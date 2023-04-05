One tourist killed and seven wounded in car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

Image source, Reuters

By Yolande Knell & Christy Cooney BBC News, successful Jerusalem and London

An Italian tourer has been killed and 7 different group wounded successful a suspected car ramming onslaught adjacent a formation successful Tel Aviv, Israeli medics say.

Italy's overseas curate said Israel had identified nan man killed arsenic Italian national Alessandro Parini.

Footage from nan segment showed an overturned car adjacent a promenade and an Israeli constabulary serviceman opening fire.

Local constabulary said nan suspected attacker had been changeable dormant by officers.

The onslaught comes aft 2 British-Israeli sisters were killed and their mother injured successful a shooting successful nan occupied West Bank earlier connected Friday.

Police successful Tel Aviv said astatine 21:25 section clip (19:25 BST) a 45-year-old man drove a Kia car on nan city's beachside boardwalk, hitting respective pedestrians earlier overturning connected nan section of nan Charles Clore Garden.

They said a constabulary serviceman astatine a adjacent petrol position heard nan commotion and, aft moving to nan scene, saw nan driver of nan car "trying to scope for what looked for illustration a rifle-like entity that was pinch him" and past "neutralized him".

The Israeli ambulance work said that, speech from nan alleged perpetrator, location were a full of 8 casualties from nan onslaught and that each were tourists.

Of those wounded, 3 suffered mean injuries and 4 sustained only ray injuries, it said.

Writing connected Twitter, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "deep sorrow" astatine Mr Parini's decease and described nan onslaught arsenic "cowardly".

Following nan incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilised constabulary and service reservists arsenic portion of efforts to antagonistic terrorism, his agency said.

Mr Netanyahu has besides visited nan tract of nan shooting successful nan West Bank.

The attacks took spot hours aft nan Israeli subject carried retired aerial strikes connected targets belonging to nan Palestinian militant group Hamas successful confederate Lebanon and nan Gaza Strip.

The subject said nan strikes were a consequence to a barrage of 34 rockets fired from Lebanon into bluish Israel connected Thursday, which it blamed connected nan group.

Tensions are moving precocious pursuing 2 nights of Israeli constabulary raids astatine Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque - Islam's 3rd holiest tract - earlier this week.

The raids triggered convulsive confrontations pinch Palestinians wrong nan mosque and caused anger crossed nan region.

The rockets fired from Lebanon formed nan largest specified barrage successful 17 years.