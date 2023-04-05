Nus Ghani: No action after Tory Islamophobia sacking probe

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Nus Ghani became nan first female Muslim curate to speak successful nan Commons successful 2018

Rishi Sunak is taking nary action against Tory MP Mark Spencer, aft an enquiry grounded to find whether he had told a workfellow her Muslim religion was a facet successful her sacking.

Nus Ghani claimed she was told it was "raised arsenic an issue" erstwhile she mislaid her ministerial occupation successful a reshuffle successful 2020.

Mr Spencer identified himself arsenic nan personification Ms Ghani was referring to, but denied making nan comments.

A probe said he had not surgery ministerial rules.

However, nan PM's morals advisor Sir Laurie Magnus criticised Mr Spencer's handling of Ms Ghani's allegations and said lessons could beryllium learned from nan episode.

In a written response, Rishi Sunak said: "In nan absence of clear evidence, it would not beryllium correct to return further action."

He said he took earnestly "the request to dainty others pinch respect and to debar immoderate proposal of prejudice".

But he added that he had spoken to Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani and encouraged them some to "pull together successful nan finest contented of nationalist service".

Ms Ghani, a curate astatine nan business section since past September, said nan "sorry episode" had "only been bearable owed to nan support of truthful galore Conservative colleagues".

"There is nary disapproval aliases uncertainty expressed regarding my type of events," she said of Sir Laurie's report, adding that Mr Spencer - now an situation curate - would person to explicate nan report's disapproval of his "shortcomings".

Tory workfellow Baroness Warsi said Ms Ghani felt "unsupported" complete really her allegations were handled, and it had made her mobility her early successful politics.

The peer, who made history arsenic nan first Muslim female furniture minster, told BBC Radio 4's PM location were "many anomalies" successful nan inquiry, and she didn't judge it was "one person's connection against nan other".

'Different recollections'

Ms Ghani's allegations centre connected a reshuffle successful 2020 during Boris Johnson's tenure arsenic premier minister, during which she mislaid her ministerial station astatine nan carrier department.

She later told nan Sunday Times that, aft she had asked for an explanation, she was told her "'Muslimness' was raised arsenic an 'issue', that my 'Muslim women minister' position was making colleagues uncomfortable".

She did not place who had told her this - but Mr Spencer, who was past Tory main whip, successful complaint of statement discipline, tweeted that Ms Ghani was referring to him, but her claims were "completely false".

It triggered an enquiry into nan claims successful January 2022, initially led by Mr Johnson's morals advisor Lord Geidt and past subsequently taken connected by Sir Laurie Magnus.

In a report published connected Thursday, Sir Laurie said Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer had "firm but very different recollections" of what he had told her successful meetings.

The "differing evidence" presented, he added, meant he could not reason pinch "sufficient assurance what was aliases was not said".

Sir Laurie added that advisers who were coming astatine nan clip of Ms Ghani's sacking, and interviewed during nan probe, said they did not perceive conversations successful which her religion was discussed.

He truthful concluded that location was not capable grounds to show Mr Spencer had surgery rules that opportunity ministers must beryllium master successful their dealings pinch colleagues.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Mark Spencer was successful complaint of Tory statement subject nether Boris Johnson

He criticised "shortcomings" successful Mr Spencer's behaviour aft nan claims emerged, including failing to mention a March 2020 gathering he had pinch Ms Ghani up of a gathering pinch Mr Johnson that twelvemonth to talk nan claims.

Sir Laurie said Mr Spencer "has indicated that nan omission was an oversight" - but it was "not helpful".

The advisor besides said he should person "taken much care" earlier tweeting, inaccurately, that Ms Ghani's claims had been dismissed during a separate investigation into Islamophobia wrong nan Conservative Party by an academic.

Labour's lawman leader Angela Rayner said: "It's taken 3 years for a surgery strategy to scope this unsatisfactory conclusion.

"Rishi Sunak has kept nan rotten, toothless morals authorities of his predecessors and grounded to group a modular that nan nationalist would expect.