On the Dikshitar trail with G. Ravi Kiran and Madhusudanan Kalaichelvan

Dikshita Kshetra Darshanam is simply a task by Guruguhaamrta, which has been moving to beforehand and believe nan philharmonic bequest of Dikshitar. Over nan past 14 years, it has been conducting respective activities successful this direction, nan latest being Dikshita Kshetra Darshanam. This task has been conceived by Carnatic vocalist G. Ravi Kiran, who is besides nan laminitis and managing trustee of Guruguhaamrta. Along pinch him is Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan, who is simply a storyteller, and history and practice enthusiast. The 2 person been creating video documentaries, which are filmed astatine nan kshetras that Dikshitar visited and documented successful his kritis. Available connected Guruguhaamrta’s YouTube Channel, they are a awesome root of accusation not only for students of euphony but besides for connoisseurs. Ravi Kiran renders nan kritis pinch passion and Madhusudanan elucidates them pinch adjacent fervour. The taxable euphony for nan bid has been composed by elder mridangist K. Arun Prakash.

The first section premiered connected March 24, 2022 coincided pinch nan 247th commencement day of Dikshitar. Even though he was calved successful Tiruvarur, he made Ettayapuram his home. He travelled extensively, opening his travel arsenic a devi upasaka successful Kashi, and later visited various temple crossed South India. . Each of his creation delve into nan intricate specifications astir nan places and nan presiding deities of nan temples.

Speaking astir nan project, Ravi Kiran says, “Since location is nary authentic documentation, Dikshitar Kshetra Darshanam lends a ocular facet to nan aural beauty of these compositions.”

The 4th section of nan bid connected Vaitheeswaran Koil was released connected March 24 this year, connected nan juncture of nan 248th commencement day of nan composer. ‘Bhajare re chitta’ group to raga Kalyani is dedicated to Vaidyanathar and his consort Balambika.

The section opens pinch awesome shots of nan temple and nan adjoining streets pinch a commentary connected nan temple’s history and significance. The conversations betwixt Ravi Kiran and Madhusudanan are informal, yet intense, 1 point starring to nan other. The 2 attack Dikshitar from 2 different perspectives — philharmonic and philosophical. Ravi Kiran’s rendition of nan Kalyani creation (accompanied by Sayee Rakshith, K. Arun Prakash and N. Guruprasad) is exquisite; he makes absorbing observations astir nan kriti, Dikshitar’s portrayal of Kalyani, nan resemblance to Tyagaraja’s ‘Nidhichala’, etc. Madhusudanan deconstructs words, taking phrases backmost to their source.

Question: What led you to motorboat Guruguhaamruta?

Answer: I ever had a fascination for Dikshitar’s works, which was fostered successful maine by my guru T.M. Krishna. Seeing him group to tune Dikshitar kritis from nan Sangita Sampradaya Pradarshini fuelled my liking further.

Q: The communal cognition is that Dikshitar’s kritis are complex. How would you respond to that?

A: Tyagaraja’s Pancharatna kritis, for example, are analyzable useful of creation music. However, listening to them astatine concerts person helped demystify nan compositions for us. Unfortunately, this did not hap successful nan lawsuit of Dikshitar’s kritis.

Q: What do you deliberation is nan accomplishment of Guruguhamruta since its motorboat successful 2009?

A: We person been consistently conducting astatine slightest 3 flagship events each twelvemonth — akhandam astatine nan Dikshitar’s samadhi successful Ettayapuram, a title of Dikshitar kritis (which is now world and online) and a day-long Dikshitar Day successful November. For nan past 2 years, we person besides been producing contented connected YouTube specified arsenic ‘Raganga Malika’ and ‘Dikshita Kshetra Darshanam’.

Q: How did Dikshita Kshetra Darshanam travel about?

A: There are galore aspects to Dikshitar kritis. The astir important being kshetra kritis, which interweaves euphony pinch nan history of nan temple, nan architectural specifications arsenic good arsenic nan Puranic references. Dikshita Kshetra Darshanam is an effort to create documentaries, The kritis are sung and discussed wrong nan abstraction they are group in. We person released 3 episodes: Tirukkannamangai, Sri Vanchiam and Mannargudi.

Q: How are you raising costs for this project?

A: It is being funded by individual donors. We telephone them The Dikshitar Collective — a group of Dikshitar lovers from astir nan globe.

Q: How do you scheme and sprout each episode?

A: We person a database of kshetras and nan associated kritis that we intend covering. Once we place nan kshetra/kriti for an episode, I do a recce pinch nan video squad led by M. Muthukrishnan. I activity intimately pinch Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan. While nan sprout takes astir 2 days, nan edit 20-30 days. I person to negociate it pinch my performance schedule.

Q: How galore episodes person you envisioned?

A: The first play comprises six episodes — we produced 1 section each 3 months past twelvemonth and dream to support that this twelvemonth too.