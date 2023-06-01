‘Olam’ trailer: Arjun Ashokan, Lenaa star in a mystery-thriller set at a mountaintop

The trailer of nan upcoming Malayalam movie Olam, starring Arjun Ashokan and Lenaa, was released by nan makers connected Saturday. Directed by VS Abhilash, nan movie besides stars Noby Marcose, Binu Pappu, Harisree Asokan, Suresh, Chandra Menon and Pauly Valsan.

The trailer shows Arjun and his friend Noby climbing a upland to meet their friend. There, Arjun’s characteristic meets nan characteristic played by Lenaa, an alluring, mysterious woman. Arjun gets drugged and nan remainder of nan trailer goes by successful a flash, showing glimpses of a constabulary investigation. The trailer does a awesome occupation of not revealing overmuch astir nan crippled of nan film.

Director Abhilash has written nan on pinch Lenaa. Olam has cinematography by Neeraj Ravi and Ashkar, editing by Samjith Mohammed, and euphony composed by Arun Thomas.

Produced by Naufal Punathil nether nan Punathil Productions banner, Olam is group to merchandise successful theatres connected July 7.

Lenaa was seen this twelvemonth successful Anuragam, Oh My Darling, and Ennalum Ente Aliya. 2023 has been nan twelvemonth of Arjun Ashokan, arsenic he was seen successful Romancham, Pranaya Vilasam, Thuramukham, and Thrishanku. He besides has Ennittu Avasanam, Nancy Rani, Chaaver, Thattasery Kootam, Khajuraho Dreams, Theeppori Benny, Sambavam Nadanna Rathriyil, and Antappan Weds Ancy amongst galore more in different stages of production.

