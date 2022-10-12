‘One of the best and bravest’: George Alagiah obituary as long-serving BBC newsreader passes away

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

George Alagiah was a celebrated and reassuring beingness down a BBC News table for much than 20 years, his unflappable demeanour making him a deed pinch viewers.

He joined nan corp successful 1989 and was 1 of nan broadcaster’s starring overseas correspondents, filing dispatches connected subjects ranging from nan Rwandan genocide to civilian wars crossed Africa.

Alagiah was calved successful nan Sri Lankan superior of Colombo successful 1955 erstwhile nan metropolis was still considered portion of nan erstwhile British territory of Ceylon.

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has passed distant (PA Media)

During nan BBC’s sum of nan 2004 Asian tsunami, he returned to nan state to find that his grandfather’s erstwhile location had been destroyed successful nan earthy disaster.

Alagiah was forced to return a break from tv pursuing his bowel crab test successful 2014 and shared updates arsenic he battled nan disease, including successful June 2020 erstwhile he revealed it had dispersed to his lungs.

Alagiah spent portion his of puerility successful Ghana successful westbound Africa wherever he moved pinch his technologist begetter Donald and mother Therese.

He moved to nan UK to be secondary schoolhouse successful Portsmouth aft which he publication authorities astatine Durham University.

During his studies astatine Durham he was nan editor of nan student insubstantial and a sabbatical serviceman of nan students’ union.

It was location that he met his woman Frances Robathan. The mates joined successful 1984 and stock 2 sons Adam and Matthew.

Alagiah was made an OBE by nan precocious Queen astatine Buckingham Palace (Martin Keene/PA Wire)

Before starting pinch nan BBC, Alagiah was based successful Johannesburg arsenic processing world analogous for South Magazine.

He was portion of nan BBC squad that won a Bafta Award successful 2000 for its reporting of nan conflict successful Kosovo, 1 of respective prizes he received during his broadcasting career.

After first presenting BBC Four News successful 2002 he went connected to co-anchor nan corporations 6pm news bulletin, first alongside Sophie Raworth and past Natasha Kaplinsky.

Alagiah was 1 nan BBC’s longest-serving newsreaders (Press Association Images)

From 2007 he was nan programmes sole presenter while he was besides a alleviation presenter for News astatine Ten.

He interviewed respective world leaders including Nelson Mandela, Robert Mugabe and erstwhile UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

In 2008, he was made an OBE successful nan New Year Honours list.

The pursuing twelvemonth he was asked by nan BBC’s guidance to measurement down from his domiciled arsenic a patron of nan Fairtrade Foundation.

The corp explained that based connected its principles of impartiality his domiciled pinch nan group represented a master conflict of interest.

Posing pinch his OBE successful 2008 (PA Archive)

It was first announced successful April 2014 that he had been diagnosed pinch bowel cancer. It was later revealed nan illness had dispersed to his liver and lymph nodes.

After undergoing curen he revealed connected societal media successful October 2015 that he would return to work, subsequently appearing on-screen successful November.

An ever-popular presenter, his return was welcomed by viewers and his chap journalists, including presenters of competing news programmes.

In 2016, Alagiah said he was a “richer person” for his crab diagnosis, which saw him acquisition respective rounds of chemotherapy and 3 awesome operations, 1 of which included nan removal of astir of his liver.

Alagiah’s wellness was backmost successful nan headlines successful March 2020, erstwhile amid a world pandemic he tested affirmative for Covid-19.

He credited his acquisition of fighting crab pinch helping him woody pinch nan “mild” lawsuit of coronavirus.

Attending a Dragons Den-style arena astatine a secondary schoolhouse successful Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

In June 2020, Alagiah revealed nan crab had dispersed to his lungs but delivered a typically philosophical judgment.

He told nan Times newspaper: “My doctors person ne'er utilized nan connection ‘chronic’ aliases ‘cure’ astir my cancer.

“They’ve ne'er utilized nan connection ‘terminal’ either. I’ve ever said to my oncologist, ‘Tell maine erstwhile I request to benignant my affairs out’, and he’s not told maine that, but what he did show maine is that nan crab is now successful a 3rd organ. It is successful my lungs.”

Alagiah said he had kept nan improvement a secret, only telling his editor.

He said: “I said to my doctor, ‘You’re going to person to do nan worrying for me.’ I don’t want to capable my mind pinch worry. I conscionable cognize that he’s a clever guy, doing everything he can.”

He first presented BBC Four News alongside Sophie Raworth (Getty)

In October 2021, a typical for Alagiah announced that he would beryllium taking a measurement backmost from his presenting and publicity duties arsenic he deals pinch “a further dispersed of cancer”.

During an question and reply successful January 2022, Alagiah said candidly astir his agelong conflict pinch cancer, saying “it will get maine successful nan end,” earlier adding “I’m hoping it’s a agelong clip from now, but I’m very lucky”.

Despite his matter of truth attack to nan disease, Alagiah remained affirmative erstwhile reflecting connected his profession and family life.

“I had to extremity and say, ‘Hang connected a minute. If nan afloat extremity came now, would my life person been a failure?’,” he said.

He added: “And actually, erstwhile I look backmost and I looked astatine my journey… nan family I had, nan opportunities my family had, nan awesome bully luck to bump into (Frances Robathan), who’s now been my woman and person for each these years, nan kids that we brought up… it didn’t consciousness for illustration a failure.”

He had reported from conflicts successful Rwanda and Kosovo and interviewed a number of world leaders (Macmillan Cancer Support/PA) (PA Media)

Alagiah temporarily returned to BBC News At Six successful April 2022.

However, successful October he erstwhile again announced that he had been forced to return clip distant from his activity aft scans showed that nan crab had dispersed further.

While sharing nan news, Alagiah said: “A caller scan showed that my crab has dispersed further truthful it’s backmost to immoderate reliable stuff.

“I’m missing my colleagues. Working successful nan newsroom has been specified an important portion of keeping energised and motivated.

“I look guardant to being backmost successful that workplace arsenic soon arsenic I can.”

The presenter fought a agelong conflict against crab (BBC)

Away from journalism, Alagiah was a published writer and his debut caller was shortlisted for a Society Of Authors award.

His thriller The Burning Land, astir corruption and homicide successful South Africa, was successful nan moving for nan Paul Torday memorial prize, which is awarded to a first caller by a writer complete 60.

Paying tribute to his workfellow connected Monday, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Across nan BBC, we are each incredibly sad to perceive nan news astir George. We are reasoning of his family astatine this time.

“George was 1 of nan champion and bravest journalists of his procreation who reported fearlessly from crossed nan world arsenic good arsenic presenting nan news flawlessly.

“He was much than conscionable an outstanding journalist, audiences could consciousness his kindness, empathy and awesome humanity. He was loved by each and we will miss him enormously.”