct now of everybody pinch truthful galore prompts and truthful galore that are free. I conscionable deliberation it's really absorbing that it's go a paid tool. And there's a market. Yeah. I conjecture really agelong does it last? You

Jared: cognize what I mean? There's a marketplace for it astatine this point, man.

Yeah,

Josh: precisely right. I just, yeah, very interesting. You know, and yeah, props to him though for coming up pinch it in, in, successful testing nan free type and past getting nan paid type retired quickly. You know, you bring

Jared: up a awesome constituent actually, that we should underscore for illustration marketplace aliases No market. He tested it.

Mm-hmm. And he sewage a batch of group utilizing a free version. And again, Why not motorboat a paid type and spot if there's a marketplace for it? Right. And you know, for illustration there's a very, I was really talk, I had luncheon a mates weeks agone pinch personification who was successful municipality successful seo and, and he was like, I don't deliberation I should complaint this overmuch for this because I conscionable don't deliberation it's worthy that much.

And I'm like, I don't really attraction really much. I deliberation it's worthy aliases you deliberation it's worthy it? Let nan marketplace dictate what it's worth. Yeah. Maybe it isn't worthy that, but possibly it is worthy that. And I prompts him for putting it retired location and conscionable seeing yeah. What nan marketplace dictated. And intelligibly there's, there's immoderate worth location fixed his, his awesome launch.

Yeah,

Josh: and I would beryllium funny too, now that we talk astir it, is really galore free users did he person and really galore converted to paid? You know, if he had 6,000 paid users, I tin ideate his, his free users are massive.

Jared: Well, homepage said 80,000 group usage it, truthful Okay. 80,000.

Josh: Okay. Wow. So little than 10% converted to paid, but that's still, that's, that's great.

Right. And you cognize what, moreover if you, you astir apt already had nan already built pinch nan free version. You'd had to adhd a fewer much features aliases a fewer much things to put it down a paywall. And if now you're making $3 cardinal a year, like, that's awesome. You know?

Jared: Well, we're conscionable speculating on, connected what he did and whatnot.

But again, conscionable circling backmost to giving everybody who's listening to that thought of you know, what an awesome launch, but connected nan backmost of a instrumentality that he created quickly because chat g PT has not been astir that agelong and past continued to research monetization props to him for doing that. And, you know, we'll spot really it, we'll spot really it turns out.

Ah, okay. Let's let's move connected to our adjacent segment. I gotta propulsion up my notes here, man, I show you Spencer was like, he seamlessly changes nan screens. And Mo he's man, he's he's, he's bully astatine this. I'm, I'm, I'm for illustration betwixt 2 screens correct now, trying to negociate each this. Anyways, let's move connected to shiny entity shenanigans.

And let's see. So this is simply a conception wherever we talk astir our distractions, our shiny entity little. Pet projects, immoderate you wanna call. So, I'm, I, we, Spencer, person been benignant of talking astir nan aforesaid 1 each week. Now I'll, I'm gonna first item Spencer's because I person an update connected behalf of Spencer, moreover though he is gone this week.

He's been talking astir nan faceless YouTube task and he got, past week we beautiful overmuch assumed that by this time, this week he would beryllium astatine nan magic 1000 subscriber. Which that mixed pinch watch clip allowed him to commencement to monetize his YouTube transmission pinch AdSense and advertisement gross basal coming in.

And truthful he did denote successful email, I deliberation earlier this week connected Wednesday. Mm-hmm. Yep. That it's deed that 1000 subscriber marks. So we'll person to get nan update from him adjacent week on, connected wherever it's going, but he has deed that mark. Good reminder, if you're not connected nan caller you tin spell to niche pursuits.com/newsletter and get signed up for that.

Spencer emails, what, 3 times a week? I think. All sorts of worldly related to what we're talking astir here, so, yeah. But yeah. What do you deliberation of that faceless YouTube task that he's talked about? You know,

Josh: I, I, I deliberation it's great, right? Like I, I person looked astatine nan thought of these for a few.

So I'm gladsome to spot for illustration he conscionable is going for it and tested it. And like, I spot truthful galore channels connected YouTube like, Hey, I tried YouTube automation for 30 days, 60 days. I, and I deliberation it's, I deliberation it's great, right? Like maine personally, I watched much YouTube than I do tv. And I, I, I heard thing precocious excessively that families are now watching much clip connected YouTube than they are connected Netflix.

