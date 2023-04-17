NWSL Power Rankings: Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn continue to deliver for Thorns; Current continue poor form

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. NWSL Power Rankings: Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn continue to deliver for Thorns; Current continue poor form

The mediate of nan rankings displacement aft Week 3

thorns-2.jpg
Getty Images

The National Women's Soccer League will invited nan return of nan Challenge Cup connected Wednesday but Week 3 of nan regular play provided much grounds arsenic to who are nan teams to watch and which request help. Several clubs will statesman their tourney campaigns arsenic nan title will tally concurrently pinch nan regular play for nan first time, and it's a chance to support momentum going aliases create it. Fans tin watch NWSL on Paramount+. and crossed CBS Sports platforms.

Let's return a look astatine wherever teams guidelines successful our powerfulness rankings up aft Week 3:

NWSL 2023 Power Rankings: Week 3

1.

Portland Thorns FC

The chemistry betwixt Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn is producing early results for nan team. They're unbeaten successful 3 games and Dunn has scored successful nan Thorns' past 2 matches 

2.

San Diego Wave FC

Alex Morgan and Amirah Ali led them successful shots successful week three, but nary goals meant a first roadworthy nonaccomplishment but nary activity successful nan powerfulness rankings. 

3.

OL Reign

OL outshot nan Wave successful their location opener without Rose Lavelle. A stoppage clip infinitesimal of brilliance by midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt was nan quality maker, but 1 extremity from 16 full shots intends nan squad stays put astatine No. 3 successful nan rankings.

4.

Houston Dash

The Dash reminded nan convention they are beardown distant from home. Winger Maria Sanchez has been nan cardinal player, delivering goals successful back-to-back games connected nan road.

5.

Washington Spirit

+1

Trinity Rodman has gotten disconnected to a basking commencement to unfastened nan season. Her activity complaint disconnected nan shot has caused problems for nan guidance and her 2 goals successful 3 games support nan Spirit climbing nan powerfulness rankings. 

6.

Racing Louisville FC

-1

Looks for illustration Racing's inability to decorativeness retired games is haunting them since past season. They driblet a spot successful nan rankings because of it. Maybe nan return of Jaelin Howell to nan lineup will alteration things moving forward.

7.

NJ/NY Gotham FC

No activity for nan eastbound seashore broadside enactment aft needing immoderate thief from VAR successful stoppage clip to breakthrough connected extremity against a questionable defense successful Orlando. Lynn Williams' audacious expertise to move a area emblem tally into a go-ahead extremity mightiness inclination Gotham upward adjacent week.

8.

Chicago Red Stars

+1

Jumped up a spot successful nan rankings for dropping 4 goals without Mallory Swanson. Rookie Penelope Hocking recorded her first master brace and Cheyna Matthews stepped up, providing an assistance and forced an ain goal. 

9.

North Carolina Courage

+1

Courage person shown they are still tin of attacking successful waves and Brazilian world Kerolin Nicoli has back-to-back punishment goals. But their inability to person chances into goals keeps them successful nan bottommost half of nan rankings. 

10.

Angel City FC

+1

Katie Johnson's accrued domiciled has led to 2 consecutive stoppage clip goals. The recently signed Julie Ertz is going to alteration nan group moving forward, truthful don't beryllium amazed if they support climbing nan rankings.  

11.

Kansas City Current

-2

The protect style has fto successful 8 goals complete their past 2 games. Rookie Michelle Cooper is simply a agleam spot and starting players are slow making their return, but nan Current support slipping successful nan rankings till their perfect starting lineup comes to life. 

12.

Orlando Pride

Orlando keeps past spot for themselves. The return of Marta to nan starting lineup conscionable isn't capable arsenic they proceed to struggle to present precocious successful games.

More
Source Cbssports

Related Article

Indigenous NRL star Latrell Mitchell warns players will be driven to suicide by racist online abuse

Indigenous NRL star Latrell Mitchell warns players will be driven to suicide by racist online abuse

1 hour ago
Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos is targeted by violent bat-wielding thieves in Amsterdam

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos is targeted by violent bat-wielding thieves in Amsterdam

1 hour ago
Sandy Hook survivor is surprised with a college scholarship by his hero Jacob Trouba and MSG

Sandy Hook survivor is surprised with a college scholarship by his hero Jacob Trouba and MSG

1 hour ago
Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. is named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. is named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year

1 hour ago
Footy legend Gary Ablett Senior sues the AFL, Geelong and Hawthorn over brain damage

Footy legend Gary Ablett Senior sues the AFL, Geelong and Hawthorn over brain damage

1 hour ago
AFL chairman slammed for 'insulting' clubs with joke at Gather Round as search for new CEO drags on

AFL chairman slammed for 'insulting' clubs with joke at Gather Round as search for new CEO drags on

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Silvio Berlusconi sale de los cuidados intensivos después de 12 días ingresado

Silvio Berlusconi sale de los cuidados intensivos después de 12 días ingresado

18 hours ago
Wajib Tahu, 11 Daftar Tol Gratis yang Dibuka Saat Mudik Lebaran

Wajib Tahu, 11 Daftar Tol Gratis yang Dibuka Saat Mudik Lebaran

21 hours ago
Campaigning starts for mayoral, municipal assembly elections

Campaigning starts for mayoral, municipal assembly elections

21 hours ago
G-7 top diplomat talks enter 2nd day with Russia's war high on agenda

G-7 top diplomat talks enter 2nd day with Russia's war high on agenda

21 hours ago
What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?

What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.