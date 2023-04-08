Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey get engaged while on RV road trip

4 days ago
Congratulations, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey!

On April 7, nan mates announced that they exchanged rings pinch a series of black-and-white photos from nan typical moment.

Super Bowl LVII - Previews - Thursday February 9thChristian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo be nan NFL Honors arena Feb. 9 successful Phoenix, Arizona.Anthony Behar - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In nan first image, Culpo, 30, covers a wide grin pinch her hands arsenic McCaffrey, 26, is connected bended knee successful beforehand of her, holding a mini box.

"4.2.23," they captioned the associated Instagram post, bracketed by 2 emoji of infinity signs.

The connection appears to person occurred successful a canyon successful beforehand of a spot of flowers. Culpo wore a blazer pinch high-heeled boots while McCaffrey wore a sweater.

In nan different photos shared by nan exemplary and master shot star, nan mates holds hands arsenic they laugh, stock a tender hug and show disconnected Culpo's engagement ring.

On her Instagram story, Culpo reshared their post.

"We tried to support this quiet arsenic agelong arsenic imaginable but apparently connection travels fast," she wrote complete nan image. "I'm marrying my champion friend. I emotion you truthful much, fiancé."

Olivia Culpo shares nan news of her engagement to Christian McCaffrey.Olivia Culpo shares nan news of her engagement to Christian McCaffrey.Instagram

She besides shared a image of their dog, named Oliver Sprinkles, sitting politely adjacent to nan ring.

"Our small ringing bearer," she wrote.

Culpo is simply a erstwhile Miss USA and Miss Universe victor and is nan existent prima of nan TLC reality series, “The Culpo Sisters,” which premiered successful November.

McCaffrey is simply a moving backmost for nan San Francisco 49ers.

Friends congratulated nan mates connected nan news successful nan remark conception of their post.

"Ayyyyy congrats bud!" state euphony vocalist Luke Combs wrote.

"Yessssir," McCaffrey's teammate Fred Warner added.

Lori Harvey besides commented, "Congratulations!!!!" adding respective achromatic bosom emoji.

Before announcing nan engagement, Culpo shared pictures and videos from their travels successful an RV.

"Road-trip shenangins," she captioned respective snaps April 5.

In a get-ready-with-me video shared April 4, Culpo gave viewers a circuit of their RV and called nan experience, "my favourite travel I've ever been on."

"Christian and I packed our bags, we brought Oliver present pinch us, and we near for nan unfastened road," she said successful nan video.

Culpo and McCaffrey person been romantically linked since 2019.

Maddie Ellis

Maddie Ellis is simply a play editor astatine TODAY Digital. 

Source Today