So I conscionable think, again, for illustration YouTube is conscionable increasing and I, you know, whether you're moving and you put it connected successful nan inheritance aliases whether you're connected nan sofa now pinch smart TVs and you tin move it connected you know, I deliberation it, I deliberation it's awesome and it's passive, right? There's thing and, and 1 point too, for illustration I for illustration to opportunity is, when's nan past clip you heard astir a Google update hitting?

Right. Right. You cognize what I mean? So it's like, hey, yeah. They're not worried astir nan halfway update. You cognize what I mean? If you get a transmission large enough, right. And past if you tin monetize pinch ads connection aliases if, is this something, he could build a tract astir that conscionable to nonstop group to nan tract and now Google's like, not moreover the, the, nan Google postulation is not moreover successful your mind.

You're conscionable getting referral postulation from YouTube, getting emails trading a merchandise aliases whatever. You know, we don't cognize what his niche is. Right. And, and trading thing to them. Right. It's like, really overmuch bigger tin you get it, you. Well,

Jared: I don't want to complete promote, but nan podcast, we've been talking astir that a batch successful our interviews.

Steve CHUs question and reply this week that went unrecorded a mates days ago. He talked a batch astir YouTube. I already person recorded different section that'll beryllium hitting soon pinch a very good known personification successful nan online world and we walk astir of nan clip talking astir his attack to. Tons of awesome accusation successful that upcoming podcast.

So we're decidedly talking astir it a lot. Obviously this is simply a unsocial twist connected it pinch this faceless approach. A batch of bloggers are tense astir putting their look successful beforehand of nan camera. They don't want to do what I do each day, which is beryllium present and, and, and chat astir this worldly pinch a camera on.

And truthful it's an absorbing project. But anyways, we'll get an update from Spencer adjacent week. I conscionable wanted to perceive your return connected it. Let maine I'll stock my update connected mine. I've been, About starting an email database for group successful this abstraction and trying to stock immoderate different tips and tricks. And truthful not a batch of crazy updates.

We sent different email retired this week. I've committed to sending 1 email a week for 3 months to trial it out, truthful sewage different 1 out. Continue to get bully feedback. Continue to get precocious unfastened rates. The, nan subscriber database is growing. I deliberation we're approaching for illustration 800 group connected nan list. Last week I shared.

Last week I shared that I'm gonna effort to return immoderate of these emails that I'm creating and put 'em into video format arsenic well. And truthful good, like, bully progress. I, I did prosecute a mates of different group to trial for video editing because conscionable maine recording. Talking astir nan email, it conscionable felt truthful boring, you know?

Yep. And it, so, truthful I'm getting personification to travel successful and edit and benignant of cleanable it up and put immoderate visuals successful and, and, and make it a small spot much exciting. So I've sewage a mates of nan tests backmost and they're looking beautiful good. I'm gonna person to fig retired which personification to benignant of spell pinch for nan remainder of nan videos, but hopefully by this clip adjacent week we'll person that first video unrecorded connected immoderate YouTube transmission that I person to create, hasn't been created yet, so.

Nice.

Josh: Nice. Yeah. I'm connected your database here. Yeah, your, your emails are great, right? And like, it's truthful overmuch accusation successful there. Like how, really agelong has it taken you to put 1 email together?

Jared: Yeah, that's a really bully que So there's a mates workflow things I'm dealing with, truthful I, mm-hmm. I'm first off, they return a while.

Yeah, they don't, I don't deliberation they're gonna return a while origin I'm like, I cognize nan taxable I'm talking astir really? Well, that's why I wanna talk astir it. And past nan nuances of getting it ready, you know. Even conscionable for illustration spell checking and organizing and making judge I person nan right, you know, surface shares.

Like past one, I deliberation I shared 14 screenshots and worldly and haven't getting that each done. So they return a while and past I recognize that for illustration I wanna nonstop 'em connected a Tuesday, but successful bid to nonstop 'em connected a Tuesday, I person to person 'em complete to personification connected our squad who benignant of builds 'em retired successful mailer ray by Monday.

Mm-hmm. And that intends I benignant of person to person it written by Monday, which really intends I person to person it written by Friday nan week before. Yeah.

