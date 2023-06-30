NYC mayor clashed with NYPD commissioner on discipline case, report says

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell's daze resignation earlier this period came aft she privately fought pinch Mayor Eric Adams connected a constabulary disciplinary matter, according to a caller report.

Prior to Sewell's June 12 resignation announcement, Adams had a nonstop speech pinch nan commissioner and asked her not to subject nan department's apical uniformed cop, The City reported connected Friday, citing a personification adjacent to Sewell.

In a connection to DailyMail.com, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy flatly denied The City's study that Adams had pressured Sewell, saying: 'The speech nan publication described involving nan politician ne'er took place.'

Despite nan alleged unit campaign, Sewell followed nan proposal of a civilian reappraisal committee and docked 10 picnic days from Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, a adjacent Adams state who voided nan weapon apprehension of a retired NYPD bull he'd erstwhile commanded.

The root cited by nan outlet described nan alleged speech arsenic nan last straw for Sewell, saying that 'she knew that if she bucked nan politician that difficult connected thing that was that important to him that her days were numbered.'

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell's daze resignation earlier this period reportedly came aft she privately fought pinch Mayor Eric Adams connected a constabulary disciplinary matter

Prior to Sewell's June 12 resignation announcement, Adams' agency 'put pressure' connected her not to subject nan department's apical uniformed cop, according to a study connected Friday

'City Hall was putting a batch of unit connected her to spell pinch nary disciplinary action, to cull nan CCRB'S (Civilian Complaint Review Board) findings … which she did not do,' nan personification said.

The twisted constabulary play dates backmost to November 24, 2021, erstwhile retired NYPD cop Kruythoff Forrester was arrested and charged pinch menacing a trio of youths pinch a weapon successful nan Brownsville conception of Brooklyn.

According to nan CCRB study connected nan incident, nan juvenile boys were strolling adjacent nan intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Pacific Street astir 9.30pm and playing pinch a basketball, which they threw successful nan air, striking nan surveillance camera of a business.

The boys ran away, and they claimed Forrester chased aft them waving a gun. Video showed portion of nan pursuit but did not seizure nan weapon openly displayed.

Police responding to a 911 telephone recovered a weapon successful Forrester's waistband, and though he denied drafting it connected nan boys, he was arrested connected suspicion of menacing.

Forrester had worked astatine Brownsville's 73rd Precinct erstwhile Maddrey was nan commanding serviceman there.

Following Forrester's arrest, Maddrey barged into nan stationhouse precocious astatine nighttime and demanded nan work sergeant to void nan arrest, video grounds showed.

Sewell followed nan proposal of a civilian reappraisal committee and docked 10 picnic days from Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey (above), a adjacent Adams ally

NYC Mayor Eric Adams (left) and NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey successful attendance for Battle of nan Badges NYPD vs FDNY conflict nighttime successful March 2023

Forrester was released aft nan apprehension was voided, and for his portion insists that he did thing wrong.

'I’m being blamed. I’m nan victim, and I'm made to look retired arsenic nan bad person. And that's not right,' he told WNBC-TV successful December 2021.

In voiding nan arrest, Maddrey based on that location wasn't capable grounds to support nan menacing complaint against Forrester.

At nan time, Maddrey was apparently unaware that nan boys had accurately described nan metallic handgun recovered successful nan ex-cop's waistband, nan CCRB study found.

Retired NYPD bull Kruythoff Forrester (above) was arrested successful November 2021, but Maddrey sought to void nan arrest

The reappraisal committee recommended punishing Maddrey pinch revocation of 10 picnic days, but nan determination to instrumentality immoderate subject rested solely pinch NYPD Commissioner Sewell.

In nationalist remarks, Mayor Adams, a erstwhile NYPD captain, publically backed Maddrey, saying he acted 'appropriately' erstwhile he intervened successful Forrester's arrest.

'I deliberation he handled it appropriately and there's soul reviews that are done to make that determination,' Adams said astatine a property convention successful March.

Maddrey has besides denied immoderate wrongdoing .

Nevertheless, successful precocious May, Sewell decided that nan punishment recommended by nan CCRB was appropriate, and docked 10 picnic days from Maddrey.

It was a stunning rebuke for 1 of nan department's highest ranking members, and conscionable complete 2 weeks later, Sewell announced her resignation.

Sewell announced her plans to discontinue connected June 12, and Friday June 30 marks her last time pinch nan department.

In an soul memo announcing her resignation obtained by DailyMail.com, she offered nary logic for stepping down.

'Since I joined you almost a twelvemonth and a half agone we person faced tremendous tragedy, challenges and triumphs together,' she wrote.

Adams appointed Sewell arsenic nan city's 45th constabulary commissioner erstwhile he took agency successful January 2022, and she was nan first female to lead nan nation's largest constabulary department

'I person witnessed your compassion, heroics and selflessness connected a regular basis.'

She added: 'While my clip present will travel to a close, I will ne'er measurement distant from my defense and support for nan NYPD, and I will ever beryllium a champion for nan group of New York City.'

Adams appointed Sewell arsenic nan city's 45th constabulary commissioner erstwhile he took agency successful January 2022, and she was nan first female to lead nan nation's largest constabulary department.

Sewell, a 23-year seasoned of nan Nassau County constabulary department, wherever she was main of detectives, oversaw immoderate 35,000 uniformed offices and 18,000 civilian labor arsenic NYPD commissioner.

Raised successful nan New York borough of Queens, Sewell succeeded Dermot Shea, who was appointed nan city's apical bull successful 2019 by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio.

On Friday, Adams named Edward Caban, nan New York Police Department’s existent first lawman commissioner, arsenic Sewell's interim replacement.

Caban is seen arsenic a adjacent state to Adams, and was handpicked for nan department's second-highest domiciled by nan politician himself, according to nan New York Times.