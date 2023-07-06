OKX to Launch Signal Trading Platform, Empowering Traders with High-Quality Signals and Seamless Execution

Dubai, UAE, July 6th, 2023, Chainwire

OKX’s Signal Trading is simply a trading bot and marketplace that bridges nan spread betwixt awesome providers and traders

Signal Trading will beryllium integrated pinch TradingView, enabling awesome providers and traders to create signals straight connected nan starring charting platform

A pre-launch waitlist is disposable now for awesome providers and institutions

OKX, nan world’s second-largest crypto speech by trading measurement and a starring Web3 exertion company, has announced nan upcoming motorboat of Signal Trading, a marketplace wherever users tin entree automated trading strategies based connected method analysis, aliases ‘signals,’ which bespeak whether to bargain aliases waste crypto.

The marketplace, group to motorboat successful August-September 2023, will let users to take from a scope of awesome providers, including institutions and pro traders. Interested users and awesome providers tin motion up to nan waitlist to beryllium nan first to person updates and access.

Signal Trading will beryllium integrated pinch TradingView, enabling awesome providers and traders to create signals straight connected nan charting platform, arsenic good arsenic specify nan desired action, instrumentality and different parameters associated pinch that peculiar trading signal. With Signal Trading, users tin access, travel and transcript signals without manual execution, redeeming clip and effort.

Advantages for awesome providers include:

Expansion opportunities by listing signals connected OKX’s Signal Trading, giving them entree to a marketplace of complete 50 cardinal traders

Integrated pinch TradingView, a starring level for generating signals

In galore cases, a important simplification successful latency and costs typically associated pinch listing signals connected third-party platforms

Advantages for awesome traders include:

Avoidance of subscription fees associated pinch third-party platforms

In galore cases, a important simplification successful latency issues that are prevalent connected third-party platforms

Trust and reliability of utilizing 1 of nan world’s starring crypto exchanges

A wide assortment of awesome providers to take from and compare

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: “OKX Signal Trading will further amended users’ trading acquisition connected OKX by providing entree to a divers scope of high-quality signals from apical providers, reducing manual introduction errors and unlocking a world of trading opportunities for traders. With precocious algorithms, real-time marketplace information and a divers scope of awesome providers available, Signal Trading will beryllium nan eventual solution for those seeking to elevate their trading crippled and link pinch a world organization of traders.”

About OKX

OKX is nan second-largest world crypto speech by trading measurement and a starring Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by much than 50 cardinal world users, OKX is known for being nan fastest and astir reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a apical partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX intends to supercharge nan instrumentality acquisition pinch caller engagement opportunities. OKX is besides nan apical partner of nan Tribeca Festival arsenic portion of an inaugural to bring much creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, nan OKX Wallet is nan platform’s latest offering for group looking to research nan world of NFTs and nan metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and information and publishes its Proof of Reserves connected a monthly basis.

To study much astir OKX, download our app aliases visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to supply immoderate investment, tax, aliases ineligible advice, nor should it beryllium considered an connection to purchase, sell, clasp aliases connection immoderate services relating to integer assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, impact a precocious grade of risk, tin up and down greatly, and tin moreover go worthless. You should cautiously see whether trading aliases holding integer assets is suitable for you successful ray of your financial information and consequence tolerance. OKX does not supply finance aliases plus recommendations. You are solely responsible for your finance decisions, and OKX is not responsible for immoderate imaginable losses. Past capacity is not suggestive of early results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment master for questions astir your circumstantial circumstances.

