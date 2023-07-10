Ohio lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

State Rep. Bob Young was arrested and charged pinch domestic violence complete nan weekend, accused of assaulting a family member, according to tribunal records.

Police said Young struck nan personification successful nan look Thursday and past threw her telephone into a excavation to forestall her from calling 911.

Young, who appeared successful tribunal Saturday, is now taxable to respective protection orders, meaning he cannot beryllium adjacent aliases make interaction pinch nan personification he allegedly assaulted.

The Summit County Republican's agency did not instantly respond to a petition for comment, and he could not beryllium reached by phone. No lawyer was listed connected tribunal documents for him.

House Speaker Jason Stephens, a fellow Republican, called connected Young to resign. The incident took spot pursuing a fundraiser for Young and different lawmaker astatine which Stephens was a typical guest, though Stephens said he near beforehand.

"Although I judge that group are guiltless until proven guilty, I asked Bob for his resignation arsenic authorities typical truthful he tin attraction connected his family astatine this time," Stephens said Sunday successful a statement.

A connection seeking remark was near for nan Summit County sheriff's office.