Josh: And

Jared: truthful I'm like, ohio man. So this week's went retired connected Wednesday because afloat disclosure, I didn't get my enactment together until astir Monday afternoon. And I was like, ohio my gosh.

I still person to create nan email that's gonna send, and I, I, my, my clip slot for teasing. So they return a while. I haven't timed myself, I'm almost acrophobic to clip myself. They do return a.

Josh: Yeah, I mean, cuz man, they're ace detailed, right? And for illustration you said, each nan screenshots and, and possibly it's moved to Thursday, you know, that measurement it's like, hey, you sewage a small spot of a buffer astatine nan commencement of nan week.

Jared: It almost, that's not a bad idea. Maybe I should conscionable show myself Tuesday, what americium I doing to myself? Let's conscionable do Thursday. Yeah,

Josh: right. That measurement it's, hey, you get a small possibly much relaxed, you know? And since it's a broadside project, right? It's like, hey, that measurement it's not arsenic overmuch unit to, to tally and weapon and get it retired and, and, and to support nan quality, you know?

Jared: It's, it's a bully point. I, you know, successful a cleanable world, it is simply a awesome point to beryllium doing. As I'm winding down connected a Friday afternoon, you know, you're benignant of winding into nan weekend. I do return weekends off. So Friday afternoon, Friday, you know, three, 4 o'clock is benignant of finishing closing up shop. And truthful it is bully to benignant of easiness successful nan play pinch this benignant of broadside project.

But you're right, if I don't get it done by Friday, past it benignant of becomes a, a, it's go a small spot of a accent constituent early connected successful nan week.

Josh: So, yeah. Yeah.

Jared: Anyways. Well, let's perceive astir your shiny object. Okay. You're working

Josh: on, truthful yeah, this was tough. I'm like, Hey, like, which 20 do I prime here?

You cognize you're a bully company. Yeah. All right. It's trying to focus, right? Trying to I have, I've acold immoderate you know, astatine nan extremity of past twelvemonth and, and now moreover this year, coaling Moore. But 1 point we did is it, it's a, we're rebranding. My boy had a YouTube channel. He started for illustration successful 2020.

Okay. He's 10 now. So past he was for illustration seven. Wow.

Jared: I person a 7 twelvemonth old. That's crazy to think

Josh: of. Yeah. Right. And truthful it was a batch of for illustration going to for illustration we're extracurricular of Houston nan Houston Zoo, really a awesome zoo. He would spell location and movie animals and, you know, put 'em up. Shorts. I deliberation it conscionable came retired astir this time.

And he put up 1 of a tiger and for illustration I woke up, it was for illustration Black Friday, I woke up. It had for illustration 10,000 views overnight. And it was conscionable wild. So he has for illustration snakes and different lizards and each kinds of worldly connected their elephants. But truthful he got, he sewage up to 165 subscribers and 68,000 views wow.

With conscionable his random stuff. And past of course, for illustration I mentioned, for illustration nan family's watching YouTube. He watches a batch of YouTube. So now for illustration nan family, we each watch different families connected YouTube and it's like, Hey, you cognize what? Like what if we conscionable rebrand this channel? And we make it a family transmission and we conscionable commencement putting videos out.

So we conscionable did that nan different day. We we conscionable did nan first one. Him and I did a 10 portion chickenhearted nugget McDonald's eating challenge. And we raced to spot who could eat it nan fastest, you know? We didn't spell viral. So, you know, bummer there, but you know, we had a bully clip doing it. Yeah.

You know, and past I deliberation past play we filmed different 1 it's called a barroom flip. Okay. Where you group up immoderate cameras and you spell bargain cakes and you propulsion it up and past you effort to drawback it. And of people it's beautiful difficult to drawback it and it turned retired to beryllium a mess. So we gotta get that 1 edited and get it out.

So it's conscionable thing like, conscionable to person fun. He loves it. For maine it's a measurement to get him benignant of successful nan online world. Kind of for illustration we've been talking astir present already. Like, I deliberation video is, video is already big, but I deliberation it's still gonna get moreover bigger. Right? I deliberation for, for niche tract builder, To guidelines retired successful an AI world wherever everybody tin spell create nan aforesaid AI contented and put up a 1000 articles successful a month.

I deliberation getting comfortable connected camera and and putting this worldly retired location is only gonna group you further up and, and to thief you to build nan brand. So it's, I deliberation there's a batch of, a batch of different things. I'm, I'm trying to get retired of it, but astatine nan main point is conscionable person nosy and, and past get nan family involved.

