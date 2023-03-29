Ohio legislators introduce bill abolishing death penalty

The decease punishment could beryllium abolished in Ohio nether upcoming bipartisan authorities announced Tuesday — nan latest successful what has been years of effort to extremity superior reward successful nan state.

State senators from some sides of nan aisle called for an extremity to nan practice, citing nan financial rustle to taxpayers to support an inmate connected decease row, nan deficiency of lethal injection narcotics that has led to an unofficial moratorium connected executions successful nan state, nan threat of executing an guiltless personification and questions complete a state's correct to extremity a life.

"This isn’t a Republican aliases Democratic issue," said measure sponsor Sen. Nickie Antonio, a Lakewood Democrat. "No matter what a person’s logic for supporting this legislation, it’s captious for our ain corporate humanity."

The connection is acold from new. Antonio and GOP Sen. Steve Huffman of Tipp City introduced nan measurement past session. It grounded to get immoderate traction, arsenic it has for respective legislative sessions contempt support from immoderate of nan mostly Republicans.

But increasing nationalist guidance to nan decease punishment has Antonio hopeful this clip around, she said astatine Tuesday's property conference, arsenic does a caller General Assembly that includes a twelve Senators who support ending nan decease penalty.

A bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers person introduced a measure to abolish nan decease penaly successful nan state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

First-term Republican Sen. Michelle Reynolds said she backs nan measurement because she is "pro-life" and believes quality life should not beryllium utilized arsenic a bargaining chip.

"Life is our astir precious gift, and our statutes should uphold and uplift this," Reynolds said.

It's not clear wherever legislative activity could return nan bill. GOP Senate President Matt Huffman — Steve Huffman's relative — supports nan decease penalty, though he antecedently said he's unfastened to statement and chat connected nan topic. Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens besides said he was unfastened to further statement successful Legislature.

Currently, Ohio has an unofficial moratorium connected superior punishment, aft GOP Gov. Mike DeWine instructed lawmakers to find an replacement method to lethal injection, citing nan state's inability to get nan needed drugs. He has delayed respective executions since.

The state’s past execution was July 18, 2018, erstwhile Ohio put to decease Robert Van Hook for sidesplitting David Self successful Cincinnati successful 1985. Ohio presently has 134 group connected decease row, according to nan nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association opposes nan legislation, calling it "dangerous" and saying it would trim Ohio's "worst criminals" a break.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, a protagonist of nan decease penalty, said successful a connection that nan measure provides a level to talk a needed overhaul of Ohio's superior reward system, calling it "a farce and a surgery committedness of justice."