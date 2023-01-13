NYT claims Riot Bitcoin miner uses 95% fossil fuels: Report

Bitcoin mining patient Riot slammed NYT complete mendacious reporting astir its crypto mining business.

Riot Platforms is simply a Bitcoin mining patient that supports nan Bitcoin blockchain done large-scale mining operations successful nan United States.

On 9 April 2023, nan New York Times published a study against nan crypto mining activities successful nan US and dragged retired nan names of aggregate Bitcoin mining companies.

NYT alleged that each Bitcoin mining companies usage 96% of power from fossil fuels. The study besides dragged Riot Platforms nether its study and claimed that Riot produces 1.9 cardinal tons of CO2 emissions per year.

It is agelong past clip to prohibition Bitcoin mining successful nan US. The existent “industry” energy request “is arsenic if different New York City’s worthy of residences were now drafting connected nan nation’s powerfulness supply,” https://t.co/MMEBZxPmGe — Climate Reality Project NYC (@nyc_climate) April 10, 2023 — Climate Reality Project NYC (@nyc_climate) April 10, 2023

Riot responded openly against specified misleading reporting and stated that Riot uses energy from Texas and that energy relies connected 24% upwind energy, 10% atomic energy, and 4% star energy.

Further Bitcoin mining patient besides stated that nan institution operates successful agrarian regions wherever upwind and star are “abundant and different wasted”.

According to Riot, nan NYT study is trying to deed nan Bitcoin web politically pinch nan thief of biased Data.

Riot Platforms, Inc. Statement: The New York Times’ Politically Driven Attack On Bitcoin Mining Is Full of Distortions & Outright Falsehoods. Read much successful today’s property release: https://t.co/NBRv0f1Zd5 — Riot Platforms, Inc. (@RiotPlatforms) April 10, 2023

Furthermore, nan Riot squad besides noted that nan NYT study grounded to usage nan information provided by Riot Platforms but they utilized those information which are disposable against nan crypto sector.

Crypto NFTs

In 2021, nan fame of crypto NFTs was astatine a highest level. At that clip galore crypto proponents promoted NFTs arsenic a caller measurement to utilize blockchain exertion successful nan existent world but galore crypto critics jumped against nan NFTs conception and claimed that NFTs will beryllium different large load connected nan crypto networks and these will further origin much CO2 emissions successful nan environment.

