Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of four young militants

In nan years pursuing nan emergence of illegitimate subject norm successful nan state successful August 1975, history took a disturbing course. It rather makes consciousness to inquire if Bengali nationalist authorities could person been strengthened had nan 4 young men of nan Chhatra League not fallen retired and had nan JSD not taken shape. Nur-E-Alam Siddique was elected to nan Jatiya Sangsad successful nan country’s first wide predetermination successful 1973.

Years later, Siddique made caller attempts to participate Parliament but fell short of his expectations. He moved retired of authorities and focused connected business, a profession move which turned retired to beryllium lucrative for him. In nan later years of his life, tv viewers often saw him look connected Channel-I’s Tritio Matra and bespeak connected nationalist politics. His was nan sole beingness connected nan show, pinch anchor Zillur Rahman fielding nan questions.

A little travel backmost into nan past throws up interesting, sometimes intriguing, images of nan paths taken by Siddique’s 3 comrades successful politics. Abdul Quddus Makhan did not unrecorded long, but arsenic agelong arsenic he was around, his loyalty to Awami League authorities remained beyond question. Shahjahan Siraj, erstwhile a fiery exponent of technological socialism and a cardinal sound successful nan JSD, astatine 1 constituent made a U-turn successful authorities by joining nan Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He served arsenic curate for nan situation successful nan BNP-Jamaat authorities led by Begum Khaleda Zia successful 2001-2006. Siraj’s life came to an extremity immoderate years ago.

The JSD, nan original shape of it, is now memory. Over nan years it splintered into a bully number of factions. Major MA Jalil, a reputed state combatant and first president of nan party, yet went for a right-wing governmental shift. He would dice successful nan Pakistani superior of Islamabad. Out of nan JSD would look specified outfits arsenic nan Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), led by Mahbubul Haq. The JSD, inspired by Colonel Abu Taher, instigated a conception of wide soldiers of nan Bangladesh service into rebellion against officers successful nan aftermath of nan Nov 7, 1975 counter-coup.

Scores of officers would beryllium killed earlier General Ziaur Rahman, who had been freed by Taher’s loyalists from location confinement (in which position he had been placed by General Khaled Musharraf connected Nov 3) went for a surgical onslaught against Taher, Jalil and Rab and their followers. In effect, Zia collapsed nan backmost of nan JSD. Taher would beryllium court-martialed and executed successful July 1976. Rab, aft spending clip successful prison, was freed and allowed to recreation to Germany for aesculapian treatment.