Nuggets vs. Suns prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Mar. 31 best bets from top model

The Denver Nuggets (51-25) deed nan roadworthy to return connected nan Phoenix Suns (41-35) connected Friday astatine nan Footprint Center successful Phoenix. The Suns are 25-12 astatine home, while nan Nuggets are 19-18 connected nan road. Denver saw its 4 crippled winning streak snapped connected Thursday successful 107-88 nonaccomplishment to nan New Orleans Pelicans. Phoenix is riding a 3 crippled winning streak aft defeating nan Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 connected Wednesday. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness), Michael Porter Jr. (heel), Jamal Murray, and Nikola Jokic are listed arsenic retired for nan Nuggets.

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Suns -8.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 227 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Phoenix -355, Denver +278

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

What you request to cognize astir nan Suns

Phoenix netted a 107-100 triumph complete nan Minnesota Timberwolves connected Wednesday. Phoenix's shooting defender Devin Booker did his point and had 29 points and 5 assists. Kevin Durant added 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Suns person a cleanable wounded study and are getting patient conscionable successful clip for what they dream will beryllium a heavy postseason run. Phoenix sits successful 4th spot successful nan Western Conference standings and has a 2.5-game cushion successful nan title to debar nan play-in tournament. As it stands, nan Suns whitethorn meet up pinch nan Nuggets successful nan 2nd information of nan NBA playoffs if some teams triumph their first series.

What you request to cognize astir nan Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver mislaid to nan New Orleans Pelicans astatine location by a decisive 107-88 margin. Small guardant Michael Porter Jr. had a beautiful forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes pinch 5-for-15 shooting including an 0-for-7 people from 3-point land.

The Nuggets were without MVP campaigner Nikola Jokic against nan Pelicans, and it showed. Denver intelligibly struggled to switch nan two-time reigning MVP's accumulation (24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game), but it was his activity and tribunal consciousness that nan Nuggets astir sorely missed. Jokic is nursing a calf injury, and is expected to beryllium retired of action again connected Friday.

