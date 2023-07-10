Ohio lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

9 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Ohio lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

State Rep. Bob Young was arrested and charged pinch domestic violence complete nan weekend, accused of assaulting a family member, according to tribunal records.

Police said Young struck nan personification successful nan look Thursday and past threw her telephone into a excavation to forestall her from calling 911.

INDIANA STATE REP ARRESTED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, LEAVING SITE OF CAR CRASH

Young, who appeared successful tribunal Saturday, is now taxable to respective protection orders, meaning he cannot beryllium adjacent aliases make interaction pinch nan personification he allegedly assaulted.

Ohio Fox News graphic

Republican Ohio authorities Rep. Bob Young has been arrested connected a home unit charge.

The Summit County Republican's agency did not instantly respond to a petition for comment, and he could not beryllium reached by phone. No lawyer was listed connected tribunal documents for him.

FORMER DEMOCRAT TRANSGENDER STATE REP WITH SHOCKING CRIMINAL PAST ARRESTED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

House Speaker Jason Stephens, a fellow Republican, called connected Young to resign. The incident took spot pursuing a fundraiser for Young and different lawmaker astatine which Stephens was a typical guest, though Stephens said he near beforehand.

"Although I judge that group are guiltless until proven guilty, I asked Bob for his resignation arsenic authorities typical truthful he tin attraction connected his family astatine this time," Stephens said Sunday successful a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A connection seeking remark was near for nan Summit County sheriff's office.

More
Source Foxnews

Related Article

President Biden skips NATO dinner; White House cites ongoing workload

President Biden skips NATO dinner; White House cites ongoing workload

6 hours ago
DC Council passes emergency crime bill amid sharp rise in violent crimes

DC Council passes emergency crime bill amid sharp rise in violent crimes

7 hours ago
Legislative standstill may lead to tuition hikes at Pennsylvania's top universities

Legislative standstill may lead to tuition hikes at Pennsylvania's top universities

8 hours ago
Gun rights group issues 'travel advisory' for Massachusetts after lawmaker proposes more firearm restrictions

Gun rights group issues 'travel advisory' for Massachusetts after lawmaker proposes more firearm restrictions

9 hours ago

Popular Article

2023 Hot Seat Rankings: Jimbo Fisher among seven college football coaches with their jobs on the line

2023 Hot Seat Rankings: Jimbo Fisher among seven college football coaches with their jobs on the line

14 hours ago
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy owning LIV Golf teams among proposals during PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia PIF talks

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy owning LIV Golf teams among proposals during PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia PIF talks

14 hours ago
Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs rivalry fueled by trash talk on both sides: 'We'll see them in December'

Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs rivalry fueled by trash talk on both sides: 'We'll see them in December'

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.