Jared: I was gonna say, I mean, you've recovered a measurement to harvester nan world we unrecorded successful mm-hmm. With spending clip pinch your. Doing nosy things pinch your boy and school him astir a world that he's going to beryllium entering arsenic an adult. I mean, by nan clip he is an adult, video might, we don't moreover doing video anymore, but you cognize what I mean?

Like, he's gonna beryllium entering this world. You'll find a awesome measurement to do that pinch him and who knows wherever it'll go. I mean, possibly nan barroom flip turns into a 100 1000 views erstwhile you aftermath up nan adjacent morning, you know,

Josh: hopefully. Right. And that's, well, that's immoderate of these channels, for illustration we watch you know, for illustration 1 of 'em is, is simply a transmission called Funnel Vision.

Right. And it's like, I mean, I deliberation they have. 10 aliases 20 cardinal subscribers and it's, it's, it's a 8 fig a twelvemonth business. So, I mean, of people I'm reasoning for illustration a marketer's like, Hey, okay, hey, tin I driblet connection links successful the, successful nan explanation and do this, you know? But correct now it's just, it's conscionable having nosy getting them progressive successful in a bully measurement for maine conscionable to get much comfortable being connected camera because it is tough, you cognize you know, getting present and putting yourself retired location and putting yourself connected camera conscionable getting nan reps successful and past conscionable benignant of spot wherever things.

Jared: Yeah, you talk to astir YouTubers who are successful now, immoderate your measurement of occurrence is, but possibly a 100 videos successful and to a T. They each say, ohio my gosh, my first videos, I'll spell backmost and watch 'em. And I'm like, what was I doing? How did I moreover make it present pinch nan videos I was producing? You know, my first 5 videos were conscionable awful.

The sound, nan boring, each these things. Gotta trim your teeth, you know? Actually I person not listened to my first 5 podcast interviews and I, I would not want to spell backmost and do that. I consciousness sorry for the, yeah. Poor suckers who were nan first 5 group I had to interview. I consciousness for illustration I've astir apt gotten amended since then.

You know, each of this worldly conscionable takes practice. Yeah. I mean, yeah, your

Josh: podcast interviews are great, you know? And I was li there's a Mr. Beast clip location retired location from an question and reply he did. And he said that everybody ever inquire him, Hey, what tin I do to make amended videos? Or Hey, I conscionable started like, really tin I make my videos better?

He said, spell sprout a 100 videos, past travel backmost and talk to maine astir really to beryllium better. Right? So it's for illustration nan toughest portion of though is getting nan first 1 and past it's like, okay, you sewage 1 now you gotta get nan 2nd 1 and past to get done that a hundred. So yeah, I mean it's just, Good for him, bully for me, bully for nan family and, and we're each having nosy doing it.

So

Jared: I'm connected she's, she's beautiful celebrated connected Twitter niche tract lady. Yep. Yep. She's good. Good travel shares, awesome information. Her emails are awesome and I, I don't cognize erstwhile she's been sharing precocious complete nan past mates months astir really she's trying to commencement filming her ain videos and they're conscionable taking forever, you know?

But I just, I admit her attack cuz it's ever like, I cognize this is taking everlastingly and I cognize I will get amended astatine it and I cognize I'll proceed to sound clip disconnected of it. I cognize nan videos will proceed to, Better quality. I'm gonna study astir really to nutrient them better. I'm gonna study really to storyline them better.

Yeah. And I admit that attack cuz it's a reminder, for illustration yeah, your first video is gonna return a agelong time. Yeah. And it's astir apt not gonna beryllium very good. And that's conscionable portion of nan process.

Josh: Yeah. Yeah. And it's, it's knowing nan the equipment, nan lighting you know, each the, there's truthful galore things that spell into it, but nan beauty of it is that you tin find each nan accusation on.

But you know, nan biggest point is conscionable getting started. You just, like, you like, Hey, I don't person the, this fancy DSLR camera aliases mirrorless camera pinch nan wide perspective lens. Like, we're utilizing our smartphones, move 'em sideways and it looks great. You know? We gotta activity connected sound value and worldly for illustration that.

