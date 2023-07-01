On a beautiful day for seven-on-seven summer football, Mason York shows he's somebody

There couldn’t person been amended playing conditions for Saturday’s Battle of nan Beach seven-on-seven passing tourney astatine Huntington Beach Edison High. The entity was overcast, nan somesthesia was successful nan precocious 60s and nary 1 was allowed to sack nan quarterback.

Edison coach Jeff Grady made group laughter pinch his scheduling. You’d deliberation nan location squad would commencement disconnected pinch an easy opponent, for illustration it was a homecoming game. Instead he scheduled defending Open Division authorities champion Bellflower St. John Bosco.

Edison won nan matchup and went 4-0 successful greeting excavation play.

It was an opportunity to spot Edison’s latest “overachieving” prima receiver, Mason York. Well, overachieving only successful nan minds of those who don’t cognize what bully players look like.

“That is nan Edison way,” York said. “Usually we person 1 danasiwa feline connected nan roster, but we triumph games. And there’s a logic for that.”

York, 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, is nan latest Charger to activity his butt disconnected to support getting better. He joined nan way squad and ran nan 400 meters successful 49.91 seconds this outpouring and improved his 200 clip by much than a 2nd while besides moving connected 2 relay teams.

“I’m usually a long-speed benignant of guy, truthful it helped maine build up my quickness and get disconnected nan shot quicker, which is simply a large thief to my game,” he said.

He caught 47 passes arsenic a inferior pinch 9 touchdowns. He’s sewage assemblage offers coming successful and is approaching recruiting pinch an old-school attitude.

“My mom told maine if I’m committing somewhere, we’re not changing,” he said. “We’re staying location and not trying to transportation out. We want to build a narration for 4 years.”

Edison was beaten by Rancho Cucamonga successful nan opening information of nan day playoffs erstwhile York had to beryllium retired because of calf tightness, but nan time was 1 for nan Chargers to beryllium proud about.

“This is for illustration nan biggest tourney successful nan section area,” York said. “It has everybody who’s somebody.”

It’s clip to put York successful nan class arsenic “somebody.”

Champions

Stanford-bound backmost Elijah Brown of Mater Dei fires a walk astatine Saturday’s Battle of nan Beach passing tournament. (Craig Weston)

Bruce Rollinson is nary longer Mater Dei’s shot coach. The caller caput coach, Frank McManus, has a loud, energetic sound that was easy heard astir Edison’s section connected Saturday arsenic he urged players to travel done successful large moments. They did conscionable that, going unbeaten connected nan time and defeating Rancho Cucamonga successful nan title game. Rancho Cucamonga defeated St. John Bosco successful nan semifinals.

Stanford-bound backmost Elijah Brown is good known for his determination making, and combining that pinch receivers specified arsenic Marcus Brown and nan Monarchs’ talented unit of protect backs led to an 8-0 record.

Mater Dei has added erstwhile JSerra caput coach Scott McKnight arsenic an adjunct coach successful complaint of typical teams.

Jordan Ross of Warren makes nan reliable drawback against Mater Dei astatine nan Battle of nan Beach passing tournament. (Craig Weston)

One of nan individual standouts each time was receiver Jordan Ross of Downey Warren. Recently committed to Colorado State, he had respective spectacular catches against Mater Dei successful excavation play. Warren was without backmost Madden Iamaleava, who was competing successful a volleyball tournament.

Next Saturday location will beryllium tournaments astatine Mission Viejo, St. John Bosco, Simi Valley and Baldwin Park.

Stipend champion

Working for a charter schoolhouse has its benefits, specified arsenic coaching stipends overmuch amended that others successful nan Los Angeles Unified School District. It intends Lake Balboa Birmingham coach Jim Rose could person nan astir money of immoderate coach this coming season.

He’s scheduled to person $9,500 arsenic shot coach, $6,000 arsenic girls’ seven-on-seven emblem shot coach and $7,500 arsenic softball coach for a full of $23,000. LAUSD pays shot coaches $5,622 and softball coaches person $5,024.

Husky recruiting haul

It was a immense week for nan Washington Huskies shot squad successful position of recruiting Southern California successful nan people of 2024.

Cornerback Peyton Waters of Birmingham, nan City Section Open Division subordinate of nan year, committed to Washington connected Thursday, joining tight extremity Decker DeGraaf of Glendora, receivers Jason Robinson of Long Beach Poly and Justice Williams of Westlake Village Oaks Christian, and backmost Dermaricus Davis of Etiwanda. One of Washington’s recruiters is erstwhile Woodland Hills Taft moving backmost Lee Marks.

UCLA commit

Eric Freeny, a 6-foot-4 elder defender who helped Corona Centennial triumph 3 consecutive Southern Section Open Division hoops championships, announced his committedness to UCLA connected Saturday.