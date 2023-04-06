OLIVER HOLT: Phil Mickelson has changed and looks a hollow man who has been banished to the margins

For 1 day, and possibly for 1 time only, a leader came successful from nan acold astatine the Masters connected Thursday.

In nan sunshine of early afternoon, they were waiting for Phil Mickelson connected nan first tee. A heap of scorecards sat connected a trestle table, weighed down by a mates of mini rocks and immoderate Masters coasters.

A integrative cup stood adjacent to them, filled to nan brim pinch nan mini greenish pellets they usage present to disguise immoderate blemishes connected nan grass. They do not for illustration blemishes astatine Augusta National but immoderate cannot beryllium disguised.

Twenty minutes aft midday, nan man who has won this tourney 3 times ambled complete from nan putting greenish and greeted nan officials successful their greenish jackets. He addressed 1 of them by name, arsenic if he had ne'er been away, arsenic if he had ne'er fallen from grace, arsenic if he had ne'er led nan LIV breakaway, arsenic if he had ne'er turned himself into a pariah. ‘Good to spot you again,’ he said. And nan officials smiled backmost astatine him.

Mickelson looked different. His look is gaunt and pinched and his locomotion a small stooped, arsenic if he carries nan dense load of a tainted bequest arsenic he walks nan fairways wherever erstwhile he was nan favoured son, this generation’s Arnold Palmer pinch this generation’s Arnie’s Army successful tow. Mickelson is changed. It is arsenic if he has go 1 of nan hollow men, a man astatine nan bosom of things for truthful agelong and now banished to nan margins.

‘Our dried voices, erstwhile we susurration together, are quiet and meaningless, arsenic upwind successful barren grass,’ T. S. Eliot wrote successful The Hollow Men and that is what Mickelson, much than immoderate of nan LIV play rebels, has been struggling with. The nonaccomplishment of his place. The nonaccomplishment of his voice. The thought became a reality astatine nan Champions Dinner connected Tuesday nighttime erstwhile Mickelson is said to person hardly uttered a connection each night.

One of nan all-time greats of nan crippled has go a prophet without honour. Mickelson’s imagination was to usage LIV arsenic leverage to unit nan PGA Tour to raise its prize money and its moving conditions and his imagination has travel to fruition.

LIV has forced nan PGA Tour to make extremist changes. Mickelson’s erstwhile colleagues, men for illustration Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, person go nan beneficiaries, and yet Mickelson is retired successful nan cold, watching others profit from nan stance he took.

There is nary turning backmost for him now. On his achromatic garment and his achromatic hat, location were garish triangle logos promoting nan Hy Flyers squad he captains connected nan LIV tour. It would beryllium adjacent to opportunity that neither he nor nan Hy Flyers person been lighting up LIV.

Mickelson sits successful 42nd spot successful nan individual LIV standings, which lists only 49 participants. The Hy Flyers are successful 10th spot successful nan 12-team league. Not that anyone pays overmuch attraction anyway.

As he walked connected to that first tee connected Thursday, it felt arsenic if we watching golf’s mislaid soul. It was only 2 years agone that he completed 1 of nan top achievements successful nan history of play by winning nan USPGA Championship connected nan Ocean Course astatine Kiawah Island astatine nan property of 50 and go nan oldest ever victor of a Major. That feels for illustration a life ago. He is classed 425 successful nan world now. Last week, astatine nan LIV arena successful Orlando, he vanished 41st successful a section of 48.

Very small was expected of him astatine Augusta erstwhile he teed it up for nan first round. He missed nan Masters past twelvemonth arsenic he struggled to header pinch being astatine nan centre of nan LIV maelstrom. He had been anointed its ringleader, nan fire-starter for a civilian warfare that is still tearing play isolated and he was struggling to woody pinch nan scrutiny and nan upheaval. ‘I cognize I person not been astatine my best,’ he said astatine nan time, ‘and I desperately request immoderate clip distant to prioritise nan ones I emotion astir and activity connected being nan man I want to be.’

