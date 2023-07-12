One dead as driver flees police traffic stop near White House

Image source, WUSA/CBS Image caption, The incident happened astatine nan crosswalk of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue successful Washington, DC

A personification has died aft a driver fleeing a US Secret Service postulation extremity ploughed into pedestrians adjacent nan White House.

The fatal collision successful nan bosom of Washington DC unfolded arsenic uniformed officers pulled nan car complete for an expired registration plate.

The motorist drove disconnected done a reddish ray and "struck aggregate individuals successful nan crosswalk" earlier fleeing, said nan Secret Service.

The fishy is still astatine large.

The incident happened conscionable earlier 13:30 section clip (17:30 GMT) connected Wednesday arsenic uniformed Secret Service officers pulled complete nan driver, who was successful a 2006 bluish Honda Accord.

The fishy "indicated that they would extremity nan vehicle, but past quickly fled", nan agency said successful a statement.

Secret Service Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said constabulary were "working to find nan suspect".

"Our deepest condolences spell retired to nan victim's family," he said.

Officers astatine nan segment - an area typically crowded pinch visitors and different visitors to nan nation's superior - provided first assistance to those injured.

"One personification was transported from nan segment successful captious information and later succumbed to injures astatine an area hospital," officials said successful a statement.

The unfortunate was a 75-year-old man, according to CBS Washington. A 13-year-old woman was besides treated for injuries astatine nan scene, according to section reports.

The Secret Service has asked section rule enforcement to beryllium connected nan lookout for nan fishy successful nan crash.

The clang is strikingly akin to different fatal hit-and-run adjacent nan White House successful December 2022.

While fleeing a Secret Service postulation stop, nan suspect's car ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians, sidesplitting 1 and injuring others.