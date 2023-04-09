NPR Stops Posting On Twitter Account Because Of “State-Affiliated Media” Label, KCRW Leaves Platform — Update

UPDATE, Friday: NPR said that it has stopped tweeting from its main Twitter relationship aft nan level branded nan news statement “state-affiliated media.”

A spokesperson said that nan outlet stopped posting from @NPR “after they attached that mendacious explanation to it because each tweet we people would transportation it. We person paused tweeting from that relationship until we perceive backmost from Twitter connected this. We’ve continued tweeting from our different accounts that aren’t mislabeled.”

NPR besides changed its Twitter bio to read, “NPR is an independent news statement committed to informing nan nationalist astir nan world astir us. You tin find america each different spot you publication nan news.”

NPR business newsman Bobby Allyn, successful an email speech this week pinch Twitter proprietor Elon Musk, wrote that Musk acknowledged that nan explanation “might not beryllium accurate.” But arsenic of Friday, it is still connected nan account.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles nationalist media KCRW said that it is nary longer sharing contented connected its main Twitter account.

The position said that nan “state-affiliated media” explanation is “a word nan level applies to propaganda outlets successful countries without a free press, a guaranteed correct successful nan United States.

“This is an onslaught connected independent journalism, nan very rule that defines nationalist media. Twitter has since doubled down connected nan label, which is outrageous and further undermines nan credibility of nan platform.”

PREVIOUSLY, Wednesday: NPR is objecting to Twitter’s determination to explanation nan web “state-affiliated media,” calling nan move by nan Elon Musk-owned level “unacceptable.”

In a statement, NPR President and CEO John Lansing said, “We were disturbed to spot past nighttime that Twitter has branded NPR arsenic ‘state-affiliated media,’ a explanation that, per Twitter’s ain guidelines, does not use to NPR. NPR and our personnel stations are supported by millions of listeners who dangle connected america for independent, fact-based publicity we provide.”

When Twitter slaps a explanation connected specified accounts, it does not amplify them aliases urge them to people, perchance impacting its online traffic.

He added, “NPR stands for state of reside and holding nan powerful accountable. It is unacceptable for Twitter to explanation america this way. A vigorous free property is basal to nan wellness of our democracy.”

Twitter’s ain guidelines opportunity that nan “state-affiliated media” explanation is for “outlets wherever nan authorities exercises power complete editorial contented done financial resources, nonstop aliases indirect governmental pressures, and/or power complete accumulation and distribution.”

NPR is an independent non profit news statement that does get immoderate authorities backing done nan Corporation for Public Broadcasting, but says that little than 1% of its operating fund comes from national sources. Its personnel stations, which salary programming fees to NPR, do person CPB grants, arsenic good arsenic listener contributions, firm sponsorships and instauration grants.

By contrast, Voice of America, which is funded by nan U.S. authorities done nan U.S. Agency for Global Media, does not person nan label. It besides has editorial independency by a 1994 statute that prohibits authorities officials interference successful editorial decisions.

NPR appears to autumn into a class of news statement defined successful nan Twitter policy. “State-financed media organizations pinch editorial independence, for illustration nan BBC successful nan UK for example, are not defined arsenic state-affiliated media for nan purposes of this policy,” nan argumentation states. The argumentation antecedently singled retired NPR arsenic an illustration of those outlets that are not defined arsenic “state-affiliated media,” but nan network’s sanction was removed.

Musk has besides been removing immoderate news outlets’ bluish cheque marks that person declined to salary for a caller subscription verification service, specified arsenic The New York Times. He responded to nan NPR explanation successful a tweet connected Tuesday, writing, “Seems accurate.”

White House Press Secretary was asked astir nan explanation astatine Wednesday’s property briefing. Although she declined to remark connected Twitter’s rules, she said that “there’s nary uncertainty of nan independency of NPR’s journalists. If you person ever been connected nan receiving extremity of their questions, you cognize this.”