And yet connected Thursday, thing beautiful happened astatine nan Masters. Golf sewage Mickelson back. For 1 tourney only, perhaps, possibly moreover for 1 information only. But it still felt for illustration thing to cherish. Augusta tin sometimes enactment arsenic a salve for nan troubled. It has performed that usability for Tiger Woods successful nan past. More than once. It is still doing it now.

Perhaps that is because, wrong its walls, nan traditions of Augusta National look to blot retired nan existent world. It is simply a cocoon wherever mobile phones are not allowed and societal media does not beryllium and nan jeering of players would ne'er beryllium tolerated. It has helped to heal Woods successful nan past and location were times connected Thursday erstwhile it seemed to beryllium doing nan aforesaid for Mickelson. Suddenly, he was backmost wherever he erstwhile belonged.

He received lukewarm applause connected nan first tee and erstwhile he striped his thrust down nan mediate of nan fairway, he sewage more. ‘Yes, sir,’ 1 of nan patrons yelled retired arsenic he followed nan formation of Mickelson’s ball. He deed his attack to nan greenish correct astatine nan pin and vanished pinch a par. ‘I missed you successful Jacksonville defending your title,’ different patron said arsenic Mickelson walked to nan 2nd tee. ‘Maybe I’ll spot you adjacent year.’ Mickelson glanced astatine him and gave him nan thumbs-up motion that was erstwhile nan trademark of his likability.

The par-5 2nd spread was vintage Mickelson. It was, to beryllium honest, a reminder of why he was truthful loved, a reminder of what we person been missing, a reminder of conscionable what a brilliant, sublime talent he possesses. He carved his tee changeable nan woods connected nan correct of nan fairway and, surrounded by awe-struck admirers, he smashed it retired pinch a wood. There was nan sound of a branch snapping but nan shot flew onwards and came to remainder by a tv building 50 feet from nan beforehand of nan green. ‘Hell, yeah,’ 1 of nan patrons shouted.

Another crowd gathered astir Mickelson’s ball. Chairs were moved to springiness him a statement of show to nan green. This time, he produced thing adjacent to 1 of nan flop shots he was revered for, looping it precocious into nan aerial and bringing it to remainder 5 feet from nan pin. Mickelson drained nan putt for birdie to roars of support from nan assemblage and marvelling shakes of nan caput each astir nan green. It was a joyousness to watch. It was play astatine its innovative, imaginative best.

Mickelson dropped a changeable astatine nan adjacent spread but past birdied some nan eighth and nan ninth, pinch a monster 30ft putt, to spell to 2 nether and sneak connected to nan little reaches of nan leaderboard. He deed nan shot into nan h2o astatine nan 11th and dropped 2 shots but his tee changeable complete Rae’s Creek astatine nan 12th to wrong six feet of nan spread was a point of beauty and he made birdie to move backmost into nan red.

He made different birdie astatine nan 13th but past embraced much chaos astatine nan 14th. His tee changeable nestled adjacent to a character trunk, truthful adjacent that it did not springiness a left-hander a shot. So he had to hook it retired pinch a right-handed stance and it flew crossed nan fairway into unsmooth astatine nan different side. That he escaped pinch a bogey that reduced him to -1 was thing of a triumph.

He birdied nan 15th but recovered nan water, again, astatine nan 16th and dropped a changeable there. He was successful nan trees astatine nan 17th and rescued par pinch different ridiculously bully flop shot. He vanished his information connected -1, six shots disconnected nan lead, 3 shots up of Woods.

It was each vintage Mickelson, chaos mixed pinch breathtakingly superb golf. It is why his sound successful play should beryllium truthful overmuch much than quiet and meaningless, exiled to nan wasteland of nan LIV tour. For 1 time astatine least, golf’s awesome entertainer was back, a pariah nary more, a leader brought successful from nan cold.

