Olympic silver medalist calls for Nike boycott after retail giant makes Dylan Mulvaney paid ambassador

Nike continues to person backlash aft transgender influencer Dylan Muvaney posted aggregate photos to societal media modeling its sports bras and leggings.

Mulvaney, whose look was precocious put connected honorary cans of Bud Light by brew shaper Anheuser-Busch, posted nan photos to Instagram connected Wednesday.

Anheuser-Busch group societal media ablaze erstwhile brew juggernaut Bud Light celebrated transgender activistic Dylan Mulvaney’s "365 Days of Girlhood" pinch a polarizing promotion. (Instagram)

On Thursday, Olympian Caitlin Jenner announced nan motorboat of nan "Fairness First PAC" successful bid to "fight nan extremist gender ideology, put parental authorities astatine nan forefront of education, and support boys retired of women’s sports."

TRANSGENDER FEMALE GOLFER BREANNA GILL WINS WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT IN AUSTRALIA

Sharron Davies, nan victor of a metallic badge successful swimming astatine nan 1980 Olympics, called for nan nationalist to boycott companies specified arsenic Nike connected Thursday.

"Nobody really seems really to beryllium listening to nan wide public," Davies said connected GB News.

"And that’s what seems to beryllium incredibly frustrating. So, nan only measurement we tin really make these companies and make governments perceive is to boycott pinch our wallet."

English erstwhile competitory swimmer Sharron Davies, right, interviews Chloe Tutton of Great Britain pursuing her Women's 100m Breaststroke power connected Day 2 of nan Rio 2016 Olympic Games astatine nan Olympic Aquatics Stadium connected Aug. 7, 2016 successful Rio de Janeiro. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Davies pointed retired that Mulvaney is promoting a sports bra, an point of clothing that "doesn’t apply" to Mulvaney.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Like you said, sports bras erstwhile location was thing to put successful nan sports bra, erstwhile it’s really important that each women get due support erstwhile they do sport. It conscionable doesn’t make sense," Davies said.

"For a agelong time, they [Nike] sponsored Allyson Felix, 1 of nan world's astir unthinkable way athletes. And past erstwhile Allyson sewage pregnant, they reduced her sponsorship by 70% erstwhile she had thing hap to her that happens only to women.

"It’s conscionable this full disdain that women are being treated to astatine nan moment, peculiarly successful nan world of athletics wherever physiology makes truthful overmuch difference." Davies continued.

Nike’s latest run comes arsenic transgender participation successful athletics has go a awesome governmental issue.

On Thursday, erstwhile NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was physically assaulted pursuing a reside astatine San Francisco State University to students astir redeeming women's sports astatine a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute arena connected nan campus.

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines reacts aft finishing tied for 5th successful nan 200 Freestyle finals astatine nan NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships connected March 18, 2022 astatine nan McAuley Aquatic Center successful Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The prisoners are moving nan asylum astatine SFSU...I was ambushed and physically deed doubly by a man," Gaines wrote successful nan tweet. "This is impervious that women request sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures maine I'm doing thing right. When they want you silent, speak louder."

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report