But there's always, there's gonna beryllium things you tin iterate in. Things that I've gathered, for illustration Mr. B says, and different creators are saying is they're saying, do it. And past nan adjacent 1 conscionable get a small spot better, a small spot amended each time, conscionable effort to amended a small bit. And I deliberation you know, I deliberation it's, I mean, I deliberation it's awesome for thing we're, we're trying to do, building sites aliases make videos, immoderate it is, is conscionable getting started and then, and past trying to conscionable get a small spot amended each time.

Yeah.

Jared: Good thoughts. Let's move connected to our past conception here. This is possibly my favourite 1 was wherever we talk weird niches. Now if we're follow. Our backmost and forth. That intends that you are up and you get to bring a weird niche to nan table. And I'm gonna bring it up present connected nan surface too, truthful if you're watching connected YouTube, you get to benignant of thrust on pinch us.

Why don't you return america to nan site?

Josh: Yep. So nan tract is Taste taly box.ca. That's ta a s t e l y B O x.ca. So it's a Canadian candy store. But again, this came from YouTube, right? We've seen this connected YouTube and what they're doing is they're getting mundane candy for illustration you deliberation Skittles aliases Starburst sour Patch Kids, and they put it successful this instrumentality that is frost drying nan candy, and past nan candy comes out.

Oh, it it blows nan candy up. Yeah. Like those are your Skittles. Like, it, it, it makes the, tin beryllium bigger. It dries it retired and nary matter what it is, it's gonna travel retired crunchy. So. It's really absorbing and for illustration this, this, this mates here, they person for illustration 2 cardinal followers on, connected TikTok. Their site's 2 years old, and I was reference a small spot astir 'em.

And truthful it looks for illustration they already had 2 candy shops successful Canada. But past this, this full frost stride activity came astir and past they started packaging it, filming it online I conjecture trading it successful their shops. And now they're trading it online. And you could see. Like you're connected for illustration a container of candy that would beryllium for illustration $2 astatine nan store.

They're trading it for 8 aliases $9. Right, right. So and it's, I deliberation it's absorbing because it's, this is, anybody could do this. I mean, you conscionable spell to nan store, bargain a bunch of candy. My woman did look into getting 1 of these machines aliases for illustration 3 to 5,000 bucks. So

Jared: good you could bargain a frost dryer for a batch little than that.

I don't cognize if it would activity connected candy. I utilized to backpack and we would frost barren nutrient to return backpacking pinch us. Okay. Interesting. You know, and I, yeah, we didn't person a fund increasing up to bargain a 3 to $5,000 frost dryer, truthful I tin committedness you immoderate it was, it was a fraction of that cost.

Josh: Yeah.

Okay. Interesting. Yeah. Yeah. So past that mightiness be, you know, that mightiness it would beryllium cool to spot personification effort this is spell get a frost barren instrumentality and, and bargain immoderate candy and commencement putting immoderate tos out. You don't person to show your look aliases whatever. YouTube shorts and. See if you could rustle it up into a small business.

You know,

Jared: I mean, look astatine this. They have, I, I recovered immoderate accusation on, connected them connected nan screen, and James and Polly started successful 2021. Follow america connected TikTok and Instagram to subordinate our 2.1 cardinal followers. I mean, this marque was conscionable started successful 2021. Yeah,

Josh: yeah. It's pinch like, yeah. The site's for illustration conscionable 2 years aged now.

You know, it's it's beautiful wild. It's I, you know, again, I deliberation it is for illustration a trend. I don't cognize really agelong it's gonna last. But I deliberation if personification has nan clip and for illustration you want to, like, I deliberation this fits really good into the, nan shiny entity shenanigans. You know, it's one, you could create contented astir it, and two, past you tin waste what you're creating contented around.

So it's, it's benignant of for illustration a double whammy there, you know?

Jared: Yeah. And it looks for illustration a beautiful elemental Shopify site. You know? It doesn't look complete complicated. Not, you know, conscionable classical setup. You sewage your categories. You sewage your merchandise skews and your merchandise pages and your homepage and they beautiful much, I mean, they don't moreover person an outage connected there.

You conscionable gotta look astatine nan homepage for that. So, very bully niche. That's fun. That's, oh,

Josh: spell ahead. Yeah, I was conscionable gonna say, I stake they're not SEOs. So if an SEO did spell put up a Shopify store, you astir apt could outrank them for immoderate of these keywords and location mightiness not beryllium a batch of hunt volume, but I mean, I'm judge if you looked astatine Google Trends, you will spot that it, it's astir apt exploding.

