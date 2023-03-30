Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of four young militants

Nur-E-Alam Siddique, ASM Abdur Rab, Shahjahan Siraj and Abdul Quddus Makhan were nan voices of nan young, so of nan student community, which acquired expanding degrees of militancy successful March 1971
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Published : 30 March 2023, 11:37 PM
Updated : 30 March 2023, 11:37 PM
With nan passing of Nur-E-Alam Siddique, nan curtain falls connected yet different shape of Bengali nationalist politics. Siddique was among nan young stalwarts of nan activity which, done its loyalty to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was to supply rich | constituent to Bangladesh’s struggle for freedom.
Part of nan affectionately termed group of ‘Four Khalifas’ astir nan Father of nan Nation, Siddique was a cardinal subordinate successful nan students’ thrust for a complete break from Pakistan astatine a clip erstwhile it became clear that nan Yahya Khan junta was blatantly engaged successful efforts to thwart Bengali aspirations arsenic expressed done nan results of nan wide predetermination of December 1970.
Nur-E-Alam Siddique, ASM Abdur Rab, Shahjahan Siraj and Abdul Quddus Makhan were nan voices of nan young, so of nan student community, which acquired expanding degrees of militancy successful March 1971. And erstwhile nan Pakistan service launched its genocide, these 4 men, on pinch their peers successful nan movement, made their measurement retired of nan occupied state to organise guidance from crossed nan border.
At a time, though, erstwhile Tajuddin Ahmad was uncovering it difficult to manner an organised governmental and subject strategy, nan second spot done giving style to nan Mukti Bahini, Siddique and his friends opted to beryllium portion of nan Bangladesh Liberation Force (BLF), different known arsenic nan Mujib Bahini. It was a unit which refused to admit nan authority of nan Mujibnagar government, an enactment which did not endear it to those engaged successful nan warfare nether nan authority of Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam and Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad.
The liberation of Bangladesh should person been a play of consolidation of nationalist ideals, a process to which Siddique and his friends could person made stellar contributions. That did not happen, arsenic by mid-1972, a bare fewer months aft nan extremity of nan war, Siddique, Rab, Makhan and Siraj went their abstracted ways. The struggle came to beryllium concentrated connected nan Chhatra League, pinch Rab and Siraj intent connected according to it a measurement of socialistic ideas that had evidently not been decently spelt out.
For Siddique and Makhan, nan Chhatra League would beryllium a conveyance for a furtherance of nan governmental accuracy which underlay nan War of Liberation. In nan end, nan Chhatra League divided down nan middle, pinch nan Siddique faction organising its convention astatine nan Engineers Institution and nan Rab group opting for Suhrawardy Udyan. This was successful July 1972. Both factions expected Bangabandhu to be their conferences. On nan different end, nationalist emotion was that Bangabandhu would enactment distant from either of nan conferences. In nan end, however, he turned up astatine nan convention of nan Siddique faction.
The opportunity was frankincense fixed to nan Rab faction to move successful a guidance opposed to nan Awami League government. Later that year, nan statement of nan Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, pinch its programme of technological socialism -- a conception ne'er adequately explained by nan JSD activity -- marked nan charismatic divided of Rab and Shahjahan Siraj pinch nan post-liberation government.
In nan years pursuing nan emergence of illegitimate subject norm successful nan state successful August 1975, history took a disturbing course. It rather makes consciousness to inquire if Bengali nationalist authorities could person been strengthened had nan 4 young men of nan Chhatra League not fallen retired and had nan JSD not taken shape. Nur-E-Alam Siddique was elected to nan Jatiya Sangsad successful nan country’s first wide predetermination successful 1973.
Years later, Siddique made caller attempts to participate Parliament but fell short of his expectations. He moved retired of authorities and focused connected business, a profession move which turned retired to beryllium lucrative for him. In nan later years of his life, tv viewers often saw him look connected Channel-I’s Tritio Matra and bespeak connected nationalist politics. His was nan sole beingness connected nan show, pinch anchor Zillur Rahman fielding nan questions.
