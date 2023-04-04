One in four patients who suffered a major heart attack had no known risk factors, Madras Medical College study finds

One successful 4 patients who suffered a awesome bosom attack: ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), had nary known consequence factors specified arsenic dyslipidemia (imbalance of lipids for illustration cholesterol), hypertension, glucosuria mellitus aliases smoking. In fact, much women, pinch nary known cardiovascular consequence factors suffered bosom attacks, compared to men, a study by doctors of nan Institute of Cardiology, Madras Medical College (MMC) has found.

The study, ‘Outcomes of ST Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction without Standard Modifiable Cardiovascular Risk Factors - Newer Insights from a Prospective Registry successful India’, recovered that nan absence of modular modifiable cardiovascular consequence factors (SMuRF) successful STEMI does not confer little risks during hospitalisation. Despite nan absence of consequence factors, these patients person adverse outcomes akin to those pinch consequence factors. This study was precocious published successful Global Heart, an world journal.

Aiming to study patients pinch their first test of STEMI and to measure nan power of SMuRFs connected objective outcomes, doctors turned to nan MMC STEMI Registry, to comparison patients pinch and without SMuRFs. The registry is simply a prospective registry, enrolling acute STEMI patients supra 18 years of age. All consecutive patients without anterior coronary artery illness enrolled successful nan registry from September 2018 to October 2019 were included for nan study.

Among nan 2,379 patients studied, 605 (25.4%) had SMuRF. While 44% of full patients had 1 SMuRF, 26% had 2 SMuRFs.

The study, nan authors said, has 4 main findings. First, nan incidence of STEMI without SMuRFs is precocious successful patients from debased and mediate income countries. Second, nan in-hospital mortality, complications and 12-month mortality successful SMuRF-less STEMI patients was akin to those pinch SMuRFs. Third, much women pinch STEMI were SMuRF-less than men, and last, suboptimal slumber long (sleep long little than six hours per time aliases much than 9 hours per day), a recently-identified modifiable consequence factor, did not relationship for nan consequence associated pinch SMuRF-less STEMI.

“The cardinal learning is that one-fourth of patients who create a awesome bosom onslaught do not person immoderate known consequence factors. Women are much apt to create bosom attacks successful nan absence of consequence factors. For this, we request nationalist wellness acquisition connected nan value of preventive wellness check-ups successful apparently patient persons,” lead writer G. Justin Paul, professor of cardiology, MMC and State Heart Disease Nodal Officer, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, said.

Doctors, successful their analysis, recovered that much women (27.1%) were SMuRF-less than men (22.1%). “This could beryllium owed to socio-cultural reasons wherever women whitethorn get little preventive wellness evaluations. Hence, their consequence factors mightiness not person been identified earlier. The gender quality being unfavourable to women successful healthcare, some successful investigations, guidance and outcomes is good known and is called nan Yentl phenomenon. This could besides beryllium responsible for this finding,” he explained. He underscored nan value of encouraging women to acquisition cardiac wellness check-ups regularly.

The study highlighted that not having a consequence factors does not needfully confer a little consequence erstwhile a diligent develops a bosom attack. This underscores nan request for evidence, based connected timely revascularisation therapy and pharmaco-therapy for some patients pinch and without SMuRFs, and nan request for studies to measure nan domiciled of yet-to-be-identified consequence factors successful STEMI.