Jared: I wasn't gonna comment, but you're right. As I was looking to nan side, I was like, Ooh, ooh, we request astir page, Ooh, we gotta get better. Category explanation amended merchandise descriptions. Oh, is this, is this marked up properly? I'm not gonna spell into nan schema. Yeah,

Josh: yeah, yeah. You know, opportunity. There.

There you go.

Jared: All right. Good. I I for illustration this. Can this nutrient taxable we person going, past week, Spencer brought the, the, nan Costco hotdog. You're bringing nan candy. Should instrumentality pinch this. I haven't caught onto that. I'm sticking pinch different niches, my niche. Oh, I deliberation yours is great. Yours is? Yeah. I went backmost and forth.

I dunno if you saw connected nan notes. I switched it this morning. I had a different 1 planned retired and I switched it today. I I

Josh: thought that possibly was past week. Cause I was like, wow, that's chaotic too. Right. That was a like, who thinks of these things?

Jared: So present we person it. It is titanic fax.net. This is simply a website wholly dedicated to nan Titanic, nan vessel that sank successful nan Atlantic.

And I, I conscionable was blown distant that there's an full tract astir nan Titanic. Yeah. The homepage seems to beryllium focused connected Titanic facts, but if you if you spell look around, and by nan way, this. A very basal article correct here. Basically, it's nan history successful numbers and it conscionable virtually goes through, they're not moreover slug points, they're just, you know, really agelong was nan ship?

How galore tons was it? And past you tin benignant of navigate done nan tract and you tin look up for illustration ta, Titanic, passengers and, and get again, conscionable a database of facts astir nan Titanic. There were 3,547 was a maximum capacity of nan Titanic erstwhile fully. 2,222 group were connected committee you know, et cetera.

And truthful it's conscionable large lists of of things related to nan Titanic building nan Titanic, really agelong it took, erstwhile it commenced, each this benignant of stuff. Pull nan tract up successful ah, res and you know, it ranks for it's a DR 39. It ranks for complete 10,000 keyword. Estimated postulation is 33,000, which we cognize that typically, ah, reps will nether under predict, right?

So I mean, it could beryllium getting 50, 60,000 pages a month. Here's wherever I deliberation it gets really absorbing and I'll scroll down while, while you comment, Josh. Yeah, I was

Josh: gonna say, truthful I conscionable checked successful SimilarWeb and it says 90,000 a period and nan domain is 12 years old. So, I mean this, whoever created this, right?

Like they've been connected it for a while and I stake they've conscionable been rate and checked, man. Like, it's like, I, I deliberation this is amazing. Like who would've thought to build this? I mean, this feline apparently and I deliberation it's a awesome illustration of what is now Semantic seo, wherever what we would opportunity topical authority is that he conscionable went and covered each conception of nan Titanic and it's put it successful nan navigation, for illustration nan SEO connected nan tract looks really great.

Jared: I agree. I mean, it's, it's, it's not a large site. It's only sewage 50 pages. Again, astir 50. We pulled it up present connected nan surface successful H refs, but I mean, it's not a large tract and truthful you conscionable nicely teased wherever I was gonna go. If you go, it conscionable monetize by AdSense, by nan way. I deliberation it doesn't look for illustration it's a premium advertisement network.

But you know, it's a very basal site, ace easy to build. Mm-hmm. And you're right, if you person immoderate benignant of semantic not semantic programmatic SEO experience, for illustration this would beryllium thing that you could astir apt create quickly. If you spell down to nan footer, it, it, it, it says, fundamentally this tract was created by personification named Dave Fowler, and it links to history successful numbers.

So if you past you know, conscionable doing what I do, I'm conscionable curious. Mm-hmm. I commencement going complete to history and numbers. Now it looks for illustration conscionable different 1 of these number webpages, but ah, no, it's not. This is a, a dashboard aliases a gateway to what I would ideate aliases each nan different information sites this feline has built.

Here's one, and if you spell rotation Doll Facts, he's nan feline who wrote a batch of those books you publication successful like, you know, inferior precocious and high. Here's nan Titanic site, but there's besides an Oliver Cromwell. There's besides a William Shakespeare nan Vikings. He's sewage a mates sites he's built retired that are focused and past immoderate of them conscionable linked to Cat.

