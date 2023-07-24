The remanding successful custody of a French policeman successful nan metropolis of Marseille sparked caller contention Monday weeks aft convulsive riots, pinch a telephone from constabulary chiefs for nan serviceman to beryllium freed prompting fury connected nan near and interest wrong nan judiciary.

France was rocked by complete a week of riots that began past period complete nan sidesplitting of 17-year-old Nahel M. by a policeman during a postulation cheque extracurricular Paris. The serviceman has been charged and jailed up of nan trial.

In nan incident successful Marseille, a man named arsenic Hedi, 21, says he was beaten by 4 aliases 5 men he identified arsenic police during unrest successful nan metropolis complete nan decease of Nahel M. earlier this month.

He says he was besides deed successful nan caput by a blast shot fired by police. He underwent operations and has now returned location but risks losing nan show successful 1 eye, according to his lawyer.

Read moreFrench suburbs: Fresh protests against constabulary unit rooted successful decades of harassment, inequality

Four constabulary were charged past week complete nan incident, 1 of whom was remanded successful custody up of nan trial.

"Knowing that he is successful situation is stopping maine from sleeping," said France's nationalist constabulary main Frederic Veaux successful an question and reply pinch Le Parisien newspaper published connected Monday.

"In general, I judge that up of a imaginable trial, a constabulary serviceman should not beryllium successful prison, moreover if he whitethorn person committed superior faults aliases errors successful nan people of his work," he added.

Paris constabulary main Laurent Nunez tweeted that he shared nan stance of Veaux.

In an question and reply pinch French television, President Emmanuel Macron said connected Monday that he understood nan "emotion" of nan constabulary aft nan caller riots, while emphasising that "no 1 successful nan Republic is supra nan law".

Asked astir Veaux's remarks, Macron steered clear of giving a nonstop reaction. "It (the ruling to jailhouse nan policeman) is simply a determination which was taken by a judge truthful I americium not going to remark connected it."

'Above justice'?

According to a national source, who asked not to beryllium named, respective 100 Marseille constabulary officers person gone connected sick time off successful a motion of protestation complete nan officer's detention.

Others responded to nan telephone of nan SGP Police Unit national and put themselves nether truthful called "code 562" which intends that they only respond to emergency and basal missions.

But successful a uncommon nationalist intervention, Marseille's apical judge Olivier Leurent successful a connection urged "restraint truthful that nan judiciary tin prosecute nan investigation... free from unit and successful complete impartiality".

Hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon said France's leaders were refusing to telephone connected nan constabulary "to respect nan law" and constabulary were alternatively fixed a greenish ray to "wage war".

Read morePolice violence: How tin France tackle group profiling without first addressing race?

"It's highly serious, nan full constabulary level places itself supra justness and nan rules of pre-trial detention," added Socialist Party main Olivier Faure.

"What is astatine liking present is democracy and respect for nan norm of law. Parliament must beryllium reconvened urgently," he added.

The words of nan nationalist constabulary main were "scandalous" and "extremely superior successful a authorities of law", said Cecile Mamelin, vice president of nan Union of Magistrates.

The behaviour of nan French police, accused by critics of being marked by organization racism, had been nether scrutiny moreover earlier nan decease of Nahel M.

French prosecutors person besides opened an investigation into an online collection for nan French policeman who killed Nahel M. that received pledges of much than 1.6 cardinal euros ($1.7 million) earlier it was closed successful early July.

(AFP)