OJK: ASEAN Taxonomy 2 Will Boost Green Financing from Global Banks

Summary

The 2023 ASEAN Summit intends to merchandise actual solutions related to sustainable financing. One of nan latest outcomes of nan gathering is nan 2nd type of nan ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance issued by The ASEAN Taxonomy Board (ATB).

Financial Services Authority (OJK) president Mahendra Siregar explained that nan ASEAN Taxonomy 2 would beryllium a line to facilitate nan improvement of a greenish system and infrastructure for greenish financing successful Southeast Asia.

"The OJK has provided feedback for nan ASEAN Taxonomy 2. We are delighted to cognize location banks and various financial institutions will support nan decommissioning of coal-fired powerfulness plants to beryllium replaced pinch renewable power ones," he said astatine nan 2023 ASEAN Summit successful Nusa Dua, Bali, connected Thursday.