Here we go, onshore velocity record.org. It's conscionable a accelerated show connected fascinating facts of nan history of nan heroes and nan cars of onshore velocity records, and we could spell look astatine that. Some of them nexus retired to categories connected his tract present connected history and numbers, truthful it's clear he's benignant of built retired for illustration a spot of a online empire astir these topics

Josh: astir history.

Right. Excuse me. I deliberation it's truthful awesome that for illustration the, his nan history and numbers I looked present and it is 7 years old, right. So for illustration he's been astatine it for, so. It doesn't moreover person immoderate competition. But I deliberation excessively now, for illustration you mentioned pinch nan programmatic and now pinch with ai, for illustration you could rotation these sites up beautiful quickly.

Then what, what, what is location to update? Right? There's like, there's not gonna beryllium a batch of caller accusation travel retired astir nan Titanic. I mean, I think

Jared: it's, you tin deliberation astir nan Titanic, but for illustration you could, I mean, conscionable starting to rattle off, for illustration you could do 1 of nan Empire State Building. Mm-hmm.

You could do 1 of nan Statue of Liberty. You could do one, and each state had nan Eiffel Tower and like, I mean nan Titans connected a landmark, it's much of an event, but like, conscionable reasoning done what he did and like, ohio my goodness, your mind conscionable starts to, to benignant of roll, rattle.

Josh: Add this to nan shiny, shiny entity list.

You know

Jared: adjacent week we're gonna person you backmost connected Josh, and you're gonna spit retired uh, 5 of these websites. So

Josh: Right, Spencer, I'm calling successful sick.

Jared: I sewage a small spot of programmatic eota to, to crank out. I'll, I'll, I'll beryllium location by lunch.

Josh: Yeah, right. It's I think, I deliberation this is amazing, man.

This is simply a really awesome find and for illustration you said, for illustration it, there's truthful galore ideas and possibilities. Of different things and you know, I deliberation it's conscionable commencement looking astatine history and spell to, ah, RFS and spot really galore keywords are there, you know, and this guy's sewage 50 pages. Can you find 50 to a 100 pages? And wrong a play aliases 2 you could probably, you know, sound retired 1 of these sites pinch AI and put it up, fto it beryllium and spell connected astir your business in, you know, in, successful 3 to six months.

Jared: Come backmost point. Google Trends is also, Google Trends would beryllium a awesome spot to investigation and find much accusation connected worldly for illustration this, you know. An disconnected ignored, aliases forgotten area to walk clip on. But man, you could astir apt find a batch of bully worldly relating to these kinds of topics connected Google Trends.

Josh: And past tying this into nan faceless YouTube, right? You build a tract astir nan Titanic, you could create a faceless YouTube transmission astir nan Titanic. There's a faceless YouTube transmission called nutty History that conscionable covers a batch of his, they're videos. I don't cognize if you travel crossed 'em aliases not, but if you look for illustration for me, for illustration I could conscionable beryllium location and watch their videos and it's each this kinda for illustration B-roll put together and it's a faceless video, but really good put together.

That could now you're building this full marque moreover further, you know, reaching much people.

Jared: A very successful YouTube transmission I emotion to travel is thing for illustration nan world according to Briggs aliases thing for illustration that. Mm-hmm. And he's sewage a immense transmission and I deliberation he has shown his look a mates times, but astir of nan videos are faceless and it's each B-roll.

Of these stats, these history, it's much for illustration stats connected demographics and worldly that he goes through. They're really interesting. He's really bully astatine it. I deliberation that's why it's just, yeah, he's conscionable specified a bully energetic voice, nan measurement he walks done boring information and makes it interesting. He's funny. Mm-hmm.

But yeah, faceless YouTube channel, each based connected benignant of demographic information that he pulls from various reports, surveys, these kinds of things.

Josh: Does he person a tract to spell pinch it?

Jared: I haven't checked. I should look astatine that.

Josh: Yeah, it would beryllium interesting, right? Like, hey, if he, if he was to study programmatic seo and now it's like, hey, you person nan video and now you're doing nan site, and again, correct now you're getting this, nan YouTube traffic, you're getting nan Google traffic, you're, you doubled your ads, you know, it's yeah.