A little travel backmost into nan past throws up interesting, sometimes intriguing, images of nan paths taken by Siddique’s 3 comrades successful politics. Abdul Quddus Makhan did not unrecorded long, but arsenic agelong arsenic he was around, his loyalty to Awami League authorities remained beyond question. Shahjahan Siraj, erstwhile a fiery exponent of technological socialism and a cardinal sound successful nan JSD, astatine 1 constituent made a U-turn successful authorities by joining nan Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He served arsenic curate for nan situation successful nan BNP-Jamaat authorities led by Begum Khaleda Zia successful 2001-2006. Siraj’s life came to an extremity immoderate years ago.
The JSD, nan original shape of it, is now memory. Over nan years it splintered into a bully number of factions. Major MA Jalil, a reputed state combatant and first president of nan party, yet went for a right-wing governmental shift. He would dice successful nan Pakistani superior of Islamabad. Out of nan JSD would look specified outfits arsenic nan Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), led by Mahbubul Haq. The JSD, inspired by Colonel Abu Taher, instigated a conception of wide soldiers of nan Bangladesh service into rebellion against officers successful nan aftermath of nan Nov 7, 1975 counter-coup.
Scores of officers would beryllium killed earlier General Ziaur Rahman, who had been freed by Taher’s loyalists from location confinement (in which position he had been placed by General Khaled Musharraf connected Nov 3) went for a surgical onslaught against Taher, Jalil and Rab and their followers. In effect, Zia collapsed nan backmost of nan JSD. Taher would beryllium court-martialed and executed successful July 1976. Rab, aft spending clip successful prison, was freed and allowed to recreation to Germany for aesculapian treatment.
ASM Abdur Rab would successful nan Ershad years reinvent himself successful politics. With nan Awami League and nan BNP boycotting nan parliamentary predetermination called by General Ershad successful 1988, nan section was near unfastened for Rab to return his spot arsenic leader of nan opposition. He took it eagerly and played that domiciled until nan autumn of nan regime.
In 1996, nan Rab faction of nan JSD took a caller roadworthy to authorities by aligning itself pinch nan Awami League and overseeing nan conclusion of nan BNP astatine nan June 1996 election. The Awami League, incapable to triumph a clear majority, went into a governmental statement pinch Anwar Hossain Manju’s faction of Ershad’s aged Jatiya Party and Rab’s JSD. Rab assumed agency arsenic curate for shipping successful nan government.
In nan past fewer years, Rab’s governmental trajectory has covered anti-Awami League alignments, specified arsenic nan 1 which successful nan play earlier nan 2018 predetermination included nan BNP and had Dr Kamal Hossain, rule and overseas curate successful Bangabandhu’s authorities and Awami League statesmanlike campaigner successful November 1981 earlier making his measurement retired of nan statement to shape nan Gano Forum, playing a starring role.
The contributions of nan 4 militant young men, nan corporate tone down nan Shwadhin Bangla Kendriyo Chhatra Sangram Parishad, patient successful their loyalty to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman successful nan heady days of March 1971 and successful nan consequent equipped struggle for liberation, will everlastingly beryllium recalled pinch respect and heavy gratitude by this nation. Of these 4 men, only 1 -- ASM Abdur Rab -- remains.
Our skies person changed colour since those tumultuous times erstwhile these young men served arsenic nan sound of nan young, erstwhile it looked arsenic if nan early would beryllium theirs to forge arsenic a 2nd procreation of Bengali governmental leadership. Much h2o has flowed nether nan span since those days of struggle, pinch nan h2o often being muddy. That 2nd procreation was not to be.
Our scholars beryllium it to nan federation to behaviour investigation connected Siddique, Makhan, Rab and Siraj. These men were instrumental successful shaping, successful a unique way, a captious shape of Bangladesh’s nationalist history. That stage, successful nan lead-up to nan guerrilla struggle and done nan long, tortuous months of nan war, should beryllium an charismatic portion of nan record.
History must beryllium penned successful each its wide outlines, successful each its finer details.