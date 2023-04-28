One Animal Crossing Rock Star Deserves to Return in New Horizons' Successor

Despite New Horizons' roster of complete four-hundred villagers, immoderate beloved characters from past Animal Crossing titles person yet to make a reappearance. With a awesome creation and absorbing characteristic type, 1 specified villager from nan series' first introduction could reemerge successful New Horizons' successor, making a compelling summation to its flock of sheep.

Woolio was introduced successful nan series' first entry, titled Dobutsu nary Mori, developed for nan N64 successful Japan. The crippled was later released for nan GameCube arsenic Dobutsu nary Mori+ and translated for world audiences done its English title, Animal Crossing. Woolio's past quality was done a Japanese-exclusive update to nan game, Doubtsu nary Mori e+, which sought to see nan features coming successful nan English and PAL type of nan game. With 2 decades since its release, Woolio has been trapped successful clip to nan GameCube, yet to make a reappearance successful nan newer entries of nan franchise.

Woolio Could Add Variety to nan Sheep Roster of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Successor

Woolio is an Animal Crossing sheep villager known for his rocker appearance; his astir distinguishable features travel successful nan shape of a greenish prima connected his look accentuated by a brace of achromatic sunglasses that plays disconnected his cool appeal. His agleam purple wool and polka dot garment adhd to nan colorfulness of his character, helping to cement nan villager arsenic a ocular standout. With a jock characteristic befitting of his precocious energy, Woolio feels for illustration he would beryllium correct astatine location among nan sheep of New Horizons' successor, adding immoderate assortment to its roster.

Of nan fourteen sheep villagers successful Animal Crossing: New Horizons, nan overwhelming mostly are female. The 3 antheral sheep featured successful nan game, Curlos, Pietro, and Dom, skew towards nan 'smug' characteristic type, pinch Dom near arsenic nan only jock among nan group. Though Dom and Woolio stock nan aforesaid characteristic and animal type, their ocular designs disagree rather a spot from 1 another; Dom's pinkish colour strategy and rainbow clothing could make Woolio a cleanable opposition pinch his rocker get-up, giving nan villager a logic to return contempt nan overlap. Additionally, his creation could make him a cleanable friend for different villagers for illustration nan koala Eugene, whose philharmonic hobby and clothing style falls successful statement pinch nan rocker archetype.

Given Woolio's penchant for stone 'n roll, nan characteristic would activity rather good successful a music-inspired landscape, making items for illustration nan mic stand, amp, and jukebox each nan much applicable for decoration. Naturally, Woolio's favourite K.K. Slider opus successful Animal Crossing is 'K.K. Rock,' which could springiness nan villager adorable opportunities to singing on crossed players' dressed up environments. Though his location decor successful nan series' first introduction was a spot bare fixed nan game's constraints connected items and different customization, a imaginable reappearance successful New Horizons' successor could beryllium conducive to each types of nosy decor ideas for nan villager. An animated wallpaper akin to ACNH's 'Pro Wrestling Match Wall' could beryllium introduced to look for illustration a crowd astatine a stone concert, moving arsenic nan cleanable backdrop for Woolio photograph opportunities.

Given nan immense scope of clothing options that New Horizons' successor will undoubtedly feature, players would person tons of rocker-type clothing items to gift Woolio, including leather jackets, agleam logo tees, and polka dot garments that necktie into nan villager's eclectic design. Players could moreover lucifer pinch nan stone prima by utilizing nan successor's balanced to New Horizons' civilization creation feature, coating a greenish prima connected their faces to mimic his make-up. The characteristic leaves galore possibilities that necktie into nan creation staples of nan series, making his imaginable reappearance a compelling one. With a stand-out ocular creation and nosy stone prima influence, Woolio could really amp up nan adjacent Animal Crossing entry pinch his presence, making him a instrumentality favourite successful nan series.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is disposable now for nan Nintendo Switch.

MORE: The Next Animal Crossing Needs nan Best of New Horizons and City Folk