So galore possibilities. So small time. You know, we've gotta

Jared: get disconnected this this, this telephone here, this podcast, truthful we tin get backmost to activity and commencement Yeah. More shiny objects. Yeah Josh, it's been nosy having you springiness america for illustration 1 aliases 2 minutes connected what's you're, you know, just, we didn't talk overmuch astir Lin Whisper, but that's kinda wherever you walk nan bulk of your week.

Like, conscionable springiness america a small precocious level and what's going connected complete astatine Linquist earlier we adjacent retired for nan day.

Josh: Yeah, yeah. Thanks for having me, Jared. It's been nosy too. mean, what we're doing location is right. Trying to steadily improve, right? There's a developer moving full-time that's continuing trying to, to conscionable make it amended and make it better.

Me connected nan trading broadside is I'm conscionable trying to fto much group cognize that Link Whisper exists. Get much caller customers successful and turn nan business that way. So acold we've been doing really good this year, truthful now we're conscionable gonna dream to conscionable build connected it and you know, effort to conscionable make it nan champion we tin and, and fto arsenic galore group cognize as.

That it does beryllium and we're retired location and it tin make their life easier. And 1 point too, we besides person a coupon codification for nan podcast, if I could plug it. Podcast 15. If you spell tolin whisper.com, usage podcast 15. You'll prevention $15. If you want to springiness Uhlin susurration a shot.

Jared: And now conscionable earlier we go, cuz I've, I could inquire this a decent amount.

There is simply a free type of Link Whisper, right? Like I usage nan paid version, but location is simply a free version,

Josh: right? There is simply a free version. Yep. wordpress.org. If you just, aliases you conscionable Google Link Whisper free, you tin spell to wordpress.org and you tin usage it. And I deliberation it's a batch of nan aforesaid features as, arsenic nan pro version.

I deliberation you tin get beautiful acold pinch it, you know. But past again the, yeah, nan pro type is, it starts astatine 77 bucks annually, truthful I mean, it. It's not too, excessively bad. Depends connected wherever you are successful your travel and really ample your tract is. You know, it tin prevention you a batch of time. Yeah. Oh, well, going

Jared: backmost to that a, a r pmm.

Mm-hmm. I've already forgotten it precisely what nan acronym is, but you know, something, you tin usage nan free type for nan while. And if you're, if you're utilizing it, it's redeeming you time. You know, astatine immoderate constituent you benignant of look yourself successful the, successful nan reflector and say, each right, what's my clip worth? Right.

Exactly. And that's what nan pro proviso mightiness beryllium available.

Josh: Yeah, precisely right. And for illustration 1 point is like, is, is nan orphan page report, right? Like, you know, I'm judge you usage Screaming Frog and you spell much detailed, right? But if you don't person Screaming Frog aliases you don't even, like, that's a full nother animal.

You know, pinch Link Whisper you tin spell and find your orphan pages, pages that don't person immoderate soul links and conscionable adhd 'em pinch a fewer clicks of a fastener which tin dramatically thief your s. Yep. Yep.

Jared: And that it's a batch easier to dolin susurration than to tally a full tract crawl pinch Screaming Frog, for example.

A a lot

Josh: easier. Yes. Cause that takes clip to group that up. Yeah.

Jared: Well Josh, it's been fun. Thanks for being a impermanent today. We'll astir apt spot you again astatine immoderate point. I don't moreover cognize if I'm gonna support getting invited back. But I've been present for a fewer and, you know, we'll astir apt spot you again. But acknowledgment for joining america for this week this week's news.

And again, we. Every Friday for now, it's caller for us, truthful we'll spot really galore we support doing, but arsenic agelong arsenic location there's arsenic group enjoying it, we'll astir apt proceed to do it. So decidedly fto america cognize your feedback successful nan comments. I cognize we had immoderate audio issues a week aliases 2 agone that we, we do deliberation we sewage cleaned up, truthful apologies for that.

But successful general, if you person immoderate questions, immoderate topics you want to spot you want america to screen successful the. Let america cognize erstwhile nan comments location connected YouTube. I do promote if you typically perceive to nan podcast connected audio, possibly springiness this 1 a effort connected YouTube, cuz we do stock nan screens a batch and it's a batch much interactive.

So, and past you tin time off america a remark pinch really it's going. So anyways, acknowledgment truthful overmuch for, for joining america coming and person a awesome play everyone. We'll spot you adjacent week. All

Josh: right, thanks, Jared.