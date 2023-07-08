One dead, 300 homeless after shack fire on KZN south coast

“The problem was nan grade of nan occurrence and nan state cylinder which blew up astatine his shack. Another situation besides came pinch my relative failing to find nan keys to unfastened up his shack,” said Mzize.

Qokayi, who had lived astatine nan colony since 2006, worked arsenic a mechanic for an engineering patient successful Margate.

Co-operative governance and accepted affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who extended her condolences to those affected, said nan origin of nan occurrence was unclear.

“Dedicated disaster consequence teams worked tirelessly astatine nan segment to forestall nan occurrence from spreading to undamaged homes, while simultaneously assisting nan affected individuals.

“Government officials person taken complaint of providing basal humanitarian assistance to each nan occurrence victims, including basking meals and much-needed alleviation supplies.

“Efforts are nether measurement to supply assistance and disaster alleviation kits to each families affected by nan fire. These households person been evacuated and relocated to safe places to guarantee their wellbeing and safety.

“Provincial departments are mobilising their resources to guarantee a co-ordinated consequence and moving astir nan timepiece to assistance affected communities. Priority has besides been fixed to those who person mislaid important documents, specified arsenic recognition documents, commencement certificates and Sassa cards,” she said.

Sithole-Moloi appealed to communities to return basal precautions, specified arsenic ensuring that heaters and stoves are turned disconnected earlier sleeping, peculiarly during winter, to forestall hazardous incidents.

TimesLIVE

Support independent publicity by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for nan first month.